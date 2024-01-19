Best Buy's back at it again with special discounts heading into the weekend. Starting today, the retailer is offering great deals on some of our favorite products, like laptops, TVs, tablets, and more. Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up of the item from your local store.

If you're a My Best Buy member, you'll have the chance to save even more, with additional discounts here and there, sprinkled throughout the website.

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 $1500 $1900 Save $400 The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is one of the best convertible laptops you can buy right now. This model is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and has 1TB of internal SSD storage. It has a fantastic 16-inch 3K AMOLED display and is great if you're looking for something light and powerful. Right now, you can save $400 on this laptop for a limited time. $1500 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1000 $1540 Save $540 The Surface Pro 9 is one of the best tablets you can buy right now. This model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. It has a beautiful 13-inch display and also comes with a Surface Pro keyboard to take productivity up a notch. Right now, you can save $540 off this bundle for a limited time. $1000 at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 14 $650 $1080 Save $430 The HP Envy x360 14 is a fantastic laptop that's great for commutes and offers a range of versatility thanks to its convertible form factor. This model is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. You get a 14-inch touchscreen display and, right now, you can save $430 on this laptop for a limited time. $650 at Best Buy

TVs

Samsung Class S89CB OLED 4K TV $2200 $3600 Save $1400 You won't find a better deal on a fantastic OLED TV. This model has a massive 77-inch screen, a refresh rate up to 144Hz, provides vibrant colors and is also Pantone Validated. For a limited time, you can save $1400 on the retail price. $2200 at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L $1700 $2300 Save $600 Another fantastic OLED TV. This model has a 65-inch screen and delivers vibrant colors and excellent black levels. Furthermore, you'll get excellent support when it comes to smart features thanks to Google TV and for a limited time, you can save $600 on the retail price. $1700 at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED 48" $600 $1300 Save $700 A compact and brilliant OLED TV. This model has a 48-inch screen and delivers excellent colors and fantastic black levels. This is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market right now and, for a limited time, you can save $700 on the retail price. $600 at Best Buy

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $300 $430 Save $130 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a budget-friendly Android tablet featuring a 10.4-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, and is now $130 off. $300 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10 $105 $180 Save $75 The Fire HD 10 is one of the best Fire tablets available with its large display, updated internals, and access to apps, videos, games, and more. $105 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1 and USB-C. $449 at Best Buy

Audio

Beats Studio Pro $300 $350 Save $50 A great pair of headphones with excellent sound and active noise cancelation. You also have transparency mode, spatial and lossless audio. The headphones also work with both iOS and Android devices. $300 at Best Buy

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 A premier set of headphones by Bose with excellent sound and fantastic active noise cancelation. You can listen for up to 20 hours on a single charge and can quickly charge in just 15 minutes for 3.5 hours of use. $299 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $190 $250 Save $60 A fantastic set of wireless earbuds with great sound, excellent ANC, and spatial audio. These earbuds will work with all devices but are best when paired with Apple products. You can now purchase them at their lowest price ever. $190 at Best Buy

Monitors