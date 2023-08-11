Summer's winding down and although the weather is starting to cool, the deals are just starting to heat up. Best Buy's already offered some incredible savings with its back-to-school sales event, but now it's delivering even more deals with its Anniversary Sale. The sale will take place over the next three days, from August 11 through August 13, with savings on TVs, laptops, PCs, tablets, and more. So if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next tech product, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.

Large TVs

Samsung Neo QN900B 85-inch 8L QLED TV $1,500 off $5000 $6500 Save $1500 The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is an impressive unit featuring a sleek bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, support for HDR and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, and more. This fantastic TV is now being discounted $1,500 for a limited time. $5000 at Best Buy

Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1,000 off $2800 $3800 Save $1000 The Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV offers beautiful colors and contrast thanks to its Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs and Neo Quantum HDR. You get incredible sound with support for Dolby Atmos and a discount that knocks it down by $1,000. $2800 at Best Buy

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 65-inch $1700 $2000 Save $300 A beautiful QLED 4K TV that can also act as a work of art. The TV features excellent colors and contrast thanks to Quantum HDR technology, Anti-Reflection technology, and the Matte Display Film to look like a hung painting when it's in Art Mode. $1700 at Best Buy

Small TVs

Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $400 Save $130 This 55-inch 4K LED TV provides stunning colors and contrast with support for HDR10. Furthermore, you get Fire TV built-in, meaning you get easy access to all the best streaming services. Plus you can use Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to control your TV and connected smart products. $270 at Best Buy

Windows laptops

LG gram 17 (2022) $1100 $1800 Save $700 The LG gram 17 is a large but lightweight laptop weighing in at under 3 pounds. The laptop features a 17-inch screen display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of internal SSD storage, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. $1100 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) $500 $800 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop with a versatile design and features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It has a massive 16-inch display, plenty of connectivity, a fingerprint reader, and more. Right now, this model is being discounted by $300. $800 at Best Buy $500 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Flow Z13 The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful Windows tablet meant for gamers, with a 12th-generation Intel i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Furthermore, it has an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and more graphical power can be added later with a proprietary external GPU. See at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The HP Spectre 2-in-1 is a small and compact laptop that has a beautiful 13.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, it can be used in three configurations: laptop, tent, and tablet mode. $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Dell XPS 15 (2023) $2400 $2800 Save $400 An impressive laptop with a 15.6-inch OLED display, powered by Intel's Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. In addition, the laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and looks incredibly sleek and sturdy thanks to its CNC machine-milled aluminum chassis. $2400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra $2000 $2400 Save $400 A superb laptop with a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. The laptop also looks sleek and is thin and light, making it the perfect companion when on the go. $2000 at Best Buy

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $1000 Save $250 The M1 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M1 chip, which not only provides plenty of power but also great battery life. It has a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, for a limited time, you can save $250 off its retail price. $750 at Best Buy

MacBook Air (M2) 13-inch model $949 $1099 Save $150 The M2 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M2 chip, which not only provides plenty of power but also great battery life. It has a vibrant 13.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, for a limited time, you can save $150 off its retail price. $949 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Apple MacBook Air (2023) 15-inch model The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M2 chip, which provides lots of power but is also extremely efficient when it comes to battery life. It has a vibrant 15-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It's also available in a variety of colors. $1299 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) $1600 $1999 Save $399 The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop that features an M1 chipset, a beautiful display and offers plenty of expansions through its numerous ports. $1600 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) $2000 $2499 Save $499 The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop that features an M1 chipset, a large and beautiful display and offers plenty of expansions through its numerous ports. $2000 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1799 $1999 Save $200 The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more. $1799 at Best Buy (14 inches) $2299 at Best Buy (16 inches)

External and internal storage

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD $120 $185 Save $65 Samsung's T7 Shield portable SSD is designed for use in the field. It's rugged and will make for a great companion on your travels. $120 at Best Buy

WD Black SN850X 4TB $290 $470 Save $180 The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed. $290 at Best Buy

Samsung 870 EVO SSD $60 $90 Save $30 The Samsung 870 EVO is one of the best SSDs you can buy right now. It offers impressive sustained performance, solid endurance, and comes with a 5-year warranty. $60 at Best Buy

Tablets