A virtual private network (VPN) is not just for individuals. In the era of remote work and site-to-site networking, businesses also need encryption to secure access to internal resources and protect important assets from outside threats. The best business VPNs allow for the easy management of team accounts with seamless protection for staff, their devices, and the network, so there are no weak links in the chain. We put the leading VPN business plans to the test to see which performs the best and offers the most useful features.

TwinGate is not strictly a VPN but it offers zero-trust access control and renders gateways invisible to the internet to prevent unauthorized access to the internal network. Business apps can be managed on-cloud and on-premises. Its advanced admin controls support rights-based access, password protected user accounts, and single sign on.

Windscribe's for businesses lets you manage VPN staff accounts from one dashboard. Remote or in-office users can install the app on as many devices as desired. Its ad-blocking and malware protection ensures no threats pass through to other staff members, and you get an extra layer of authentication with static IPs and IP blocking.

TunnelBear VPN for teams is the ideal solution for protecting remote workers using their personal devices for work. Its encryption offers protection at home and on public Wi-Fi anywhere in the world, with key VPN features like split tunneling and obfuscation. Teams are managed from a simple web dashboard.

More than just a consumer VPN, ProtonVPN's business plans offer encrypted email, calenders, drive storage, and a password manager, so everyone on the team is protected while collaborating. Manage everything from a central control panel and access over 65 countries with thousands of servers to maintain high-bandwidth.

TorGuard boasts a wide variety of business VPN plans to suit all sizes and structures. You get a HIPAA-compliant cloud VPN, 24/7 dedicated account manager, static IPs for zero-trust authentication, and several encrypted email accounts. Its 3,000 servers span 50 countries.

Surfshark is an excellent budget business VPN. Although not intended for businesses, it offers unlimited devices and connections under one account, which makes it suitable for small teams who work closely together. Protect everyone's devices with over 3,200 servers across 100 countries, with additional safe search and ad-blocking features.

The Perimeter 81 security suite facilitates both remote work and site-to-site VPN. Its central server is your hub between staff and internal resources. These can be hosted on your legacy servers or hosted in the cloud, with full admin oversight. It also supports 700 VPN servers in 36 locations.

NordVPN's business counterpart, NordLayer, provides encrypted, remote access to the office network and the internet for staff. Admins manage users via a centralized control panel. Connections can be encrypted through fast servers in 33 countries with no bandwidth or connection limits, while dedicated IPs are available for authentication.

Choosing the best business VPNs for your organization

Unlike the best consumer VPNs, the best business VPN for you will depend on the size of your organization, remote access needs, and how much control you want over user accounts. All things considered, NordLayer provides the best all-round solution, applying many of the industry-leading features of its consumer NordVPN plans with a centralized control panel, cloud VPN for network access, dedicated IPs and zero trust principles.

Perimeter 81 is a close second, allowing you to easily set up zero-trust access to internal applications and resources from anywhere. Built-in features like intrusion detection, data loss prevention, and malware protection keep your data safe. For smaller teams and those on a budget, Surfshark's consumer VPN can be used on an unlimited number of devices, though it lacks centralized control. On the other hand, TorGuard offers a huge variety of different business plans to suit everything from small teams to large corporations.