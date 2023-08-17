Over the past month, we've seen some excellent back-to-school deals on laptops, but it looks like the deals aren't quite done yet, with Best Buy starting its latest promotion that slashes prices on some of its best laptops from HP, Microsoft, Asus, and Lenovo for the next 48 hours. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a laptop, you won't want to miss these deals that knock up to $550 off for an extremely limited time.

HP Envy x360 13 HP ENVY x360 15 $480 $800 Save $320 A premium convertible laptop that features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Its 2-in-1 design makes it versatile and can be used in tent, laptop, and tablet mode. $480 at Best Buy

Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $1000 $1400 Save $400 A gaming laptop that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. There's plenty of power here to play all your favorite and upcoming AAA games. $1000 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1200 $1600 Save $400 A Windows tablet from Microsoft that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device can be expanded with accessories like a keyboard and stylus. $1200 at Best Buy

HP Envy 16 $1200 $1750 Save $550 A gaming laptop that features an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. This is great laptop for creators, and also looks rather sleek. $1200 at Best Buy

HP 27" Touch-Screen All-In-One $800 $1100 Save $300 An all-in-one PC that features an elegant design, a large 27-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. $800 at Best Buy

In addition to laptops and desktops, Best Buy is also discounting Microsoft accessories like mice, keyboards, and select Surface Pen models.

As you can see, there are some aggressive discounts on some great laptops and accessories. Also, if you're looking for a desktop, there's also a deal for that as well too. For the most part, there's something for everyone here, whether it's back-to-school shopping or just something for work. Again these deals won't be available for long so be sure to grab them while you can.