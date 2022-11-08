Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Buy's early Black Friday bonanza continues with an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 7. The retailer is offering up to $160 off on the smartwatch, making it a great buy for those who want a new Apple Watch but don't want to spend the big bucks on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular) is available for just $339 right now, and you should grab it right away by following the link below. However, note that the discounted price only applies to the Green Aluminum colorway with a Clover Sport Band.

apple watch series 7
Green Aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 with Clover Sport Band on white background.

The 41mm GPS+Cellular variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 is available at a $160 discount at Best Buy right now. However, the discount only applies to the Green Aluminum variant with a Clover Sport Band.

If you like the colorway and don't mind giving up on cellular connectivity, you can snag the 41mm GPS-only model for just $309. That's a $90 discount on its regular price of $399. You can order the GPS-only variant by following the link below.

apple watch series 7
The 41mm GPS-only model of the Apple Watch Series 7 is also available at a discounted price of $309 at Best Buy. However, the deal only applies to the Green Aluminum variant with a Clover Sport Band.

At these prices, the Apple Watch Series 7 is more value for money than the latest Apple Watch Series 8. That's because the newer models only offer a few extras, like crash detection, body temperature monitoring, and Bluetooth 5.3. That's hardly enough to justify the $160 premium you'll have to pay for the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS+Cellular).

Other than the features mentioned above, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers all the features you get with the latest model, including the new software features that debuted with watchOS 9. These include new running features, advanced sleep-tracking metrics, the Medications app for keeping tabs on prescriptions, an AFib history tool, and much more.

Will you purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 at its discounted price, or would you rather pay the $160 premium and get the latest model with all the bells and whistles? Let us know in the comments section below.