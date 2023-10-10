Quick Links
While all eyes might be focused on Amazon's Prime Day event, Best Buy is having a sales event of its own, knocking down prices on some of its most popular products for just 48 hours.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is taking place over the next two days, but if you're not looking to shop with the online retailer and wanted to go with your local big box store instead, you're in luck. Best Buy has started its own sales even that will be taking place over the next 48 hours, dropping prices on some of its most popular products. That means you can save hundreds, and even thousands variety of items like laptops, TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, and more.
TVs
LG C3 OLED
LG's C3 OLED TV is an impressive product that delivers vibrant colors and excellent black levels. It has an extremely sleek design and offers easy access to streaming services.
- LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (Save $650)
- Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90L Full Array LED 4K UHD HDR Google TV (Save $500)
- Hisense - 55-Inch Class U7 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED QLED Google TV (Save $250)
- LG - 86” Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (Save $250)
- Samsung - 65” Class S94BD OLED Smart Tizen TV (Save $200)
MacBooks
MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023)
This is a great laptop if you're looking for something that's powerful, thin, and light. The device is powered by Apple's latest M2 processor and features an impressive display that's great for watching movies, browsing the web, and more. This model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
- MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - Apple M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Midnight (Save $200)
- MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray (Save $250)
- MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop - Apple M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray (Save $250)
iPads
Apple iPad Gen 9
Apple's base model iPad is great for anyone new to the iPad experience, and it's even an excellent option for your kids, as it comes with more than enough power to launch any app you may think of. It's compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil meaning you also get stylus support, plus Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch display, and other great features.
- Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Blue (Save $50)
- Apple - iPad mini with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray (Save $100)
- Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray (Save $100)
Windows laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great.
- Microsoft - Surface Laptop 5 – 13.5” Touch Screen – Intel Evo Platform Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD - Sandstone (Save $300)
- HP - ENVY 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Natural Silver (Save $350)
- Microsoft - Surface Pro 7+ - 12.3” Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD with Black Type Cover - Platinum (Save $330)
- Acer - Predator Helios Neo 16" WUXGA 165Hz IPS Gaming Laptop - Intel i5-13500HX – GeForce RTX 4050 with 16GB DDR5– 512GB SSD - Steel Gray (Save $300)
- Dell - Inspiron 14.0" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop - 13th Gen Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Platinum Silver (Save $300)
- Lenovo - Legion Slim 5 16" Gaming Laptop WUXGA - Ryzen 5 7640HS with 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 512GB SSD - Storm Grey (Save $400)
- HP - ENVY 17.3" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Natural Silver (Save $350)
- Lenovo - LOQ 15.6" Gaming Laptop FHD - Intel Core i5-13420H with 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB - 1TB SSD - Storm Grey (Save $300)
- Lenovo - Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14" 4K OLED Touch Laptop with Pen - Intel Evo Platform - Core i7-1360P with 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Storm Grey (Save $300)
Personal audio
Sony WH-1000XM4
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look, fantastic audio quality, and excellent ANC capabilities.
- Sony - WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Black (Save $20)
- Sony - WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - Black (Save $50)
- Sony - WHXB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones - Black (Save $130)
- Sony - LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds - Black (Save $70)
- Sony - LinkBuds True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds - Dark Gray (Save $50)
Tablets
Amazon Fire Max 11
The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful tablet yet, with a good 11-inch screen and access to all of Amazon's services. But Fire OS continues to suffer from not being connected with Google services.
- Amazon - Fire HD 10 – 10.1” – Tablet - 32 GB - Black (Save $75)
- Amazon - Fire 10 Kids – 10.1” Tablet - 32 GB - Sky Blue (Save $80)
- Amazon - Fire HD 8 Kids – 8" HD Tablet - 32 GB - Blue (Save $75)
Smartphones
Moto Razr+ (2023)
The Moto Razr+ is a slightly more premium version of the regular Moto Razr, with a relatively bigger external display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more.