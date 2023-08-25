Summer's coming to an end, but that doesn't mean all the great sales and promotions need to stop. Best Buy is holding a three-day sales event, offering exclusive discounts for its My Best Buy members, with discounts on all your favorite tech products like TVs, tablets, laptops, and more. So if you've been looking to score some great deals, and you're not a member yet, you're going to want to join to take advantage of these unique promotions.
If unfamiliar, Best Buy offers three different tiers of its My Best Buy memberships, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus, and My Best Buy Total. The good thing is that the base membership doesn't cost anything, and you get free shipping on all your purchases made at Best Buy. The My Best Buy Plus tier costs $50 per year but also includes perks like free 2-day shipping, special pricing on products, and access to exclusive sales events.
The My Best Buy Total tier includes everything mentioned previously but also offers additional benefits like Geek Squad Tech Support, protection plans on all products purchased at Best Buy, AppleCare+ protection, 20% off repairs, and more. The Total tier comes with a lot of perks but also costs $179.99 annually, so it's definitely a big investment but also comes with a lot of benefits. Now, if you're not currently a My Best Buy member, you can always join by signing up on Best Buy's website that way you can take advantage of the unique perks while also gaining access to this weekend's massive sales event. With all that said, let's go ahead and dive into these savings.
MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air M1$750 $1000 Save $250
The 13" MacBook Air is a generation older but still packs Apple's M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
Apple MacBook Air M2$949 $1099 Save $150
The 13" MacBook Air is thin and light, and features Apple's M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023)$1099 $1299 Save $200
The 15" MacBook Air is thin and light and features Apple's M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
- MacBook Pro 13.3" - Apple M2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 13.3" - Apple M2 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 13.3" - Apple M2 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Save $200)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)$1600 $1999 Save $399
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)$2299 $2500 Save $201
iPad deals
Apple iPad Air (2022)Save $100 with Plus or Total membership
The 2022 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.
Apple iPad Mini (2021)Save $100 with Plus or Total membership
The iPad Mini 6 is the 2021 compact iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 2.
Chromebook, Windows laptop, and PC deals
HP Chromebook x360 14cSave $50 with Plus or Total membership$349 $699 Save $350
HP's Chromebook delivers impressive performance thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
Lenovo LOQ 15Save $50 with Plus or Total membership$850 $1100 Save $250
The LOQ 15 features an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, making it a great affordable gaming laptop.
Dell Inspiron 24Save $150 with Plus or Total membership
The Dell Inspiron desktop features a 24" display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and addition 1TB HDD.
Best TV deals
Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)Save $100 with Plus or Total membership$1900 $2500 Save $600
Samsung QN800CSave $700 with Plus or Total membership
Samsung S94BD OLED Smart TVSave $100 with Plus or Total membership$1600 $1700 Save $100
Of course, if you're looking for savings on other items such as game consoles, washing machines, and kitchen accessories, Best Buy is also having special pricing on those items too. Just make sure to check out all the deals during the three-day sales event and be sure to sign up and become a My Best Buy member for those additional and exclusive promotions.