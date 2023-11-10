Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is now taking place, with big discounts on laptops, TVs, SSDs, Apple products, and more. While the retailer has offered impressive discounts on popular products, it's now delivering a new set of steep discounts ahead of Black Friday during a limited three-day flash sale that starts today.

Laptops

You can never go wrong with a laptop. You get lots of power in a compact size, making it the perfect companion for work, school, or just keeping it at home. In 2023, there are plenty of great laptops to choose from with brands like HP, Samsung, Microsoft, Apple, and more. While you can't go wrong with any of the choices below, you're better off purchasing them at a discount, and save yourself hundreds in the process. Just be sure to pick up some accessories with the money saved to protect your new investment.

Source: HP HP Envy x360 15 (2023, Intel) $700 $1150 Save $450 The HP Envy x360 laptop offers versatility thanks to its convertible design that makes use of a beautiful 15.6-inch touchscreen display. In addition, it's also powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. $700 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1000 $1550 Save $550 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 laptop offers versatility thanks to its convertible design that makes use of a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display and is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. $1000 at Best Buy

TVs

There are a wide range of TV options on the market, which can be both good and bad. But on a positive note, there's an endless number of choices and something for everyone, no matter the budget. With that said, it's always better to score a good deal on a TV, so whether you're looking from a new OLED TV, or just want something massive like an 85-inch model, we've found some of the best deals available during Best Buy's three-day sale.

LG UR7800 Series LED UHD TV $900 $1250 Save $350 The LG UR7800 Series delivers sharp 4K resolution with LG's Alpha 5 AI processor to upscale content to 4K on the fly. It also runs webOS with access to smart TV apps like Netlifx, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. $900 at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED 48" $550 $1300 Save $750 The LG A2 Series delivers sharp 4K resolution with the model's OLED panel offering great colors and excellent contrast. It also runs webOS with access to all the smart TV apps like Netlifx, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. $550 at Best Buy

Smartphones

We've seen some great smartphones come out this year, but Samsung's managed to once again lands its devices at the top of each category, offering some of the best Android smartphones in the high-end and mid-range. With that said, if you've been eager to upgrade your smartphone, look no further than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A54 5G, and S23 Ultra. Of course, there are some great deals on iPhones too, with savings on the iPhone 14.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $400 $450 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a great mid-range phone. It offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the back. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more. $1000 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and more. $1000 at Best Buy

Smartwatches

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar $532 $900 Save $368 A fantastic smartwatch that offers excellent battery life, plenty of health and wellness tracking features, and durable design, and more. $532 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct Esports A fantastic smartwatch that has a simple design, excels in health and wellness tracking, and delivers plenty of battery life on a single charge. $126 at Best Buy

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $950 $1100 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the highest-end tablet of the company's latest flagship lineup, featuring a massive 14.6-inch screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and pretty much everything you could ask for. $950 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $180 $230 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget tablet from Samsung with a 1920x1200 LCD panel, strong SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. $180 at Best Buy

Gaming PCs