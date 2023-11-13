Founded in 1964, Bose has been manufacturing high-end home audio systems, headphones, earbuds, and speakers for decades. Their products are frequently found topping our list of favorites due to their excellent noise cancelation, overall design, and sound quality. Bose doesn't over-produce, which means there aren't a ton of models to choose from when shopping for Bose products., so what we're here to do is break down all the current models, including a unique pair of "audio sunglasses", so you can make an informed decision about which Bose headphones or earbuds are right for you.

Are you looking for something to drown out your partner's snoring while you sleep? Are you willing to pay top dollar for multiple levels of ANC? Are you stuck between the newer and older models? We can help you answer these questions and then some.

Our breakdown of the best Bose headphones and earbuds in 2023

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2023) Best overall headphones New and improved The Bose QuietComfort Headphones feature excellent active noise cancelation, adjustable EQ, up to 24 hours of battery life, and custom listening modes. The pair comes in four colors, including a Bose website exclusive light blue and each pair comes with an optional audio cable with a built-in line mic. Pros Great sound quality

Four colorways

Solid ANC Cons No immersive audio

The Bose QuietComfort line is one of the brand's most popular; it places heavy emphasis on, you guessed it, a comfortable design with high-end active noise cancelation that you can wear for extended periods of time. This new model was released in September 2023, so it's only been around for a short time, but it's already made a mark. The QC headphones design features a padded headband and plush protein leather earcups that completely surround the ear. These cushions are removable, so you can easily wipe them clean or replace them entirely. The battery lasts up to 24 hours with a 2.5-hour charge time; a 15-minute quick charge gets you an extra 2.5 hours of playback. This model comes with a USB-C charging cable and an audio cable with a built-in microphone, so you can still rock out even if the battery is completely dead.

Audio-wise, the QuietComfort headphones support two listening modes: Quiet and Aware (which lets you tune into the outside world) with additional customization available through the Bose app. On the app, you'll be able to trigger Wind Block, which specifically targets noisy breezes that interrupt phone calls. You can also adjust levels of ANC and execute EQ adjustments.

If you purchase this pair directly from Bose, you can snag two exclusive colorways, Cypress Green and Moonstone Blue, as well as the more traditional Black and White Smoke. If you're willing to wait until Christmas for your new headphones, you can customize the color for an additional $100.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Best premium headphones Immerse yourself in your music The BoseQuietComfort Ultra headphones are another new release and the company's most expensive pair currently available. They feature immersive audio, up to 24 hours of battery life, three listening modes, CustomeTune technology, and more. A new mic system promises clearer calls and just like previous models, the fit is going to be quite luxe. Pros Immersive audio

CustomeTune technology

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones launched on October 3rd and are the fanciest, feature-packed pair you can currently buy from Bose. Like its predecessors, this pair is super comfortable with the same removable padded cushions as the "regular" QC model. They also included a line-in listening cable, USB-C charging cable, up to 24 hours of battery life, and an around-the-ear fit.

What makes the QuietComfort Ultra headphones special is the integration of immersive, spatialized audio. Bose immersive audio expands the headphone's soundstage, so it feels like your music is coming from all around you rather than being pumped in a straight line directly through your ear canals. The QC Ultra also comes with CustomTune technology which automatically analyzes your ears, adapts to its surroundings, and specifically targets distortion to provide consistent sound quality that's meant for your ears. You'll also have access to EQ customization, Wind Block (which specifically cancels out loud breezes and gusts), Aware mode, Quiet mode, and ActiveSense technology. ActiveSense allows you to trigger Aware mode but will still work to dim loud sounds that would interrupt music, like consistent traffic horns, construction, etc. If you are willing to spend a little more on your headphones, this is the pair to try out.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Best value headphones Tried and true The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great pair of headphones that still deliver top-notch audio quality and fantastic ANC performance. This model debuted in 2021 and offer a comfortable fit, up to 22 hours of use on a single charge, adjustable EQ, and Aware mode. Pros Comfortable design

Solid ANC

Good sound quality Cons No touch panel

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have been around since 2021 and are still manufactured to this day. If you're trying to save a little bit of change, this pair is slightly less expensive than the 2023 QuietComfort model, albeit the discount is only.....$20. This might not be enough to justify buying the older technology, but it also means that this pair is much more likely to go on sale in the near future, so it's worth investigating the specs and keeping an eye out for a price drop.

The QC 45 are one of our favorite pairs of headphones for work thanks to their lightweight materials, dense synthetic leather earcups and a padded band. Like the rest of the line, the QuietComfort 45 won’t put too much pressure on any part of the head, so you can make it through back-to-back work calls without any pain or discomfort.

Aside from the build, this is a solid pair of ANC headphones with 22 hours of battery life, an easy-to-use companion app, Aware Mode to check in with the outside world, and adjustable EQ. Sound quality isn’t necessarily premium, you’ll likely take advantage of that EQ customization, but it’s certainly not bad, and it’s miles above super cheap options. This is a great pair to bring to the office, isolating music above the clattering of keyboards, with a mic to keep you connected on calls and a plush fit.

Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones Excellent design Sleek and sophisticated $279 $379 Save $100 The Bose 700 are a sleek pair of noise-canceling headphones to satisfy your aesthetic while keeping you comfortable. The build includes a stainless steel headband with gel-foam padding, tilted leather-covered earpads, and smooth-coated, anti-stick earcups. The Bose 700 also features 11 different levels of noise cancelation, customizable EQ, and intuitive touch controls. Pros Great touch controls

Customizable ANC

Great look Cons Battery life could be better

I personally use the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and generally recommend them, especially if they are on sale. To my eyes, these are the sleekest over-ear headphones produced by Bose, with a luxurious build and minimalist design. It features a stainless steel headband with gel foam padding, tilted leather-covered earpads that are firm yet comfortable, and smooth-coated, anti-stick earcups. The coating feels great on the fingers and also enhances onboard controls, like adjusting volume by sliding your fingers up and down the right earcup. Three small buttons control power, Bluetooth, and noise cancelation, all seamlessly integrated without labels (which you can’t see when you’re wearing headphones anyway).

Like the other models, the listening experience is customizable via the Bose Music App. The app lets you make simple, broad-band EQ adjustments, connect to a voice assistant, and adjust noise cancelation. Speaking of which, there are 11 different levels of noise cancelation you can cycle through, letting in as much or as little sound as you want; this is probably my favorite feature and one I use frequently. I don't always need to drown out everything around me, but I also don't want to hear everything either. Sound quality, in general, is pretty great, even though this 2019 model lacks updated technology. There are only a few downsides to this model; the battery which sits at 20 hours of playback and heat build-up. This is a very comfortable pair of headphones, but exercising in them or listening for extended periods on hot days can result in an undesirable sweaty experience.

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Best earbuds overall A continued legacy $199 $299 Save $100 Bose QuietComfort II are premium in-ear buds that are built acoustically and feature some of the best ANC around. This model has customizable noise ANC, touch controls, and holds a charge for 6 hours. Thanks to the release of newer models, the QC II are also now available for a pretty great price point. Pros Excellent ANC

Easy-to-use touch controls Cons Lacking a few smart features

Great noise-canceling earbuds can still be kind of hard to come by, and we have consistently praised the QuietComfort IIs performance included. Though Bose has recently released the more expensive Ultra model (see below), this is a great pair for most users and, thanks to said new release, can now be purchased for less.

Bose accomplishes great ANC with a combination of silicone ear tips, stability bands that hold the buds in place, and the official app where you can adjust the ANC. Bose’s Aware mode, otherwise known as transparency mode, works as advertised, too, letting in sounds you need to hear and keeping out what doesn’t matter. Bose’s sound quality is on par with the Apple AirPods Pro. Mids are bright, and the bass is ever-present. In terms of pure audio fidelity, it can be debatable if these buds are the absolute best — though they are certainly high on our list, plus they are great when you need to get a good night's sleep in a noisy space.

The QuietComfort EarBuds 2 can last six hours on a single charge, and work well with either iOS or Android phones (along with other devices like Windows laptops or smart televisions, of course). They do notably lack wireless charging and multipoint pairing, but, for roughly $200 this pair is certainly on par with other high-end models like the Sony WF-1000MX5 and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Best premium earbuds A worthy upgrade The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the latest and greatest from a line dedicated to advanced active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality. The QC Ultras are Snapdragon certified, which means better audio on Android devices, plus they come with three ear tip and band sizes, so you can find the right fit to increase passive noise cancelation. Pros Spatial audio

Snapdragon certified

Great fit Cons Pricey

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds follow the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and were released in October alongside the Ultra headphones. Like the over-ear model, these buds have CustomTube technology and integrated spatialized, immersive audio, which allows for a "more spacious, natural listening experience," giving you the sense that your music is surrounding you rather than a perceivable straight shot from the bud to the ear canal. Like the QC Earbuds II, the Ultra have great ANC, an IPX4 rating, touch controls, and stability bands for a secure fit.

Additional upgrades include Google Fast Pair, a new metallic finish, and most notably, Snapdragon-certified sound. Snapdragon sound includes processing that supports the aptX Adaptive codec and low-latency Bluetooth for improved audio quality on Android devices. However, to take advantage of the better sound quality, your device will also need to be Snapdragon Sound certified.

Bose Frames Tempo Most unique For your next run $149 $249 Save $100 The Bose Frame Tempo sunglasses are certainly a unique product. Labeled "audio glasses" by Bose, these frames utilize Bose's OpenAudio design to deliver music without occluding your ear canal. They feature 8 hours of battery, an IPX4 rating, and polarized lenses. Pros Interesting design

Polarized, interchangeable lenses

Okay... the Bose Frames Tempo are not technically earbuds or headphones, but they are a unique audio product that's potentially worth taking a glance at. These sunglasses have small built-in speakers that angle sound toward your ears without actually blocking them off, making them a great option for outdoor biking, running, walking, hiking, and more. They are IPX4 resistant, so you should be okay with sweating on them, plus silicone nose pads, spring hinges, and flexible temple grips make them comfortable yet secure. The lenses are interchangeable and can be replaced with prescription lenses. The Frames Tempo support up to eight hours of battery use and includes a USB-C charging cable.

Audio-wise, you obviously don't get any ANC, but you can still make phone calls and access your voice assistant. Volume is controlled by touch controls on the right temple and there is a multi-function button that lets you pause, play, skip, answer calls, and power on/off the sunglasses.

Final thoughts on the best Bose headphones and earbuds in 2023

Though the line of products isn't huge, Bose does have a lot to offer everyday listeners. Their newly released models are generating a fair amount of buzz and, with integrated immersive audio, the QC Ultra headphones and earbuds are surely products to try. If you've been eyeing some Bose models, but the prices have been too high, now is a great chance to look for deals on the Bose 700 and QC II models. Of course, you can also find older, refurbished models like the Bose Sport Earbuds or the QuietComfort 35 headphones if you want to save even more but still have the Bose experience.

