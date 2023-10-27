Quick Links
It's that time of year again when the weather gets a little cooler, but the deals get hotter. Although we still have a month to go before Black Friday, it's never really too early to get your holiday shopping started. With that said, Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access event is now underway for My Best Buy members, bringing plenty of discounts on all your favorite TVs, laptops, computers, accessories, and more.
Not only do My Best Buy members gain access to this special early access event, but there's also other perks as well, with Plus and Total members getting free two-day shipping all year round, exclusive pricing for everyday items, and a 60-day return window. Total members get even more with VIP member support, 20% off all repairs not covered under warranty, product protection on most products purchased at Best Buy, Apple Care, and Geek Squad tech support.
Of course, you're here to know about the deals during Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access event, so let's go ahead and check out some of the promotions available.
TVs
If you've been thinking about a new TV, there's no better time than now, with some of the best TVs coming in with fantastic prices. Of course, with the wide selection of TVs available, you're going to be able to find something within your budget, but most importantly, won't have to sacrifice too much when it comes to quality. With that said, let's take a look at some of the fantastic deals.
QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K$2500 $4500 Save $2000
This is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, with a price that's hard to pass up. During this limited-time sale, you can save $2500 on Samsung's QN800B.
LG UR7800 Series LED UHD TV$800 $1250 Save $450
The LG UR7800 Series delivers sharp 4K resolution with LG's Alpha 5 AI processor to upscale content to 4K on the fly. It also runs webOS providing easy access to all your favorite streaming services.
LG A2 OLED 48"$550 $1300 Save $750
An excellent 4K OLED TV with vibrant colors, deep black levels, and excellent sound and smart features. While this TV does frequently go on sale, this is the lowest price we've seen.
- LG 65-inch Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (Save $200)
- LG 55-inch Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (Save $200)
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (Save $170)
Personal audio
You can never go wrong when it comes listening to your favorite artist with headphones or earbuds. While you won't experience as full of a sound like with a speaker setup, there's something more direct and intimate about having the music flow directly into your ears. Of course, there are a number of choices when it comes to personal audio devices, so let's go ahead and take a look at some of the best promotions to save you big.
Sony WH-1000XM4$250 $350 Save $100
The Sony WH-1000XM4 have a premium look, fantastic audio quality, and ANC. For a limited time, you can save big on some great headphones.
Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones$279 $379 Save $100
The Bose 700 have a premium look, fantastic audio quality, and ANC. Don't miss out on this great deal that will save you big.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Open-Ear Sport Headphones (Save $80)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless Headphones (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones (Save $60)
- JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds (Save $60)
Monitors
You won't find a better assortment of monitors on sale than during Best Buy's latest event. The retailer is knocking hundreds off popular models like Samsung's Odyssey series. For the most part, there's a lot to love here, with great deals on some of the best gaming monitors available.
SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Series$1300 $2200 Save $900
A fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature, impressive colors, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and more. Right now, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save big with $900 off.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8$1000 $1500 Save $500
An excellent OLED monitor with fantastic colors, screaming fast refresh rate and response times. It can also power a laptop with its USB-C port and comes priced at $500 less than its regular price.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7$500 $1000 Save $500
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 monitor delivers a massive image thanks to its 43-inch 4K panel and has a 144Hz refresh rate that's perfect for gaming. It also has access to apps, which allows it to double as a smart TV.
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch gaming monitor (Save $400)
- Samsung Odyssey CRG9 49-inch gaming monitor (Save $400)
- Acer Nitro XV275K 27-inch Mini LED gaming monitor (Save $250)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch gaming monitor (Save $250)
- Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch OLED gaming monitor (Save $200)
Laptops
Gaming laptops have come a long way and can now really be true desktop replacements that don't really sacrifice all that much. You get impressive displays, powerful processors, and excellent graphics cards that are all bundled up into fantastic and sleek looking frames. Best of all, you can find some at great prices, like these options from HP, Lenovo, an Acer. Alternatively, you can also check out some other fantastic Black Friday laptop deals.
HP Omen 16$1400 $1850 Save $450
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop has a vibrant screen, and a ton of graphics power under the hood with the latest Nvidia RTX mobile GPUs. This laptop is great for playing the latest games in style and without lag.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8)$900 $1350 Save $450
Lenovo's Legion Slim 5 (Gen 8) for 2023 a thinner alternative to the Legion Pro lineup that serves as a bridge between gaming and creative work. It brings excellent performance and gorgeous display options, though you will have to live with fewer premium features compared to the Pro series.
Acer Predator Helios 16$800 $1200 Save $400
The Acer Predator Helios 16 is a powerful gaming laptop with 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series processors and up to GeForce RTX 4080 graphics. It can run the most demanding games without issue, and it has a sharp and smooth display.
- HP Victus 15.6" - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS - 8GB - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 - 512GB SSD (Save $350)
- HP OMEN 16.1" - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 - 1TB SSD (Save $400)
- HP Spectre 13.5" - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $700)
Desktop PCs
Although desktop PCs aren't as popular as they used to be, major brands still produce them, giving folks new options every year. During this limited time sale, HP's offering up two different models for sale, with one being an AIO that comes with a large display and all the internals inside, making it perfect for tight spaces. The Pavilion is your typical desktop computer and is better for those that intend to upgrade their device in the future. Regardless of which one you choose, each will cost $600, which is a great deal.
HP 24-dp0140z AiO$600 $900 Save $300
HP Pavilion Desktop TP01$600 $860 Save $260
Storage
While there are different types of storage like SSDs, SD cards, portable SSDs - once thing's for sure, you can never have enough. So whether you're looking to add some space to your gaming console, PC, laptop, smartphone or camera — these deals are going to be for you.
Western Digital easystore22TB model$350 $600 Save $250
Western Digital's easystore external USB 3.0 hard drives offering reliable storage for a great price.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD4TB model$200 $400 Save $200
A tough and rugged portable SSD that also offers excellent read and write transfer speeds.
WD_Black SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD4TB model$300 $500 Save $200
An excellent SSD with plenty of storage and an attached heat sink that will keep it running at its best.
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB (Save $190)
- Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB (Save $100)
- Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SSD SATA (Save $100)
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD for PS5 (Save $45)