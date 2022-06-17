Get upto $40 off on Apple AirPods during Best Buy’s Apple shopping event

There’s never a bad time to buy Apple products but Best Buy has just kicked off a flash sale, making it one of the best times to splurge on your favorite Apple devices. We’re looking at steep discounts across all major Apple products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. You will have to act quickly, though, as the deals are only available through this weekend. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best deals on AirPods, so get your credit cards ready!

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Additional deals on AirPods accessories & cases

In addition to the AirPods listings mentioned above, Best Buy is offering some handsome deals on accessories and cases for the AirPods. Here’s a quick list of the ones that we were able to spot. You can click on the product name below to visit the Best Buy link to buy them.

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular list. Apple, as you probably already know, has a solid selection of AirPods. And the fact that you can purchase them at a discounted price right now makes them that much better. Apple products are rarely available at a discounted price, so we suggest you grab them before they’re gone. In addition to AirPods, as we mentioned earlier, Best Buy is also offering a lot of other Apple products at a discounted price, so be sure to check them out too.