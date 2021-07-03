Best Chromebooks for business in summer 2021: HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Everyone knows Chromebooks are taking over the education space. But Google also has their eye on cornering the market for business use. Chrome OS is ideal for business users thanks to its hardware affordability and adaptability to run on any machine. Chrome Enterprise is also one of the biggest reasons to consider a Chromebook for business.

With Chrome Enterprise, you can easily manage all of your users and implement cloud-based security protocols. You can also easily deploy Chrome OS devices to facilitate your business transactions. Chromeboxes are very popular for managing kiosks and other self-serve stations in retail stores. In this article we’ll explore the best Chromebooks and Chromeboxes for business use. Whether you need top specs or just the basics, our list has something for every business.

Navigate this article:

Best Chromebook overall: ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Business laptops need a bit of power mixed with style. Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style.

Narrow bezels frame the display — an FHD IPS touchscreen model with a 72% color gamut — providing a larger screen to bezel ratio. So whether the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is running a conference call, streaming a video, or building a presentation, this 2-in-1 device looks great. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks.

ThinkShield combined with Chrome Enterprise equals an unbeatable combination for security. The built-in security suite boasts a number of physical and biometric security features, like a webcam privacy shutter, the proprietary Google H1 TPM chip, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. Chrome Enterprise keeps your business safe with seamless updates and protection against evolving threats. Plus, each device includes a Kensington lock slot so it can be tethered when needed.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers a powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style. View at Amazon

Best Chromebooks for meetings: Galaxy Chromebook Enterprise

While the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a newer model, the original still packs the most impressive list of specs for power users. This Chromebook features a 4K AMOLED display, built-in S-pen, and the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. Samsung’s design is minimal, compact and sturdy. This device is designed to provide stable usage in any mode. Its aluminum metal body provides exceptional durability. The specs are rounded out by a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for ultra-fast performance. You also get two USB-C ports and a built-in SD card reader.

A high-definition 4K AMOLED display provides incredible clarity. With 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, you can edit videos to a professional standard. View in a rich range of colors, with true-to-life tones and black hues. Its ultra-slim 3.9mm bezels let you immerse yourself in visual splendor. Use Ambient EQ to automatically adjust the color temperature and brightness of your display to suit your surroundings. Not only does this function help reduce eye fatigue, but it also provides you with more realistic-looking images.

Let your imagination run free on the screen with the Galaxy Chromebook pen. It’s built-in, to help you reduce the risk of losing it. The pen is sensitive to 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt – so you’ll feel like you’re writing or drawing on real paper. Just a touch is all it takes to unlock your computer. The device reads your fingerprint with a secure, built-in sensor. Unlock your laptop quickly, easily and securely. All in all, this laptop has everything you could ever want in a Chromebook, or any laptop for that matter.

Galaxy Chromebook Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is still their most high-end offering. This is absolutely the Samsung Chromebook to get if you're looking for a 4K display, an S-Pen out of the box, and the beefiest processor options. View at Samsung

Best Chromebook for less: Latitude 5400 Enterprise

For business consumers not looking to spend over $1,000, the Latitude 5400 offers impressive specs at a slightly lower price. The base model in this series offers a 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Processor (2 Core,4MB Cache,2.1GHz,15W), with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD storage. You can configure this laptop with up to the Intel Core i7, with 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. The display is also configurable, choose either a 14″ HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare Non-Touch WLAN Capable or 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare, Non-Touch display.

Dell has configured this laptop with a lot of ports, including 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 USB Type-C , HDMI, memory card reader, and a Noble Wedge Lock slot. This Chromebook also has a premium metal design that fits into any boardroom setting. The customizability of the internals along with the flexibility of Chrome Enterprise make this the best solution for small and medium businesses. It’s worth picking up a versatile dock to add desktop functionality at the office.

Latitude 5400 Enterprise Edition While the Latitude 7410 packs in every spec possible, the 5410 takes a more measure approach. Still delivering the essentials with Chromebook Enterprise out of the box. This is the best option for most small business applications. View at Dell

Best Chromebook with 512 GB SSD: Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise 2-in-1

This is a great overall Chromebook with top-tier specs, designed for business but also great for pro users at home. Amazing things come together on the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Dell combines long-lasting battery life, an optional 4K panel, an aluminum or carbon fiber shell option with ProSupport Plus for a secure and premium cloud-native experience. You can customize the Latitude 7410 with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. These specs make this machine one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market.

In addition to impressive specs, the design of this Chromebook is stunning. There are also other advanced features such as a privacy shutter on the laptop which prevents unintentional capture of images, both accidental or through spyware, to keep unwanted parties from using your webcam. Combine all of this with a durable 17 MIL-STD 810G rating and Chrome Enterprise out of the box, and you have a truly impressive ultra-premium Chromebook.

