Modern browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and others are powerful and feature-rich. Still, you are underutilizing their full potential if you aren’t using the extensions or add-ons they support. Browser extensions are a useful utility that can make your browser a multifunctional tool rather than just a gateway to browse the internet. If you lack focus while working online or are always concerned about your sensitive online data, here are some valuable extensions you should install to enhance your productivity and privacy while using your browser.

All these extensions are available on the Chrome Web Store, so apart from Chrome, they are by default also supported on other Chromium-based browsers like Edge, Brave, Opera, and more. I have tested them on Chrome and Edge (and a few on Brave, too) and found no usability issues. For non-Chromium browsers like Firefox and Safari, there will be a separate download link as applicable.

11 Workona

Simplify tab management and declutter your browser

If you are someone like me who works on multiple projects simultaneously with a lot of tabs opened, Workona is a perfect utility for you. It is a productivity extension that lets you organize your tabs in workspaces so that it is easier to switch from one task to another.

Let’s say you are researching for an article and writing it simultaneously. Using Workona, you can create a workspace for your research, so you can keep all the tabs opened for all the websites where you are gathering information for your article. Similarly, you can create another workspace where you can keep the sites open which assist you in writing, such as Google Docs, Grammarly, and more.

This way, you can work more efficiently without getting overwhelmed or lost by too many unorganized tabs. Workona has a basic free version (or a paid version starting at $7/mo) which requires registration using your email upon first use.

Key Features:

Create a workspace for each topic or project you are working on

Save your opened session to resume it later

Access your saved spaces across devices

With the paid version, connect your workspace to task management tools like Asana, ClickUp, Slack, Notion, and more

10 StayFocusd

Avoid distractions and stay on track