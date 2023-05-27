Searching the web for a good pair of wireless earbuds when you're on a budget can quickly lead you down a rabbit hole; with so many choices, which should you choose? While the best wireless earbuds will give you all the bells and whistles, they might be the wallet-friendly option. If you're looking for a pair of affordable buds that sounds good and you want to get the best bang for your buck, it can be tough to narrow things down. Lucky for you, I've done the footwork through the endless offerings, distilling down only the best budget options.

You may be on a budget, but that doesn’t mean quality is a world away. We focused on the features that make wireless earbuds great, including their audio quality, comfort, active noise cancelation (ANC), and battery life. Whether you’re looking for the absolute best audio quality or just a pair that is as cheap as possible (and still rocks), we’ve got you covered.

Our favorite budget wireless earbuds in 2023

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Best overall Doing a lot for a budget price OnePlus offers up its Nord Buds 2 with 36 hours of playback per charge, active noise cancelation, and Dolby Atmos sound. Their lightweight design at only 4.7 grams per earbud and 37.5 grams for the case makes them a great option to slide into your everyday bag. Pros Active noise cancelation

36-hour battery life (with ANC off)

Solid audio quality Cons No wireless charging

Bulky case design $39 at Amazon $59 at OnePlus

The best budget wireless earbuds should offer a balance comprising a comfortable design, solid audio quality, and long battery life at an affordable price, and the Nord Buds 2 are the ideal candidate. OnePlus, a company well-known for its Android smartphone options that live on the affordable side, offers up these buds with solid audio quality and long playback time, all in a lightweight package you can throw into your pocket and forget.

Despite the lightweight form factor, the folks at OnePlus have still managed to pack in excellent battery life — five hours with ANC on and seven hours in the buds with ANC off, with up to 36 hours total with the case's charges. You also get decent active noise cancelation (you'll never get the best ANC in earbuds since it's not a complete seal) and Dolby Atmos technology for a virtual surround sound experience. Sound quality will capture most music lovers' attention with boosted highs, although in our testing we found it suffered a bit with bass-heavy tracks. The IP55 sweat and water resistance means you can even throw them in your gym bag for your next workout without worry.

Source: JLab JLab GO Air POP Best value True wireless earbuds at an ultra-low price JLab's Go Air Pop deliver long battery and decent sound quality at a low price. Each earbud features touch sensors, so you can easily control your music without accessing your smartphone. It's even available in six colors. Pros Excellent value for money

Built-in touch controls

Available in six colors Cons Uses older USB Type-A charger

Sound quality is merely decent $24 at Amazon

JLab's Go Air Pop won't rock your world, so to speak, but if you want to spend as little as possible while still getting decent earbuds, they're definitely a fun option, thanks in part to the various brilliant color options: black, red, lilac, slate, and teal. They can be nabbed on the cheap, but that doesn't mean you are settling for a poor experience. The audio lacks any distinctive character that makes you feel like you're at a concert, but they're perfect for light listening or podcasts.

There are a lot of features that you'll find on more premium earbuds. For one, they have a sleek, smaller design reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy Buds without the traditional stem that the AirPods popularized. Talking about sports, you can jump into a workout with these earbuds thanks to their IPX4 rating, which is perfect for resisting sweat. They also offer touch controls that allow you to adjust the volume, play and pause your audio, and even activate your voice assistant. Finally, you'll enjoy up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge (8 hours in the earbuds and an extra 24 hours from the case), and JLab includes an integrated USB-A cable for charging. However, in 2023, we wished the cable would have been the more modern USB-C.

Sony WF-C500 Premium pick Premium sound that won't drain your wallet Sony's WF-C500 true wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience that won't break your budget. With up to 20 hours of playtime, you can kick back and enjoy the strong bass and clear high notes. With an IPX4 rating, the WF-C500 earbuds are also both sweat-proof and splash-proof. Pros Premium experience, budget price

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

Excellent sound quality Cons Lackluster battery life

Lacks noise cancelation $98 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Make way for the most premium offering we could find on a budget. Sony is known for making high-end electronics, particularly when it comes to wireless headphones. Despite being cheaper than their bigger siblings, the Sony WF-C500 still deliver excellent bass and clarity for the price, and you can customize the sound and some of the features from within the Sony Connect App. You won't get any noise cancelation here, but they're comfortable to wear thanks to the lightweight, rounded design (5.4 grams per earbud), and you can use them almost anywhere, including at the gym thanks to their IPX4 sweat resistance.

