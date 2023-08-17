Over the past month, we've seen some excellent back-to-school deals on laptops, but it looks like the deals aren't quite done yet, with Best Buy starting its latest promotion that slashes prices on some of its best laptops from HP, Microsoft, Asus, and Lenovo for the next 48 hours. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a laptop, you won't want to miss these deals that knock up to $550 off for an extremely limited time.
-
HP ENVY x360 15$480 $800 Save $320
A premium convertible laptop that features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Its 2-in-1 design makes it versatile and can be used in tent, laptop, and tablet mode.
-
Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop$1000 $1400 Save $400
A gaming laptop that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. There's plenty of power here to play all your favorite and upcoming AAA games.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$1200 $1600 Save $400
A Windows tablet from Microsoft that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device can be expanded with accessories like a keyboard and stylus.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Save $300)
- Dell Inspiron 16 - Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Save $250)
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7 14 - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (Save $300)
- HP OMEN - Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (Save $350)
HP Envy 16
A gaming laptop that features an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. This is great laptop for creators, and also looks rather sleek.
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i - Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Save $230)
- HP 14 - Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC (Save $50)
HP 27" Touch-Screen All-In-One
An all-in-one PC that features an elegant design, a large 27-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.
In addition to laptops and desktops, Best Buy is also discounting Microsoft accessories like mice, keyboards, and select Surface Pen models.
-
Microsoft Surface Pen$70 $100 Save $30
-
Microsoft Mobile Mouse$25 $40 Save $15
-
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard$90 $130 Save $40
As you can see, there are some aggressive discounts on some great laptops and accessories. Also, if you're looking for a desktop, there's also a deal for that as well too. For the most part, there's something for everyone here, whether it's back-to-school shopping or just something for work. Again these deals won't be available for long so be sure to grab them while you can.