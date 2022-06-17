Get upto $40 off on Apple AirPods during Best Buy’s Apple shopping event
There’s never a bad time to buy Apple products but Best Buy has just kicked off a flash sale, making it one of the best times to splurge on your favorite Apple devices. We’re looking at steep discounts across all major Apple products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. You will have to act quickly, though, as the deals are only available through this weekend. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best deals on AirPods, so get your credit cards ready!
-
The Apple AirPods Max are a pretty expensive pair of headphones, though they carry the AirPods moniker and play nicely in the Apple eco system.
-
AirPods Pro are Apple's premium wireless earbuds. These come with a new design and active noise cancellation.
-
The Apple AirPods 3 are the latest TWS earbuds from Apple, marking them as one of the best value options for users deep within the Apple ecosystem.
-
These are the 2nd generation budget-friendly AirPods that will fully integrate with your Apple devices for a great overall experience.
Additional deals on AirPods accessories & cases
In addition to the AirPods listings mentioned above, Best Buy is offering some handsome deals on accessories and cases for the AirPods. Here’s a quick list of the ones that we were able to spot. You can click on the product name below to visit the Best Buy link to buy them.
|Sr No.
|Product
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|1
|Native Union – Marquetry Case for Apple AirPods – Black
|$39.99
|$9.99
|2
|Native Union – Leather Airpods Pro Case-Tan – BROWN
|$39.99
|$33.99
|3
|Nomad – Rugged Case for AirPods Pro – Black
|$34.99
|$29.99
|4
|Kate Spade New York – KSNY AirPods Gen 1&2 Case – Ombre Glitter
|$34.99
|$29.99
|5
|UAG – Apple AirPods 3rd Generation [U] Dot Case – Aubergine
|$34.99
|$29.99
|6
|LAUT – PASTELS Case for Apple AirPods – Purple
|$24.99
|$21.99
|7
|Speck – Presidio Protective Case for Apple AirPods – Black
|$24.99
|$17.99
|8
|NEXT – Sport Case DUO for Apple AirPods Pro – Black
|$19.99
|$8.49
|9
|Apple – AirPods Wireless Charging Case – White
|$79.99
|$75.99
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular list. Apple, as you probably already know, has a solid selection of AirPods. And the fact that you can purchase them at a discounted price right now makes them that much better. Apple products are rarely available at a discounted price, so we suggest you grab them before they’re gone. In addition to AirPods, as we mentioned earlier, Best Buy is also offering a lot of other Apple products at a discounted price, so be sure to check them out too.