The earbuds offer up to 20 hours of battery on a single charge with the case, and they can be quick-charged, allowing you to gain 1 hour of playback with only 10 minutes of charging time. With a stylish look in either black or white, you can wear these earbuds on your next work video call or take them on the run. It’s challenging to find a fault when these earbuds pack such a premium listening experience at this low price.

JLab Air Sport Best for sports Affordable sport headphones for your next workout The JLab Air Sport true wireless earbuds are our top pick for those seeking the perfect workout option on a budget. With 40 hours of battery life and IP66 sweat resistance, you won't need to worry about getting these earbuds wet. The Air Sport also features an ear-hook design that ensures they stay on your ears despite vigorous movement. Pros Up to 40 hours of battery life

Sweat-resistant earbuds and case

Ear hook design for stability Cons Bulky case design

Older USB Type-A connector $49 at Amazon

If you're in the market for buds that'll complement your workout, the JLab Air Sport are a great option. They offer IP66 sweat resistance, which is excellent for a pair of budget earbuds. It means they're resistant to dust and jets of water, and it will be a critical factor in ensuring your hard work doesn’t ruin your latest investment. More importantly, they're ear-hook earbuds that sit around the back of your ear to ensure they remain on your head and don’t fall off when you engage in a sudden or repetitive motion.

Besides staying on your body and fighting the good fight against sweat, the JLab Air Sport put out decent sound quality that will keep you motivated, and there are three EQ options if you want to customize the sound slightly. While you won't get noise cancelation, you do get an ambient noise mode that lets in sound from your surroundings, which can be important if you're running on a public road or are in another scenario where you need to keep an ear out. And you'll get a long workout too thanks to 44 hours of battery life — six hours in the earbuds and 34 with the case.

Nothing Ear Stick Best design Affordable earbuds that stand out $79 $99 Save $20 Nothing offers an option that is certainly something. The Ear Stick earbuds showcase a unique transparent construction that makes them stand out among the crowd. Of course, they don't just look good. They also offer clear audio with a reasonable bass response and great battery liife. Pros Striking translucent design

29 hours of battery life

Clear audio quality Cons No noise cancelation

No wireless charging $89 at Amazon $79 at Nothing

These earbuds are Nothing — or are they? The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds (that's a mouthful) deliver an eye-catching design that will grab attention, all while offering clear audio with clear audio and a decent bass response. The battery life clocks in at about seven hours on a charge, and around 28 hours total with the charging case, so you can rock out, enjoy podcasts, and play games all day, on your commute, or sitting on the couch at home.

The folks at Nothing have always sought to capture consumers with striking design, and the Ear Sticks do just that with a translucent design that carries over to the battery case. It all feels very 1990s, where everything was translucent, and we're here for that. And don't worry, just because they are translucent doesn't mean they are fragile; the Nothing Ear Stick earbuds feature IP54 dust, water, and sweat resistance.

They're also unique in that they feature a half-in-ear design. The tip doesn't sit inside your ear canal, which might be more comfortable for you. However, this means they don't block out a lot of noise, and they don't have any form of noise cancelation either.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 Best noise cancelation Work in peace with Anker's noise-canceling headphones Anker's Soundcore Life P3 true wireless headphones provide active noise cancelation for study time or the morning commute. You can rock out without the world butting in for up to 50 hours on a single charge at a price that doesn't make your bank account cry. Pros Active noise cancellation

Long 50-hour battery life

Available in multiple colors Cons Lack multi-device connection

Touch controls can be unresponsive $59 at Amazon $80 at Soundcore

Whether you're writing an article for a consumer technology site about budget wireless earbuds or need some time, noise-canceling earbuds can go a long way. We found Anker's Soundcore Life P3 wireless earbuds to be our favorite noise-canceling earbuds on a budget. Pop them in, and they help to drain out the surrounding sounds, so you can focus on what you are doing or grab some extra sleep on that morning mass-transit commute.

