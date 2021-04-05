The Best Business VPN Providers of 2021: NordVPN, VyprVPN, PureVPN, & More!

Companies of all industries possess large bulks of sensitive data they need to protect in the face of growing online threats, whether it’s trade secrets, internal communications, or the personal information of customers and employees. But how can they protect this data? One of the best ways businesses can improve online security and privacy is by using a virtual private network (VPN). This will secure their Wi-Fi networks, encrypt all web traffic, prevent bandwidth throttling, protect against DDoS attacks, unblock geo-restrictions, and lots more.

Many VPN providers offer solutions tailored to businesses of all shapes and sizes, and choosing the best one isn’t the simplest of tasks. But to make things easier, we’ve rounded up the top business VPNs of 2021. Read on to find out which one best suits your business needs and budget. If you are an individual user, check out the best VPNs for individuals.

Best Overall Business VPN: NordVPN Teams

This Panama-based company not only offers one of the best and most widely used VPN solutions for consumers, but it also has a top-class service aimed at businesses that want to stay secure online.

NordVPN Teams has an easy-to-use, centralized control panel for managing user accounts, controlling user permissions, setting up gateways, and accessing a range of VPN features.

Another great thing about NordVPN Teams is that all business users are provided with dedicated account managers. Their main aim is to help users get the most out of their business VPN solution. The firm provides 24/7 customer support via live chat and email, too.

What’s more, it offers highly secure VPN servers in 33 countries globally, AES-256 encryption, an internet kill switch, two-factor authentication, third-party login (via Azure AD, Google, or Okta), centralized billing, and many other features. NordVPN Teams is available on a plethora of platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Best Business VPN For Team-Wide Privacy: Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is another prominent name in the business VPN space. Used by over 1,000 organizations globally, its VPN solution aims to secure cloud environments, staging servers, and company databases.

With Perimeter 81, businesses can access private servers and static IP addresses, add employees to their network, set up a range of user groups, control user permissions, audit network access, track bandwidth consumption, and identify network issues.

It offers easy-to-use, single sign-on applications for operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Chrome. So if employees regularly travel outside of the office for meetings or work from home, they can gain secure and private internet access with just a single click.

Each app uses 256-bit encryption, ensuring that sensitive employee and corporate data is always protected from prying eyes. Perimeter 81 also provides automatic Wi-Fi security and DNS filtering to protect employees when using new, insecure Wi-Fi networks. Furthermore, the firm operates an international network of 700 public servers spread across 36 locations.

Best Business VPN For Most People: VyprVPN

VyprVPN may be more known for its consumer-focused app, although it also provides one of the best business VPN solutions. The product is aimed at distributed teams, employees who regularly travel, entrepreneurs, and journalists.

One of the best things about VyprVPN for Business is its ease of use. Businesses can easily add, remove, and manage users from a single admin interface. It also provides apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and other devices.

Meanwhile, the Chameleon protocol will put an end to deep packet inspection, VPN blocking, and throttling. As well as this, VyprVPN supports many other protocols, including PPTP, L2TP/IPsec, and OpenVPN. Another great security feature offered by VyprVPN is a NAT firewall, which will block unsolicited incoming traffic.

Whenever you connect to a VyprVPN server, you won’t experience any annoying download or usage caps. Plus, there are more than 700 global VPN servers and over 300,0000 IP addresses on offer. All business users also get access to a dedicated account manager and 24/7 customer support.

Best Business VPN For Teams Of All Sizes: Encrypt.me

Encrypt.me is an easy-to-use, cloud-based VPN solution aimed at teams of all sizes. What’s great about this provider is that it allows businesses to secure all their employees for a single monthly fee.

Along with a simple pricing structure, Encrypt.me also provides simple team management. As businesses continue to grow, they can easily add and remove users via one Encrypt.me account. There are also apps for a range of operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon Fire, which is excellent for businesses that use multiple devices in their offices.

Businesses can also use content filtering to protect their employees online and prevent distractions that may stifle productivity. This feature will block malware, advertisements, adult content, and social networking sites.

It provides VPN connections in more than 70 locations across 40 countries globally, and users can also access private endpoints. When it comes to customer support, Encrypt.me offers a 24/7 live chat, a ticketed support facility, and plenty of quick-start guides.

Best Business VPN Based On Reputation: PureVPN for Business

PureVPN for Business has an impressive roster of clients, including Apple, Sony, Samsung, and SpaceX. So it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a well-trusted corporate VPN solution.

It’s great to see PureVPN offer subscriptions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. These include VPN for Teams ($42.25 per month for five users), Dedicated IP VPN for Teams ($49.95 per month for five users), and Dedicated VPN Server for Teams (starting at $399 per month).

If you were to sign up for the VPN for Teams subscription, you’d get access to an administration panel, more than 2,000 servers in over 140 countries, free port-forwarding, multi-platform apps, a 31-day money-back guarantee, and more.

On top of this generous refund policy, PureVPN also provides a seven-day free trial for business users. That’s great news for businesses that want to see if this solution works for them before committing to a premium subscription. There’s also 24/7 customer support available.

Best Business VPN For Small Businesses: IPVanish

IPVanish doesn’t offer a dedicated business VPN solution like many other well-known providers, but thanks to an unlimited device policy, a great range of features, and affordable subscriptions, it’s an excellent option for small and medium-sized businesses.

With its premium VPN subscriptions costing as little as $3.33 per month, IPVanish is one of the cheapest services on the market and offers fantastic value for money overall. For starters, this low price will give you access to a global network of more than 1,600 VPN servers and more than 40,000 shared IP addresses.

In terms of other features, IPVanish offers strong encryption, no data transfer caps, a strict no-logging policy, a range of protocols, a proxy web server, the ability to unblock geo-restricted websites, 24/7 customer support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. IPVanish also has easy-to-use apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other devices.

Although businesses face a range of online risks, they can stay secure and private online with the help of a VPN solution. What’s great is that there are lots of corporate VPNs available, and they suit all kinds of businesses. But out of them all, our favorite is NordVPN Teams, thanks to its ease-of-use, great features, excellent customer support, and more.