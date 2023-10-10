Best Buy While all eyes might be focused on Amazon's Prime Day event, Best Buy is having a sales event of its own, knocking down prices on some of its most popular products for just 48 hours. See at Best Buy

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is taking place over the next two days, but if you're not looking to shop with the online retailer and wanted to go with your local big box store instead, you're in luck. Best Buy has started its own sales even that will be taking place over the next 48 hours, dropping prices on some of its most popular products. That means you can save hundreds, and even thousands variety of items like laptops, TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

TVs

LG C3 OLED $1700 $2500 Save $800 LG's C3 OLED TV is an impressive product that delivers vibrant colors and excellent black levels. It has an extremely sleek design and offers easy access to streaming services. $1700 at Best Buy

MacBooks

MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1449 $1699 Save $250 This is a great laptop if you're looking for something that's powerful, thin, and light. The device is powered by Apple's latest M2 processor and features an impressive display that's great for watching movies, browsing the web, and more. This model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. $1449 at Best Buy

iPads

Apple iPad Gen 9 $270 $330 Save $60 Apple's base model iPad is great for anyone new to the iPad experience, and it's even an excellent option for your kids, as it comes with more than enough power to launch any app you may think of. It's compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil meaning you also get stylus support, plus Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch display, and other great features. $270 at Best Buy

Windows laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1050 $1550 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great. $1050 at Best Buy

Personal audio

Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $250 $350 Save $100 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look, fantastic audio quality, and excellent ANC capabilities. $250 at Best Buy

Tablets

Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful tablet yet, with a good 11-inch screen and access to all of Amazon's services. But Fire OS continues to suffer from not being connected with Google services. $150 at Best Buy

Smartphones