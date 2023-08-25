Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Summer's coming to an end, but that doesn't mean all the great sales and promotions need to stop. Best Buy is holding a three-day sales event, offering exclusive discounts for its My Best Buy members, with discounts on all your favorite tech products like TVs, tablets, laptops, and more. So if you've been looking to score some great deals, and you're not a member yet, you're going to want to join to take advantage of these unique promotions.

If unfamiliar, Best Buy offers three different tiers of its My Best Buy memberships, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus, and My Best Buy Total. The good thing is that the base membership doesn't cost anything, and you get free shipping on all your purchases made at Best Buy. The My Best Buy Plus tier costs $50 per year but also includes perks like free 2-day shipping, special pricing on products, and access to exclusive sales events.

The My Best Buy Total tier includes everything mentioned previously but also offers additional benefits like Geek Squad Tech Support, protection plans on all products purchased at Best Buy, AppleCare+ protection, 20% off repairs, and more. The Total tier comes with a lot of perks but also costs $179.99 annually, so it's definitely a big investment but also comes with a lot of benefits. Now, if you're not currently a My Best Buy member, you can always join by signing up on Best Buy's website that way you can take advantage of the unique perks while also gaining access to this weekend's massive sales event. With all that said, let's go ahead and dive into these savings.

MacBook deals

  • M1 MacBook Air
    Apple MacBook Air M1
    $750 $1000 Save $250

    The 13" MacBook Air is a generation older but still packs Apple's M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

    $750 at Best Buy
  • MacBook Air M2
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    $949 $1099 Save $150

    The 13" MacBook Air is thin and light, and features Apple's M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

    $949 at Best Buy
    MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023)
    $1099 $1299 Save $200

    The 15" MacBook Air is thin and light and features Apple's M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

    $1099 at Best Buy

iPad deals

  • iPad Air
    Apple iPad Air (2022)
    Save $100 with Plus or Total membership

    The 2022 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.

    $600 at Best Buy
    Apple iPad Mini (2021)
    Save $100 with Plus or Total membership

    The iPad Mini 6 is the 2021 compact iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 2.

    $500 at Best Buy

Chromebook, Windows laptop, and PC deals

    HP Chromebook x360 14
    HP Chromebook x360 14c
    Save $50 with Plus or Total membership
    $349 $699 Save $350

    HP's Chromebook delivers impressive performance thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

    $349 at Best Buy
    Lenovo LOQ 15
    Save $50 with Plus or Total membership
    $850 $1100 Save $250

    The LOQ 15 features an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, making it a great affordable gaming laptop.

    $850 at Best Buy
    Dell Inspiron 24
    Save $150 with Plus or Total membership

    The Dell Inspiron desktop features a 24" display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and addition 1TB HDD.

    $880 at Best Buy

Best TV deals

    Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
    Save $100 with Plus or Total membership
    $1900 $2500 Save $600
    $1900 at Best Buy
    Samsung QN800C
    Save $700 with Plus or Total membership
    $3500 at Best Buy
    Samsung S94BD OLED Smart TV
    Save $100 with Plus or Total membership
    $1600 $1700 Save $100
    $1600 at Best Buy

Of course, if you're looking for savings on other items such as game consoles, washing machines, and kitchen accessories, Best Buy is also having special pricing on those items too. Just make sure to check out all the deals during the three-day sales event and be sure to sign up and become a My Best Buy member for those additional and exclusive promotions.