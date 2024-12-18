Single-Board Computers are quite popular in the tinkering crowd thanks to their miniature designs, high versatility, and low power consumption. That said, the prices of SBCs have skyrocketed in recent times, with many high-end boards costing well above $100 – without taking any peripherals or accessories into account.

Thankfully, the era of affordable SBCs isn’t dead yet, as you can still find a handful of boards that offer the classic SBC experience without forcing you to empty your pockets. To help you out with your search, we’ve compiled a list containing five of the most affordable miniature boards money can buy.

5 Milk-V Duo S

Making RISC-V affordable, one board at a time

Compared to x86 and ARM processors, RISC-V CPUs are fairly new to the computing landscape and you’ll have a hard time finding systems powered by this architecture in the consumer market. Thankfully, Milk-V has released several inexpensive RISC-V devices, with the Duo S being one of the most impressive boards from the manufacturer.

For starters, this adorable board can host Pi-Hole, light Flask servers, and a couple of other low-processing projects without any issues. Heck, it even has a secondary ARM core wrapped inside its tiny chassis, allowing you to switch between the new RISC-V chip and an old-school ARM core at will!

Milk-V Duo S $10 at Milk-V

4 Libre Computer La Frite

A decent eMMC-only SBC