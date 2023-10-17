Best Budget Routers in 2023

When it comes down to it, most of us simply don’t need one of the best Wi-Fi routers making a budget router a good way to save some cash. While it can be tempting to get an older model, it’s a good idea to get a router that’s still receiving software updates for security reasons. It’s also a good idea to get one that supports either Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5, so you have up-to-date security. You also want to make sure to get one that’s fast enough for your internet connection, or else you may not get all the speed you pay for.

Get a fast budget router that fits your needs

ASUS RT-AX1800S Best overal $65 $100 Save $35 The RT-AX1800S is one of the cheapest Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy but it still has parental controls with filters, VPN Client support, and mesh expandability. It supports wireless 5GHz speeds faster up to 1201Mbps with four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices. Pros Solid Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 speeds support gigabit speeds

VPN Client support included

AiMesh expansion compatible Cons Lacks some features of AiProtection Pro

No 160MHz support $65 at Amazon $70 at B&H

The Asus RT-AX1800S is a fairly basic Wi-Fi 6 router, but it nails the basics with plenty of features for most people. This is a dual-band router with up to 1201Mbps on the 5GHz band and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz which is plenty for most people. Naturally, you still get some nice Wi-Fi 6 improvements like 1024-QAM and OFDMA which can keep speeds high when there are other Wi-FI networks within range. On the back, you get four gigabit Ethernet ports for your wired devices and one for your incoming connections.

Where Asus really differentiates itself is with its software which brings plenty of advanced settings for those that want them and easy app setup for those that don’t. If you want to connect through a VPN, this router has client support, so you can link up one of the best VPN services. AiProtection classic is also included which includes some security enhancements and basic parental with content filters and the ability to set schedules for family members.

One of Asus’ best software features is AiMesh which allows you to create a mesh network with most other Asus routers. If you find that this router on its own isn’t providing quite enough coverage, you can add another one, or another one of the best Asus routers to build a mesh.

Source: Asus Asus RT-AX57 Best budget upgrade $134 $140 Save $6 For a larger family, an AX3000 router like the RT-AX57 from Asus doubles the 5GHz capacity compared to AX1800. This router is a great choice for a family with up ton a gigabit internet connection. Pros Quick Wi-Fi 6AX3000 connection is enough for most families

VPN Client support included

Parental controls with AiProtection included Cons No multi-gig Ethernet included

Lacks some features of AiProtection Pro $134 at Amazon $140 at B&H $140 at Newegg

The Asus RT-AX57 is far from the fastest Wi-Fi 6 router with its AX3000 connection, but with 2402Mbps at 5Ghz, it’s got double the bandwidth of an AX1800 router at 5GHz. Since the majority of our devices use 5GHz, this extra bandwidth can go a long way to keep speeds high. This router also supports 160MHz connection meaning that some devices can connect at up to 2402Mbps. If you’ve got a lot of congestion in your area, like an apartment building, this extra overhead can help improve your speeds.

On the back, it’s nothing special with four gigabit Ethernet ports for devices and one for the incoming connection. There is no USB port, so you won’t be adding network storage to this router. There are also four antennas on the back that can be adjusted. When it comes to features, this router is very similar to the above RT-AX800S with AiProtection Classic, parental controls, and VPN support. This router also has a more powerful CPU to keep up with these extra features better under heavy load.

Finally, AiMesh is included allowing users to increase their coverage by adding more routers. One thing to keep in mind about mesh networks is that they must share their wireless connection between the mesh link and connected device, so it makes sense to get one with some extra capacity like the RT-AX57.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer GX90 Best budget tri-band router The TP-Link Archer GX90 is a tri-band gaming router with a ton of speed for those with internet connections of 1Gbps or higher. A second 5GHz band allows you to designate a gaming band and keep your connections separate. Pros Very fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 aX6600 connection

160MHz connections supported

Multi-gig Ethernet included Cons Quite large

Expensive

The gamer aesthetic won't work for everyone $250 at Amazon $250 at B&H

The TP-Link Archer GX90 is the most expensive model on this list, but for the extra money, you get a ton of extra features. This tri-band AX6600 router supports 1201Mbps on the first 5GHz band with 4804Mbps on the second gaming band. TP-Link has set things up this way, so you can put all of your lower priority devices, like phones and smart TVs, on the slower 5GHz band with the full second band for your gaming PC and consoles.

There are eight antennas attached to all sides of this router with red plastic accents on each. While these antennas are removable, they are not designed to be replaced and are their angle cannot be adjusted. Further down, there are four gigabit Ethernet ports and a single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. The multi-gig port can be used for WAN or LAN making it perfect for a NAS or to add to an existing wired network.

On the software side, TP-Link makes setup easy with the Tether app or by using the web browser. Like most gaming routers, there’s a QoS called Game Accelerator that can be quickly enabled from the main screen when you’re ready to game as well. If you’re playing a supported game, such as Call of Duty or Halo, Game Accelerator will automatically optimize that connection.

HomeCare is included for free which gives you some extra security controls as well as parental controls. These parental controls included creating profiles, schedules, and setting filters for members of the house. TP-Link supports mesh expansion with OneMesh repeaters, but you may be better off waiting for an update to EasyMesh which is planned. Even so, this router has strong coverage and should be able to cover most homes without issue.

