Hall effect keyboards with magnetic switches have shaken up the mechanical keyboard space. Whether it's esports professionals, competitive gamers, or working professionals, everyone seems to be smitten with the blazing-fast, highly customizable, and silent typing experience of these keyboards. While brands like Wooting and Razer might arguably make the best Hall effect keyboards right now, they're too expensive for most people. Hence, I've brought together the most affordable Hall effect keyboards you can buy right now, ranging from the cheapest to the most value-for-money models.
Best overall
Keychron K2 HE
The Keychron K2 HE combines excellent magnetic switches with one of the company's most popular keyboards. It provides a great typing experience, easy customizability thanks to great software, and solid build quality.
Best premium
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)$164 $190 Save $26
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL 2023 Edition is a compact Hall effect keyboard with adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches. It's a wired keyboard with an aluminum top plate, double-shot PBT keycaps, a useful OLED display, and a smooth, silent typing experience.
Best value
Endgame Gear KB65HE
The Endgame Gear KB65HE is the company's first gaming keyboard, and it mostly hits it out of the park. You're getting Gateron Hall effect switches, Ducky PBT double-shot keycaps, CNC aluminum construction, and a hot-swappable PCB — all in a compact, functional, and highly affordable 65% wired form factor. The typing experience is smooth and precise, and the lightweight software makes it a breeze to adjust the switches to your liking.
Best versatile
DrunkDeer A75 Pro$126 $140 Save $14
The DrunkDeer A75 Pro is one of the best in the recent crop of affordable Hall effect keyboards, thanks to its premium aluminum build quality, silent magnetic switches, deep & satisfying typing experience, and a metal knob. It's ideal for gamers as well as those looking for a high-quality work keyboard. It's available in black and white variants.
Best design
AKKO MOD007B-PC$136 $150 Save $14
The Akko MOD007B-PC Santorini offers a premium experience with its magnetic switches and cushioned gasket mount design. The Greek theme is fabulous, enhanced by the Akko Cherry PBT keycaps and RGB backlight. Its 3-pin hot-swappable compatibility allows for customization, while the tri-mode connectivity ensures you are always connected.
Best low-profile
NuPhy Air60 HE
The NuPhy Air60 HE is one of the only low-profile Hall effect keyboards on the market, combining the cutting-edge performance of magnetic switches with the portability and functionality of a low-profile form factor. It provides all the benefits of Hall effect switches, a hot-swappable PCB, great web-based software, multi-OS connectivity, and a fantastic typing experience in a beautiful design complemented with some transparent keycaps.
Best compact
Akko 3061S HE$100 $110 Save $10
The Akko 3061S HE is a great 60% Hall effect keyboard for those on a budget. It's made of plastic, but still feels solid and sounds great for its price. The PBT shine-through keycaps and the black design of the keyboard are nothing extraordinary, but many gamers might prefer this aesthetic. The Akko software is mostly decent, and you'll not miss out on any Hall effect benefits on this keyboard.
Best entry-level
Ajazz AK820 Max HE
The Ajazz AK820 Max HE is one of the cheapest entry points into the world of Hall effect keyboards. Despite its low price, it features hot-swappable magnetic switches, a gasket mount, pre-installed foam, a multimedia knob, and an internal aluminum plate. The software leaves a lot to be desired, though. A wireless version with a customizable LCD is also available for $30 more, but even without that, the AK820 Max HE is a great entry-level option.
Best entry-level alternative
GamaKay TK68 HE
The GamaKay TK68 HE is a budget 65% Hall effect keyboard that retains many of the features of more premium models, such as smooth & silent magnetic switches, PBT keycaps, tri-mode connectivity, and multi-OS connectivity. The 65% form factor ensures that the TK68 HE works well for gaming as well as typing, as it doesn't sacrifice too many keys to achieve the compact layout.
What should you look for in a Hall effect keyboard?
If you're considering a Hall effect keyboard, you're most likely after the unique benefits they offer in gaming. While they're perfectly suited for regular and professional use as well, competitive gaming is where they shine the most. When choosing an HE keyboard, you shouldn't just look at the laundry list of features, but also at the layout, software experience, and build quality.
The Keychron K2 HE is a great blend of all of the above. It combines the reliability of Keychron with solid build quality and a refined software experience, all without charging you a premium. If you prefer a larger form factor, a more premium typing experience, and additional features such as an OLED screen, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) is worth looking at. I also like the Akko MOD007B-PC for its gorgeous design, hot-swappable PCB, wireless connectivity, and gasket mount construction.
The DrunkDeer A75 Pro prioritizes a great typing experience and functionality, alongside the blazing-fast responsiveness of magnetic switches. Its 75% form factor and knob are also welcomed when you aren't gaming, and just want a great keyboard to type on. The Endgame Gear KB65HE is similar in this regard, albeit with a more compact 65% form factor that's still quite functional, in my opinion.
Finally, if you just want to get a taste of Hall effect keyboards, you can pick the Ajazz AK820 Max HE or the GamaKay TK68 HE. Even at this price point, they don't disappoint thanks to a great feature set, build quality, design, and typing experience.
