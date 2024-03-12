Like most gaming hardware, the best gaming mice on the market vary greatly in performance and price. Competitive players are usually happy to spend hundreds on a high-performance wireless mouse, while others can get by with some customizable RGB, accurate sensor, and even a wired connection. And while high-end mice are always tempting, there are some great budget gaming mice that deliver many desirable features at a much more reasonable price. Let's take a look at the best budget gaming mice available now.

Logitech's G203 Lightsync is one of the best wired mice around, especially since you can usually find it for about $30. It's available in four different color, it has customizable RGB lighting, and it relies on an 8,000 DPI sensor for accurate pointing. It's comfortable to hold, and it has some extra customizable buttons on the side.

Corsair's Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse can connect with Bluetooth, a wired USB connected, or with Corsair's Slipstream wireless for the best performance. The mouse has a 10,000 DPI sensor and durable switches, and the design remains comfortable even during long play sessions.

The Glorious Model O Minus is a 58-gram wired gaming mouse for anyone who prefers easy pointing. It sheds weight thanks to a honeycomb design on the outer shell, which also helps keep your hand cool during marathon gaming sessions. You can customize lift-off distance and the RGB lighting, plus there are customizable buttons to set up your own shortcuts.

Some people can't live without a white finish on their gaming peripherals, which is where the Roccat Burst Pro wired gaming mouse comes in. The middle panel is semi-transparent to let through RGB lighting, and it has Roccat's Owl-Eye sensor with 19,000 DPI for accurate tracking. Six buttons in total live on the mouse, with customization available.

The SteelSeries RIval 3 is a comfortable wired gaming mouse (speaking from mouse-hand experience) with an 8,500 DPI optical sensor, customizable RGB lighting, and six total buttons you can program to your liking. Regularly coming in at around $30, this is about as affordable as quality gaming mice get.

The G502 Hero from Logitech features a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor for great accuracy, as well as 11 total buttons that can be programmed as you please. Weights inside can be removed or added to adjust the weight, and you get a 1,000Hz polling rate. This is a perfect wired gaming mouse if you don't mind spending around $45 when on sale.

Roccat's Kone Pro is an excellent gaming mouse if you don't mind a wired setup. It weighs in at just 66 grams with a comfortable design, RGB lighting for the clear mouse buttons, and a sensor with 19K DPI for smooth accuracy. It's usually available for about $20, making it a perfect option for value-conscious shoppers.

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed is an outstanding wireless gaming mouse that can usually be found for about $40 (or less). Standout features include 2.4GHz connectivity with dongle, 12,000 DPI from Logitech's Hero sensor, 1,000Hz polling rate, and super long battery life. It's a great option for PC gaming veterans and newcomers alike.

Save money on a quality budget gaming mouse

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed makes the cut as the best budget option in our roundup of favorite wireless gaming mice, so it only makes sense that it's featured as the top option here. It brings Lightspeed wireless connectivity for excellent performance, as well as a 1,000Hz polling rate, maximum 12,000 DPI sensor, and about 250 hours of battery life under optimal conditions.

Our top pick is usually available between $40 and $50, and if that's too much, you might want to check out the Roccat Kone Pro, SteelSeries Rival 3, or Logitech G203 Lightsync. These wired gaming mice don't offer the same convenience as the wireless G305 Lightspeed, but for many people that won't matter much when you can spend $30 or less.