TP-Link Archer AX55 Pro Best multi-gig router $130 $150 Save $20 If you’re looking for multi-gig internet support for less, the Archer AX3000 Pro from TP-Link is a good choice with a single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and support for 2402Mbps of wireless capacity at 5GHz. Pros Quick AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band connection

Includes 2.5Gbps Ethernet

EasyMesh supported Cons No 6GHz support

HomeShield requires a paid subscription $150 at Amazon $150 at B&H $130 at Best Buy

The Archer AX3000 Pro is a compact router that punches above its weight in terms of raw power and features. Considering the former, the AX3000 dual-band connection breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 2402Mbps at 5GHz with 160MHz support. It has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that can be used for LAN or WAN making so if you have a fast NAS, for example, you can get fast transfer speeds, even with multiple clients using it at once. There’s also a USB 3.0 port that can be used to create a quick network storage drive.

Like other TP-Link routers, it’s set up with the Tether app in just a few minutes with access to enough controls to satisfy most people. TP-Link includes its HomeShield software package with this router which includes security enhancements and better parental controls. Unlike HomeCare included with the above Archer GX90, HomeShield is a paid service. Luckily, you still get decent parental controls for free, so you really only need to pay if you want the full feature set.

This is one of TP-Link’s first EasyMesh routers which means that it can create a mesh network with any other EasyMesh-compatible routers. This is separate from OneMesh which uses TP-Link extenders like a mesh or Deco. This router supports both EasyMesh and OneMesh, so you can pick the solution that makes the most sense for your home.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi router Best mesh router $45 $70 Save $25 Eero is a compact AC1300 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and just a single open Ethernet port. Eero is built with mesh in mind and expansion is quick and easy with any model Eero, including older ones. Pros Easy mesh expansion with any other Eero

Compact nodes

Easy-to-use app Cons Lacks most advanced settings

Must use the app with an account

Eero Plus costs extra $45 at Amazon

If you want this simplest Wi-Fi solution possible, Eero is one of your best choices with a strong ecosystem of compatible mesh nodes and one of the best apps in the business. Eero definitely isn't the fastest mesh router with its dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connection with AC1300 speeds. That breaks down to 867Mbps at 5GHz and 400Mbps at 2.4GHz. All of this speed will be available to your devices if you use just a single Eero, but if you build a mesh, you’ll only really support internet speeds of around 350Mbps. Still, that’s plenty fast for most families including 4K streaming.

Eero keeps its routers simple and focused on wireless with just two gigabit Ethernet ports per node. One of which is used for your incoming internet connection. That being said, the compact size at under four inches wide makes it perfect for a small home or just tucking it away out of sight. If you don’t want to build a mesh right now but think you may in the future, you can expand your mesh at any time with more Eero routers.

When it comes to software, Eero keeps everything as simple as possible which is great for the average user, but will be annoying for advanced users. Still, average users could also get a lot of user out of Eero Plus, a subscription service that brings content filters for parental controls, better support, improved security, internet backup, and more. If you’re looking for some extra peace of mind and don’t mind the $100 per year price tag, Eero Plus is a solid option.

GL.iNet GL-SFT1200 Opal Best travel router $40 $50 Save $10 This compact travel router is an a cheap and reliable way to get personal internet for a hotel or even if you just need Wi-Fi in a single room. It’s AC1200 connection is nothing crazy but is plenty for a single person. It even has two LAN Ethernet ports. Pros Compact size with antennas

Dual Ethernet ports for wired devices

Powered by USB-C Cons Slow VPN performance

Only Wi-Fi 5 $40 at Amazon $38 at Walmart

If you’ve ever spent time on the road for work, you know how annoying it can be trying to get all of your devices hooked up on hotel Wi-Fi. The same can be said for airports, train stations, or even your place of work. The GL-SFT1200 Opal from GL.iNet is a compact travel router with support for AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 speeds. This travel router can be used to get all of your tech connected by connecting to the available Wi-Fi network and passing that on to your devices.

Technically, there’s not too much special about the Opal’s AC1200 connection with 867Mbps at 5GHz and 300Mbps at 2.4GHz. This is likely enough speed for most people, but if you want more, a couple of faster Wi-Fi 6 versions are available. The Opal also supports VPN Client connections, so you can add a layer of protection when you’re using public Wi-Fi. Just be sure to use a VPN Service with WireGuard support to get the best speeds.

Finally, this router is powered by USB-C with less than 6W of power consumption, so you can plug it right into your multi-port USB-C power supply. That means you can power your router, phone, laptop, and tablet with the same kind of cable, making packing easier. All of this means that you can arrive at your hotel room, connect the router to Wi-Fi, and immediately start using your tech.

Get the right speed for your internet connection

A lot of us don’t really need the latest Wi-Fi features with much of what we do on our Wi-Fi networks, like streaming 4K video, not actually being that demanding. Where an upgraded router can really stand out is with multiple users, demanding applications like games, and consistency. Wi-Fi 6, for example, is a good starting point with cheap models coming in well under $100, especially if you live in an apartment building with other nearby connections.

The Asus RT-AX1800S is one of the cheapest Wi-Fi 6 router you can get that doesn’t cut too many corners. It can be set up and managed with an app, comes with free security and parental control options, and even works with VPN connections. This router is also a good pick for those that aren’t sure if they need a mesh with AiMesh allowing you to expand your coverage down the line.