Many of our favorite wireless keyboards come with a high price tag attached, especially when you get into gaming and mechanical options. It's only natural that high-end keyboards with wireless capabilities cost more than their wired counterparts — a reliable wireless signal is a lot more complex than a USB connection — but that doesn't mean you can't find a great wireless keyboard on the cheap. There are countless budget wireless keyboards vying for your attention, and it can be hard to find the right option for your needs while avoiding duds that aren't suited for anyone. This collection of our favorite budget keyboards with wireless capabilities narrows things down while offering hardware for many different scenarios.

Logitech's Wave Keys is designed to prevent wrist and forearm strain during long days of typing. The curved key layout promotes a more natural angle, and there's a broad and cushioned wrist rest for added support. It connects with Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver, and its batteries can go for up to three years before needing a charge.

Omoton's ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard is an inexpensive way to land comfy typing on your Apple device. It has all the desired shortcuts along the top function row, it can go for up to six months on two AAA batteries, and it connects with Bluetooth. Choose from six different colors to suit your style.

Logitech's K650 Signature is a full-size keyboard with numpad, built-in wrist rest, and a bunch of useful shortcuts along the top row to save you time. It works across platforms and connects with Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB dongle. Keys have some spill resistance, and you can get the keyboard in Graphite or Off-White colors.

The tiny Pebble Keys 2 (K380s) is a compact and comfortable portable keyboard that's ideal for tucking into a bag when you're on the move. You can connect to three devices with easy switching, and there's a quick toggle between Mac and Windows layouts. Battery lasts up to three years, and you can connect with Bluetooth or a Logi Bolt receiver (not included).

The Royal Kludge RK61 wireless is one of our overall favorite keyboards despite its value pricing. It offers mechanical switches, hot-swappable sockets, customizable RGB backlight, and 60% layout, all features usually reserved for more expensive options. Connect with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or USB-C for maximum convenience.

Microsoft's Designer Compact keyboard usually costs around $70, but you can often find it for $40 or less. It's a slim 60% keyboard that saves space on your desk, and it can be paired via Bluetooth with three devices simultaneously for quick switching. It offers 1.35mm key travel for a comfy typing experience, and the batteries should go for years.

Logitech's K585 Slim is a great choice if you work across platforms. It can pair with multiple devices simultaneously with quick switching, and it even has a slot along the top to stand up a phone or tablet. You can connect with Bluetooth or with 2.4GHz dongle, and the two AAA batteries can go for up to two years. It's available in three different colors.

Cherry's Stream Wireless is a low-profile keyboard with number pad that offers quiet typing, dedicated media controls, 2.4GHz connectivity, and long battery life from two AA batteries. It's great for general productivity use around the home, and it'll also be a good fit for the office. At about $47, it's well within the budget wireless keyboard range.

A great wireless keyboard doesn't have to be expensive

It's always tempting to buy one of the overall best keyboards on the market, but the hardware has advanced to the point where many of the top picks cost hundreds of dollars. And while they're worth the money if you want a feature-laden deck, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot to achieve comfortable typing.

I type thousands of words each day, and I've never had a problem using a quality budget keyboard. In this case, all options feature wireless connectivity. This helps keep your desk uncluttered, and it also allows the keyboards to be used in, say, a living room for TV-attached PC control. And if you travel, pairing a compact wireless keyboard like the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s with a great portable monitor can transform the way you work on the road.

If I'm suggesting one budget wireless keyboard over the rest, it's the Cherry Stream. It's a full-size keyboard that remains slim, which is even more impressive when you get into the fact that each key has its own Cherry SX scissor mechanism underneath for a snappy response. It's quiet enough that it won't bother your coworkers in an office, and it can connect with a 2.4GHz USB dongle. Feet on the bottom pop out to raise the typing angle, and there's an On/Off switch to help preserve battery. Cherry says it can run for up to 36 months on two AA batteries.

For those who want something with a more compact design and the ability to work across multiple platforms with ease, Logitech's K585 Slim should do the trick. It connects with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle, it has a slot along the top for propping up a tablet or phone, and Logitech says its two AAA batteries can run for up to two years. It's one of our favorite travel keyboards for a good reason. The Microsoft Designer Keyboard is an outstanding option as long as you don't mind spending a bit more (at least when it's not discounted). It's a slim and portable keyboard that works great with Surface devices and beyond, and its 1.35mm key travel keeps things comfortable even during long work days.

And finally, the Royal Kludge RK61 is a great option for gamers who want a feature-laden keyboard for a lot less money. Be sure to take a look at our picks for best budget gaming keyboards if you're looking to spend less on a more focused deck and don't necessarily care if it includes wireless connectivity.