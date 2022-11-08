The 41mm GPS+ Cellular model is now available for $339, while the GPS-only model is down to $309

Best Buy's early Black Friday bonanza continues with an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 7. The retailer is offering up to $160 off on the smartwatch, making it a great buy for those who want a new Apple Watch but don't want to spend the big bucks on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular) is available for just $339 right now, and you should grab it right away by following the link below. However, note that the discounted price only applies to the Green Aluminum colorway with a Clover Sport Band.

If you like the colorway and don't mind giving up on cellular connectivity, you can snag the 41mm GPS-only model for just $309. That's a $90 discount on its regular price of $399. You can order the GPS-only variant by following the link below.

At these prices, the Apple Watch Series 7 is more value for money than the latest Apple Watch Series 8. That's because the newer models only offer a few extras, like crash detection, body temperature monitoring, and Bluetooth 5.3. That's hardly enough to justify the $160 premium you'll have to pay for the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS+Cellular).

Other than the features mentioned above, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers all the features you get with the latest model, including the new software features that debuted with watchOS 9. These include new running features, advanced sleep-tracking metrics, the Medications app for keeping tabs on prescriptions, an AFib history tool, and much more.

Will you purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 at its discounted price, or would you rather pay the $160 premium and get the latest model with all the bells and whistles? Let us know in the comments section below.