With an ultra-long 50 hours of playtime with the charging case (10 hours in the earbuds), the P3 earbuds provide isolation from the world and solid sound quality that lets you immerse yourself in your favorite music, movies, podcasts, and more. And when you're out, you can wirelessly charge them back up to full.

As with other Soundcore products, you can alter your earbuds' sound profile and noise cancelation settings from within the free Anker app. There are even three different noise-canceling modes to choose from, which can help you adjust to different environments. The best part is that you can nab these earbuds in black, coral red, navy blue, oat white, or sky blue.

Source: Black Bay Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Best battery life You won't need to find an outlet for days Black Bay's Duet 50 Pro Earbuds provide a wireless option with up to 130 battery life. The earbuds offer 8 hours of music per charge, while the additional case provides an additional 122 hours. The Duet 50 Pro earbuds are also sweatproof with an IPX5 water resistance rating. The large 2,600mAh charging case also doubles as a power bank. Pros Ultra-long 130-hour battery

Case doubles as a battery bank

IPX5 sweat and rain resistant Cons Bulky case size

Long charging time $59 at Amazon

If you are looking for budget earbuds with the most battery life possible, you'll want to consider the Duet 50 Pros from Back Bay Audio. The earbuds offer 130 hours of battery life, 8 hours in the buds and 122 hours in the charging case, so we doubt you’ll run out of power soon. These wireless earbuds are perfect for those taking extended outdoor retreats or anyone else that might be away from an outlet for long periods.

The best feature is its battery life, but its engineers still managed to pack in full-sounding audio with strong bass and a sweat-proof design. One extra feature Back Bay Audio threw into its earbud case is the ability to reverse-charge your smartphone. Plug your smartphone into the earbud case to begin charging. I just wish a few more colors were offered beyond black.

Source: Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBK Best audio quality When you need top audio quality on a budget Audio-Technica offers up ATH-SQ1W true wireless earbuds with stellar sound quality and top-notch technology at a solid price. Audio-Technica uses decades of experience to provide headphones with solid bass and clear high notes. Supports fast pairing for Android devices. Pros Excellent audio quality

Touch sensor controls

Wire array of color options Cons No active noise cancelation

Lacks high-quality Bluetooth codecs $48 at Amazon

Audio-Technica is a brand that isn’t new to the audio world, and the ATH-SQ1TW wireless earbuds show how 60+ years of experience can lend itself to crafting an affordable listening experience at an affordable price. The earbuds offer small 5.8mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz, reproducing music or movies for the human ear with clarity and bass.

In addition to its audio quality, Audio-Technica packs a collection of tech to increase your overall experience. The earbuds will automatically power on when taken out of their case and can be set up with fast pairing with Android devices, meaning that you don’t need to fumble around in your phone’s settings. Additionally, touch sensor controls on the edges of the earbuds allow you to easily control your music, alter the volume, or answer calls.

If you love customization, you’ll love that you can grab these earbuds in either licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle red/navy, or cupcake pink/brown (someone was hungry on the Audio-Technica marketing team).

The best budget wireless earbuds for you

Finding the perfect wireless earbuds can be challenging; it’s even more difficult when you want to find something that’s affordable but still offers quality. Our top pick on the list, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, deliver an experience that we believe anyone will be happy with for the low price. You’ll get solid audio quality, up to 36 hours of battery life, and waterproofing, so you can take these earbuds wherever you need them.

Suppose the price is the ultimate condition on your list. In that case, our best option for value, the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds, will deliver decent audio quality in a fun, colorful form factor. For those with a bit more to spend, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s CF-500 wireless earbuds that deliver Sony’s well-known audio quality in a much more affordable package.