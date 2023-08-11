Quick Links
Summer's winding down and although the weather is starting to cool, the deals are just starting to heat up. Best Buy's already offered some incredible savings with its back-to-school sales event, but now it's delivering even more deals with its Anniversary Sale. The sale will take place over the next three days, from August 11 through August 13, with savings on TVs, laptops, PCs, tablets, and more. So if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next tech product, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.
Large TVs
-
Samsung Neo QN900B 85-inch 8L QLED TV$1,500 off$5000 $6500 Save $1500
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is an impressive unit featuring a sleek bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, support for HDR and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, and more. This fantastic TV is now being discounted $1,500 for a limited time.
-
Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)$1,000 off$2800 $3800 Save $1000
The Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV offers beautiful colors and contrast thanks to its Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs and Neo Quantum HDR. You get incredible sound with support for Dolby Atmos and a discount that knocks it down by $1,000.
-
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV65-inch$1700 $2000 Save $300
A beautiful QLED 4K TV that can also act as a work of art. The TV features excellent colors and contrast thanks to Quantum HDR technology, Anti-Reflection technology, and the Matte Display Film to look like a hung painting when it's in Art Mode.
- Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (Save $1300)
- Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $150)
- Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $230)
- Amazon 65" Class Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV (Save $200)
- Samsung 85" Class QN90C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV (Save $1000)
- Sony 85" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV (Save $1000)
Small TVs
Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This 55-inch 4K LED TV provides stunning colors and contrast with support for HDR10. Furthermore, you get Fire TV built-in, meaning you get easy access to all the best streaming services. Plus you can use Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to control your TV and connected smart products.
- Samsung 55” Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (Save $20)
- Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $150)
- Westinghouse 50" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with HDR (Save $170)
- Insignia 40" Class N10 Series LED Full HD TV (Save $70)
- Toshiba 43" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $130)
Windows laptops
-
LG gram 17 (2022)$1100 $1800 Save $700
The LG gram 17 is a large but lightweight laptop weighing in at under 3 pounds. The laptop features a 17-inch screen display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of internal SSD storage, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card.
-
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023)$500 $800 Save $300
The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop with a versatile design and features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It has a massive 16-inch display, plenty of connectivity, a fingerprint reader, and more. Right now, this model is being discounted by $300.
-
Asus ROG Flow Z13
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful Windows tablet meant for gamers, with a 12th-generation Intel i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Furthermore, it has an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and more graphical power can be added later with a proprietary external GPU.
-
HP Spectre x360 (2023)$1000 $1500 Save $500
The HP Spectre 2-in-1 is a small and compact laptop that has a beautiful 13.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, it can be used in three configurations: laptop, tent, and tablet mode.
-
Dell XPS 15 (2023)$2400 $2800 Save $400
An impressive laptop with a 15.6-inch OLED display, powered by Intel's Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. In addition, the laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and looks incredibly sleek and sturdy thanks to its CNC machine-milled aluminum chassis.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra$2000 $2400 Save $400
A superb laptop with a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. The laptop also looks sleek and is thin and light, making it the perfect companion when on the go.
MacBook Air
-
Apple MacBook Air M1$750 $1000 Save $250
The M1 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M1 chip, which not only provides plenty of power but also great battery life. It has a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, for a limited time, you can save $250 off its retail price.
-
MacBook Air (M2)13-inch model$949 $1099 Save $150
The M2 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M2 chip, which not only provides plenty of power but also great battery life. It has a vibrant 13.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, for a limited time, you can save $150 off its retail price.
-
Apple MacBook Air (2023)15-inch model
The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is a great laptop that's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. It features Apple's M2 chip, which provides lots of power but is also extremely efficient when it comes to battery life. It has a vibrant 15-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It's also available in a variety of colors.
MacBook Pro
-
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)$1600 $1999 Save $399
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop that features an M1 chipset, a beautiful display and offers plenty of expansions through its numerous ports.
-
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)$2000 $2499 Save $499
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop that features an M1 chipset, a large and beautiful display and offers plenty of expansions through its numerous ports.
-
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)$1799 $1999 Save $200
The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more.
External and internal storage
-
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD$120 $185 Save $65
Samsung's T7 Shield portable SSD is designed for use in the field. It's rugged and will make for a great companion on your travels.
-
WD Black SN850X 4TB$290 $470 Save $180
The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed.
-
Samsung 870 EVO SSD$60 $90 Save $30
The Samsung 870 EVO is one of the best SSDs you can buy right now. It offers impressive sustained performance, solid endurance, and comes with a 5-year warranty.
- PNY DUO Link 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C OTG Flash Drive (Save $12)
- PNY CS900 1TB Internal SSD SATA (Save $15)
- WD BLACK D10 8TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive (Save $73)
- WD My Passport 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive (Save$30)
- WD My Passport 2TB External USB Type-C Portable SSD (Save $170)
- Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 2TB External USB-C Portable SSD (Save$140)
Tablets
-
Apple iPad Gen 9$270 $329 Save $59
A great tablet powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip featuring a 10.2-inch display, support for a stylus, and more.
-
Apple iPad Mini 6$400 $500 Save $100
A compact tablet with a clean design powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip featuring an 8.3-inch display, and support for a stylus.
-
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)$759 $799 Save $40
Apple's most powerful tablet, powered by an M2 processor, with an 11-inch display, and offers support for a stylus.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB (Save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB (Save $105)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4" 128GB (Save $180)
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (Save $80)