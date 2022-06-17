Check out the Oppo Ambassador Program Highlights and WIN!
Save up to $150 on the latest iPads during Best Buy’s Apple shopping event
June 17, 2022 11:54am Comment

Save up to $150 on the latest iPads during Best Buy’s Apple shopping event

iPads are great devices for entertainment, work, education, and more. What’s even greater, though, is finding significant, limited-time discounts on them. Best Buy’s Apple shopping event is here, and you can grab one of these shiny glass slabs and save up to $150 in the process. That’s A LOT. It’s also worth mentioning that these deals mostly affect the latest iPad models. So you’re not compromising by getting an older or outdated model. It sounds too good to be true, we know. But it is very real, and time and stocks are running out.

    Affordable

    This entry-level iPad has 64GB of storage and supports cellular data through Verizon. You can save $150 by grabbing it now for a mere $309

    M1-Powered Beast

    This middle-range iPad offers 64GB of storage and supports Verizon's cellular data plans. You can save $150 by claiming it for $599 only.

    Compact

    This Wi-Fi-only, portable iPad has 64GB of SSD and costs $100 less for a limited time only. Grab it for $399 while it's still in stock.

All discounted iPads

You can see the full list of iPad deals on Best Buy in the table below. Click the name of the model you’re interested in to view the deal on the retailer’s website.

Device Discounted Price (USD) Original Price (USD) You Save (USD)
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi – 64GB 399 499 100
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi – 256GB 549 649 100
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB 549 649 100
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB 699 799 100
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Verizon 499 649 150
8.3-Inch iPad Mini 6 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB – Verizon 649 799 150
11-Inch iPad Pro 3 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 128GB – Verizon 849 999 150
11-Inch iPad Pro 3 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB – Verizon 949 1099 150
11-Inch iPad Pro 3 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 512GB – Verizon 1149 1299 150
11-Inch iPad Pro 3 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 1TB – Verizon 1549 1699 150
11-Inch iPad Pro 3 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 2TB – Verizon 1949 2099 150
12.9-Inch iPad Pro 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB – Verizon 1249 1399 150
12.9-Inch iPad Pro 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 512GB – Verizon 1449 1599 150
12.9-Inch iPad Pro 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 1TB – Verizon 1849 1999 150
12.9-Inch iPad Pro 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 2TB – Verizon 2249 2399 150
10.9-Inch iPad Air 4 – Wi-Fi – 64GB 449 599 150
10.9-Inch iPad Air 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Verizon 599 649 150
10.9-Inch iPad Air 5 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB – Verizon 749 899 150
10.2-Inch iPad 9 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Verizon 309 459 150
10.2-Inch iPad 9 – Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB – Verizon 459 609 150

Deals as major don’t come by very often. Make sure to take advantage of this one while it lasts! Ultimately, people will be running and grabbing as many as they can and need. So latecomers might find themselves facing plenty of Out of Stock alerts. And trust me, you don’t want to miss out on iPadOS 16 when it launches publicly this fall.

Which of these iPads are you going to buy, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

