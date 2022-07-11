Get massive discounts on Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Best Buy has announced its own mega-sale event — Black Friday in July. During the course of the three-day event, you can save big on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio equipment, accessories, and more. Here are some of the best deals you can snag during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event.

Best deals on Apple products

Eyeing an Apple product, but don’t want to pay full price? Check out these amazing deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

Best TV deals

Want to buy a new TV for your living room? You can save up to $500 on these amazing TV deals from Best Buy.

Best deals on PC gaming hardware and peripherals

With PC hardware finally getting more affordable, now is the right time to get yourself the gaming rig of your dreams. Check out these amazing PC gaming hardware and peripheral deals from Best Buy.

Best wearable deals

Save big on a wide range of wearables from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.

Fitbit Sense Get $120 off on the Fitbit Sense advanced fitness tracker and kickstart your fitness journey. View at Best Buy

Best tablet deals

Save big on these tablets from Samsung, Apple, and more, during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale!

Spotted a good deal on a product you want? Don’t worry if you didn’t. Amazon’s Prime Day sale starts tomorrow and there will definitely be some amazing deals to be had during the two-day sale event.