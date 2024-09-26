Hall effect keyboards with magnetic switches have shaken up the mechanical keyboard space. Whether it's esports professionals, competitive gamers, or working professionals, everyone seems to be smitten with the blazing-fast, highly customizable, and silent typing experience of these keyboards. While brands like Wooting and Razer might arguably make the best Hall effect keyboards right now, they're too expensive for most people. Hence, I've brought together the most affordable Hall effect keyboards you can buy right now, ranging from the cheapest to the most value-for-money models.

Related 7 reasons mechanical keyboards aren't the best keyboards anymore Hall Effect is in, and mechanical keyboards are on their way out.

What should you look for in a Hall effect keyboard?

If you're considering a Hall effect keyboard, you're most likely after the unique benefits they offer in gaming. While they're perfectly suited for regular and professional use as well, competitive gaming is where they shine the most. When choosing an HE keyboard, you shouldn't just look at the laundry list of features, but also at the layout, software experience, and build quality.

The Keychron K2 HE is a great blend of all of the above. It combines the reliability of Keychron with solid build quality and a refined software experience, all without charging you a premium. If you prefer a larger form factor, a more premium typing experience, and additional features such as an OLED screen, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) is worth looking at. I also like the Akko MOD007B-PC for its gorgeous design, hot-swappable PCB, wireless connectivity, and gasket mount construction.

The DrunkDeer A75 Pro prioritizes a great typing experience and functionality, alongside the blazing-fast responsiveness of magnetic switches. Its 75% form factor and knob are also welcomed when you aren't gaming, and just want a great keyboard to type on. The Endgame Gear KB65HE is similar in this regard, albeit with a more compact 65% form factor that's still quite functional, in my opinion.

Finally, if you just want to get a taste of Hall effect keyboards, you can pick the Ajazz AK820 Max HE or the GamaKay TK68 HE. Even at this price point, they don't disappoint thanks to a great feature set, build quality, design, and typing experience.