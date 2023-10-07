Attempting to shop for the best gaming monitor possible while also sticking to a tight budget can be troublesome. The elevated specifications aimed at gaming already demand a higher price than, say, a run-of-the-mill productivity monitor, and beyond that many manufacturers like to add specialized features that help the user but also drive the price up even further.

The budget gaming monitor market has thankfully been growing rapidly, and while there are plenty of duds out there that have nothing going for them beyond a low price, we've found a bunch of great options that should suit most gamers. Let's take a look at the best budget gaming monitors out there that remain within the $150 to $400 price range.

Our favorite affordable gaming monitors in 2023

Source: Sceptre Sceptre Curved 32 (C325B-QWD168) Editor's choice Best budget gaming monitor for most people Sceptre's 32-inch curved gaming monitor has a crisp 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium to deliver a quality gaming experience. It has plenty of extra features and the ergonomic stand plays well with all setups. Pros Curved 1440p display at 165Hz/1ms

Ergonomic stand

Thin bezels and built-in RGB case lighting Cons 1440p might not work for all systems

A curve isn't for everyone $300 at Amazon $340 at Newegg

When it comes to budget gaming monitors, one stands out above the rest. Sceptre's 32-inch display has a 1500R curve to boost immersion, a crisp 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate (or default 144Hz), and a 1ms response time. These are specs that cost a fortune just a few years ago, but you can get the Sceptre for about $300 even when it's not on sale. That's less than all of our separate picks for the best curved monitors.

The Sceptre C325B also boasts VESA DisplayHDR 400 support to better handle compatible HDR content, and it's capable of hitting up to about 400 nits brightness to prevent glare. AMD FreeSync Premium is included to reduce screen tearing. The sRGB color gamut is the focus here, with 99% coverage.

The display sits on an ergonomic stand that can be adjusted for tilt, swivel, and height, and the back of the monitor has RGB lighting that can be set up to match the rest of your hardware. Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.0 capable of 144Hz, two DisplayPort 1.4 capable of 165Hz, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Those shopping for a high-performance but affordable 1440p gaming monitor with slim bezels and ergonomic stand will definitely want to check out this one.

Source: Gigabyte GIGABYTE M27Q 27 Runner-up For those who prefer a flat screen $270 $300 Save $30 Gigabyte's M27Q is a great alternative to our top pick if you'd like a flat screen that can double up for productivity purposes. It has the 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time gamers want, and the KVM switch makes it easy to move between systems for work and for play. Pros 27-inch QHD display at 170Hz/0.5ms

Easy connectivity, includes KVM switch

Solid color reproduction and DisplayHDR 400 Cons No swivel or pivot $270 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $330 at B&H

Want to stick with a flat screen? Gigabyte's M27Q should be a prime consideration for anyone who wants to game at 1440p. The 27-inch IPS display has a 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms (MPRT) response time for blazing performance, hitting 92% DCI-P3 color and 100% sRGB color in the process. Brightness climbs to about 350 nits, boosted a bit if you take advantage of the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Ports include two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-A 3.0, and USB-C. You can connect your gaming PC via the standard video in while also connecting a secondary laptop via USB-C. The monitor's Keyboard-Video-Mouse (KVM) switch makes it easy to pop back and forth between inputs while using the same peripherals, allowing you to work and play with ease.

The monitor can be adjusted for height and tilt, though it lacks swivel and pivot movement. You can take things into your own hands by hanging it with a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount. This is also one of our picks for best monitors with USB-C, which has more great screens with the extra connectivity.

Source: Dell Dell S2422HG Best value About as cheap as they come Dell's S2422HG is a great display for casual and new PC gamers who want to test the waters with a smaller display. It comes with a respectable 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time, and it even has a 1500R curve for improved immersion. Pros 24-inch FHD VA panel with 1500R curve

165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time

Includes AMD FreeSync Premium Cons No pivot or swivel adjustments

Might be too small for some gamers $160 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $170 at Dell

Dell's S2422HG VA gaming monitor is the most affordable option in this roundup. As long as you're OK with a smaller 24-inch panel — the FHD resolution looks particularly sharp at this size — you'll still get some impressive gaming specs including a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. Despite the small stature, Dell has even curved the screen at 1500R for better immersion. AMD's FreeSync Premium is on board to reduce screen tearing, and the top and side bezels are pleasantly thin.

The VA panel offers 99% sRGB color reproduction and can climb to about 350 nits brightness. As for ports, you get two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The stand adjusts for height and tilt, plus it can be easily mounted thanks to VESA compatibility. This is a great monitor for casual gamers or those just getting into PC gaming, as the price is right and it comes with a lot of specs you'd usually find in a more expensive display.

Asus TUF VG259QR Best 1080p 25-inch FHD at 165Hz The Asus TUF Gaming VG259QR comes with a 24.5-inch IPS panek with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. The stand is fully adjustable, it has AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort. Pros Ergonomic stand with tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments

AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility

24.5-inch IPS panel at 165Hz/1ms Cons Limited ports

No curve $209 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $209 at Walmart

The Asus TUF Gaming VG259QR is a great alternative to our most affordable pick from Dell, and it's considered one of the overall best budget monitors around. The Asus monitor measures 24.5 inches with an FHD resolution, as well as up to a 165Hz refresh rate with DisplayPort (or 144Hz with HDMI) and 1ms (MPRT) response time. AMD FreeSync is included for reduced screen tearing, and it's also compatible with G-Sync for those with Nvidia cards.

