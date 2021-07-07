These are the best business laptops to buy in July 2021

Whether you’re working for an organization or handling your own business, investing in a business laptop is a wise choice. Not only do they last longer and offer a robust design, but they also come with top-of-the-line security features. Typically you can expect business-oriented laptops to feature dedicated security chips, privacy filters on displays, fingerprint sensors, and IR cameras with slider shutters. A variety of laptop manufacturers also offer military-spec tested chassis that can take knocks and minor drops.

Today we’ll take a look at some of the best business laptops that you should buy in 2021. As you’d expect, all of these laptops will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade this holiday season.

Best overall: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

ThinkPad is a legacy name when it comes to business notebooks, and the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon should be at the top of your list if you’re hunting for a new business laptop. For a 14-inch laptop, it’s quite lightweight at just 2.5 pounds yet features the trustworthy rugged ThinkPad design. The laptop also offers a new 16:10 ratio display, the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor options, and modern security features including a match-on-chip fingerprint scanner, face recognition, and a privacy guard filter for the display.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with the option of latest Intel 11th-gen processors along with a taller 16:10 display, bigger trackpad and of course, the best security features. Buy from Amazon

Best premium: HP Elite Dragonfly

If you’re looking for a premium business notebook, the HP Elite Dragonfly is a recommended choice. The design incorporates recycled materials, including ocean–bound plastics and recycled magnesium, bringing the overall weight down to just 2.2 pounds. The notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro with 32GB RAM, a 13.3-inch 4K UHD HDR-400 touchscreen, up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD, and optional 4G or 5G connectivity.

HP Elite Dragonfly The HP Elite Dragonfly is a premium business notebook featuring high-quality materials, a lightweight chassis and powerful hardware for all your needs. Buy from HP.com

Best mainstream: Dell Latitude 7420

The Dell Latitude series has been the choice of many enterprise users, and the company keeps on bringing amazing upgrades. The new Latitude 7420 comes in either brushed aluminum or carbon-fiber weave finish, and is available in either a 2-in-1 or standard clamshell design. The laptop features a 14-inch display available with a full-HD resolution, with 250 nits brightness on the touch model and 400 nits on the non-touch model. You can configure the Latitude 7420 up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB M.2 SSD.

Dell Latitude 7420 The Dell Latitude 7420 is the latest enterprise offering featuring a premium design, the latest Intel processors along with a great selection of I/O ports and security features. Buy from Amazon

Best convertible: Acer TravelMate Spin P4

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is a recommended convertible notebook with a sleek design aimed at business users. It features a solid build with MIL-STD 810H certification, along with all the necessary security features. In a way, it tries to mimic the experience of the ThinkPad range to offer a combination of consumer and enterprise hardware but at an affordable price. It can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 3 SSD, and 14-inch FHD IPS touch display with support for a stylus that comes in the box. You also get a fingerprint scanner, a webcam shutter, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6.

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 The TravelMate Spin P4 is an affordable convertible business notebook that offers a good blend of durable design, performance and security features at a nominal price. Buy from Amazon

Best ultraportable: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is a new addition to the ThinkPad family and is the smallest and lightest of the lot. It weighs just 2.14 pounds making it the perfect choice for business users who want a reliable laptop that can be taken almost anywhere. The notebook has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and over 200 quality checks to ensure durability and is Intel Evo certified to deliver the best possible experience including great battery life, fast connectivity, and enhanced performance. The laptop is available with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake UP4 processors, up to a 2K 16:10 13-inch touchscreen display, and optional 5G mobile connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano The ThinkPad X1 Nano is the most compact and lightweight ThinkPad that you can buy today featuring the latest Intel 11th-gen processors and a reliable rugged design. Buy from Amazon

Best rugged design: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33

Meant for workers who need a reliable machine in the most demanding conditions, Panasonic’s latest offering is the TOUGHBOOK 33. It’s primarily a detachable laptop that can be used as a tablet on its own, and it’s probably the most rugged laptop you can find. According to Panasonic, this machine is five times more reliable than other business laptops resulting in fewer repairs, reduced downtime, and thereby cost savings.

It’s configurable with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, dedicated GPS and 4G connectivity, and a variety of options for industrial purposes.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 The TOUGHBOOK 33 is meant for users who need a highly rugged PC that can withstand extreme conditions. Buy from B&H

Out of the above, our pick would be the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, as it offers a fuss-free, reliable and secure experience when it comes to business notebooks. It offers an excellent rugged design, a great keyboard, and a performance package that should suffice most needs.

Note most of the above-mentioned options come with optional 4G or 5G connectivity. We also have a dedicated list of the best 4G laptops and best 5G laptops. Alternatively, you can take a look at the best laptops to buy in 2021.