Latitude 7410 Enterprise Edition This is the ultra-premium Chromebook offering from Dell. If you need top of the line specs or Chrome Enterprise out of the box, this is the perfect machine for you. View at Amazon

Best Chromebook for travel: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Enterprise

Every Chromebook manufacturer has a hero device — for Acer that device is the Chromebook Spin 713. Inside you’ll find the impressive Intel Core i7-10510U processor Quad-core at 1.80 GH. Along with this powerful processor, the Spin 713 also packs 16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM and 128 GB SSD for storage. In terms of display, you get a 13.5″ 2K (2256 x 1504) 3:2 IPS Touchscreen panel with excellent maximum brightness and clean viewing angles. The display is also protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass, as is the trackpad. With its 360-degree convertible modes, you can work in space-limited environments such as in-flight or on the train, while also easily making presentations or sharing your screen in convenient and collaborative ways.

If you need to stay connected on the go, this Chromebook comes with an insane number of functional features including Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a built-in HDMI port, as well as dual USB Type-C ports to deal with productivity needs. Battery life is excellent for a high-performance Chromebook — over 10 hours of usage on average. On top of all this, you can also run Chrome Enterprise seamlessly out of the box, making this an appealing option for business customers. All of these features are packed in a beautifully designed metal chassis that makes this the best overall Acer Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer's Spin 713 is a ultra-premium Chromebook from top to bottom. With good looks and verified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, this is an impressive machine. Top of the line specs and a convenient 2-in-1 design give you the power and portability to work anywhere. View at Acer

Best Chromebook for security: HP Pro c640 Enterprise

There are a number of options for Enterprise users in the Chromebook space. The HP Pro c640 is a polished device, with good looks and security features in mind for the business professional. Similar to the c1030, this device undergoes MIL-STD 810H testing. You also get peace of mind while working on the road with a backlit keyboard that resists spills of up to 350 ml (12 oz) of water. Deter remote camera hacking with the HP Privacy Camera. Make the IT department’s life easier with the fully secure, manageable Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Google Admin console.

Internal specs match those found on the x360 14c, but fast charging is missing. The lack of a fingerprint sensor is a curious omission for an Enterprise device, but you do get a Nano Security lock slot and the Google H1 Security Chip. With a price just north of $700, this Chromebook is likely to appeal to those that need the security features for their business.

HP Pro c640 Enterprise HP offers a number of business-ready laptops for use with Chrome Enterprise. The Pro c640 packs a stylish look similar to c1030 with a smaller price tag and rich audio. View at HP

Best Chromebox overall: ASUS Chromebox 4

The ASUS Chromebox 4 features a 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processor and DDR4-2666 memory for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. These specs are configurable up to a Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. It also supports up to three 4K displays and comes equipped with versatile USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections.

Offering easy access to Android apps via Google Play, the device lets you enjoy your favorite apps. For the added benefit of Chrome Enterprise, the ASUS Chromebox Enterprise 4 option empowers businesses, IT administrators and remote employees with the tools they need for enhanced productivity and efficiency. You can also configure this Chromebox with up to 256GB SSD storage, an impressive amount for a Chrome OS device.

Overall, this is the Chromebox for you if you need a top of the line machine with a range of choices when it comes to internal specs. The ability to connect three displays makes this a workhorse at the office and should be at the top of the list for business users.

ASUS Chromebox 4 ASUS leads the Chromebox pack with this excellent all-around device. With customizable configurations, there are Chromebox 4 models to fit any workflow or education application. View at Amazon

Best Chromebox for retail: Acer CXI3 Chromebox

Acer touts this machine as the best for small and medium businesses alike. However, this Chromebox is also a solid option for personal use on your desktop at home. For under $270, you get quite a bit of power. The Chromebox runs the Intel Celeron 3867U processor with 4GB of standard memory. You also 128 GB SSD for storage, very spacious by Chrome OS standards. To add value, Acer also includes a USB mouse and keyboard for easily setting up in a business environment.

With dimensions of 5.9 in x 5.8 in x1.6 in, this compact Chromebox can fit into any environment. It’s ideal for stowing away on the back of a monitor, and an optional VESA kit allows for easy mounting. You can connect this Chromebox to two displays to extend your desktop and increase productivity. It’s also worth picking up a docking station to extend port selection. If you need a Chromebox, this is one to put on your shortlist.

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91 Those that need a Chrome OS experience on the desktop will love Acer's Chromebox CXI3-UA91. With 128 GB SSD storage, this is a great option for small businesses. This Chromebox can fit just about anywhere, even mounted to the back of a monitor. View at Acer

These are the best Chromebooks you can buy for your business, or for use at work. If you need the most powerful Chromebook out there, consider checking out the ThinkPad C13 Yoga or the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise 2-in-1. Do you need a basic Chromebox to deploy in a retail store? If so, check out the Acer CXI3.

No matter which Chrome OS device you choose for business, you’ll get the flexibility of Chrome OS combined with the security of Chrome Enterprise. Chromebooks can also lower your equipment costs, making them one of the best hardware options for any size business.