Ergonomics are better here than in Dell's monitor, with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments available. You can also remove the stand completely and mount it with 100mm x 100mm VESA compatibility. Ports are fairly sparse with a focus on video; there is one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4, one D-Sub, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

At about $210 you'll pay more compared to Dell's S2422HG, but those who want G-Sync compatibility and a more flexible stand that allows for portrait mode should be able to swallow the difference in price.

Source: Acer Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx 27" Gaming Monitor Best 1440p 27-inch QHD at up to 170Hz $250 $300 Save $50 Acer's Nitro XV272U steps things up to a 1440p resolution for those who crave more pixels on the cheap. The IPS panel measures 27 inches with a 170Hz refresh rate overclock, 0.5ms (GtG) response time, and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage. Pros 27-inch IPS panel with 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5m (GtG) response time

Fully adjustable ergonomic stand

Good color accuracy and DisplayHDR 400 Cons 1440p might be too much for budget PCs $250 at Amazon $261 at Newegg

The jump from 1080p to 1440p used to signal a much larger price difference, but not so anymore. Acer's Nitro XV272U can usually be found for about $250, which is still well within the budget range. Acer has gone with a 27-inch IPS panel with 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, meaning it's also in range of some specialized work that relies on color outside of sRGB. It also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 support for HDR content.

The panel can hit up to a 170Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort when overclocked, settling back on 144Hz for HDMI. The response time sits at 0.5ms (GtG), and AMD's FreeSync Premium tech is included to reduce screen tearing. The stand allows for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments for easy ergonomics, but it's also wall-mountable if you'd like it off of your desk. Ports include one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Source: ASUS ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K Gaming monitor Best 4K High-res gaming at 28 inches Have a PC capable of 4K gaming and don't want to overspend on your display? The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is a top option with 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, solid color reproduction, and HDR10 support. Pros 28-inch 4K IPS panel at 60Hz/5ms

Fully ergonomic stand

Accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color with HDR10 support Cons Requires a beefy PC to hit 4K

A curve at 28 inches is always nice $309 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy $309 at Newegg

The best 4K gaming monitors are some of the most expensive on the market, but that doesn't mean there are some affordable gems waiting to be snatched up. One example is the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q. It's a 28-inch IPS monitor with a 3840 x 2160 (UHD) resolution, coming at you with a 60Hz refresh rate (the norm for 4K gaming, especially in the budget range) and 5ms (GtG) response time.

Color reproduction covers 100% of the sRGB and 90% of the DCI-P3 spaces for a high-end look, and HDR10 support allows you to properly view compatible content. AMD's FreeSync is baked in to reduce screen tearing.

The stand can be adjusted for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height to get the perfect look, and its DisplayPort 1.2 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports handle video in. If you have the PC that can handle 4K gaming and want to keep your monitor purchase well under the average price, the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q should be a top choice.

GIGABYTE G34WQC 34' 144Hz Gaming Monitor Best ultrawide Extra wide display for full immersion $360 $400 Save $40 Ultrawide monitors have skyrocketed in popularity, and for good reason. They provide better immersion, they're great for productivity work, and the price has come down enough that they can be considered budget. Gigabyte's G34WQC offers a strong set of features, including 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, for a competitive price. Pros It's a lot of screen for the asking price

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time

Good color reproduction, HDR 400 support Cons Pricing edges the limit of "budget"

Takes up more space on a desk $360 at Amazon $365 at Best Buy $360 at Newegg

Like 4K monitors, the extra pixels that go into an ultrawide screen add considerable price. The absolute best ultrawide monitors generally range from about $700 beyond $2,000, which prices them out of the market for a lot of people. Gigabyte's G34WQC would like a word. It's a 34-inch ultrawide with VA panel, 3440 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms (MPRT) response time.

The 1500R curve is more noticeable on something this wide, and it ultimately makes it much easier to use. I use a similar monitor and find it very hard to go back to a flat screen, especially anything larger than 27 inches.

The panel hits up to about 350 nits brightness, it has VESA DisplayHDR 400 for at least some HDR compatibility, and it manages 90% DCI-P3 and full sRGB color. There's no pivot or swivel adjustments due to how wide the screen is, but you do get tilt and height adjustments along with VESA mounting compatibility. Ports include two HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Getting the best gaming monitor within your budget

Finding the perfect monitor for you and your gaming PC or console can be a challenge, especially if you're looking to spend as little as possible and still land some great hardware. There are many more options to browse in the budget and mid-range sectors than the high-end market, and sifting through all the different models to nail down the perfect screen isn't for everyone. Thankfully, the budget market is well traveled, and we can get a solid idea of what works and what doesn't work for most people.

In that sense, the 32-inch Sceptre curved gaming display is going to suit the most people looking for a budget gaming monitor. It has a QHD resolution with standard 144Hz refresh that can be overclocked to 165Hz when using DisplayPort. The 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium keep things smooth, and HDR 400 support gives you the ability to view HDR content. The curved panel sits on a slim stand, bezels are super thin, and you get dual HDMI 2.0 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting your devices. It costs about $300 even when not on sale, making it the best balance of features and cost out of the lot.