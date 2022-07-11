Get massive discounts on Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale
With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Best Buy has announced its own mega-sale event — Black Friday in July. During the course of the three-day event, you can save big on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio equipment, accessories, and more. Here are some of the best deals you can snag during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event.
Best deals on Apple products
Eyeing an Apple product, but don’t want to pay full price? Check out these amazing deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.
Save $100 on the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip (8GB + 256GB) during the Black Friday in July sale!
Save $60 on the Apple TV 4K 32GB and get six months of free Apple Music and Apple News+, along with three months of free Apple TV+.
Get $200 off on the MacBook Pro M1 (8GB + 256GB) on Best Buy!
- Save $70 on a new Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) and get four months of Apple Fitness+ for free
- Save $69 on the Apple AirPods Pro and get six months of Apple Music for free
- Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max and get six months of Apple Music for free
- Get six months of Apple Music for free (new or returning subscribers only)
- Get three months of Apple TV+ for free (new or returning subscribers only)
- Get Apple Fitness+ for three months for free (new subscribers only)
Best TV deals
Want to buy a new TV for your living room? You can save up to $500 on these amazing TV deals from Best Buy.
Save $500 on the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S 4K OLED TV
This 75-inch 4K Roku TV from Westinghouse can be yours for just $599
Samsung's 65-inch Q80B QLED 4K TV is available at a $200 discount today!
- Save $180 on the LG 75-inch UP7070 4K LED webOS TV
- Get $300 off on the LG 65-inch C1 series 4K OLED webOS TV
- The Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV is available at a $700 discount
- Get a whopping $500 discount on the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV
- This Toshiba 55-inch M550 Series 4K LED Fire TV can be yours for just $400
Best deals on PC gaming hardware and peripherals
With PC hardware finally getting more affordable, now is the right time to get yourself the gaming rig of your dreams. Check out these amazing PC gaming hardware and peripheral deals from Best Buy.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch gaming monitor can be yours for just $250 today!
Save $200 on this CyberPower PC gaming desktop with an Intel Core i7-12700F, 16GB memory, RTX 3060Ti graphics, a 1TB HDD, and 500GB SSD
Save $300 on the Samsung Odyssey CRG9 series 49-inch curved gaming monitor.
- Save $250 on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a Core i5-12450H, 8GB memory, and GTX 1650 graphics
- Get the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for just $45
- This SteelSeries mechanical gaming keyboard with OmniPoint Adjustable Actuation switches can be your for just $135
- The HyperX Cloud II wireless 7.1 surround headset is available at a $40 discount
- The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with an Intel Core i9 chip, 16GB RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics is available at a $250 discount
Best wearable deals
Save big on a wide range of wearables from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.
Save $40 on the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bluetooth-only model.
Get $120 off on the Fitbit Sense advanced fitness tracker and kickstart your fitness journey.
- Save $50 on the Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch
- Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band for just $70 on Best Buy
- The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (BT) can be yours for just $200 today!
- The Fitbit Versa 3 advanced health and fitness tracker is available at a $60 discount
Best tablet deals
Save big on these tablets from Samsung, Apple, and more, during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale!
Get the 4th-gen 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air for just $450 and get six months of free Apple Music and three months of Apple TV+.
Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi + 128GB) on Best Buy.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (Wi-Fi + 128GB) can be yours for just $600 during the Black Friday in July sale.
Spotted a good deal on a product you want? Don’t worry if you didn’t. Amazon’s Prime Day sale starts tomorrow and there will definitely be some amazing deals to be had during the two-day sale event.