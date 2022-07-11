Get massive discounts on Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale
July 11, 2022 7:00am Comment

Get massive discounts on Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Best Buy has announced its own mega-sale event — Black Friday in July. During the course of the three-day event, you can save big on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio equipment, accessories, and more. Here are some of the best deals you can snag during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event.

Best deals on Apple products

Eyeing an Apple product, but don’t want to pay full price? Check out these amazing deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

    Save $100 on the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip (8GB + 256GB) during the Black Friday in July sale!

    Save $60 on the Apple TV 4K 32GB and get six months of free Apple Music and Apple News+, along with three months of free Apple TV+.

    Get $200 off on the MacBook Pro M1 (8GB + 256GB) on Best Buy!
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best TV deals

Want to buy a new TV for your living room? You can save up to $500 on these amazing TV deals from Best Buy.

Best deals on PC gaming hardware and peripherals

With PC hardware finally getting more affordable, now is the right time to get yourself the gaming rig of your dreams. Check out these amazing PC gaming hardware and peripheral deals from Best Buy.

    The Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch gaming monitor can be yours for just $250 today!

    Save $200 on this CyberPower PC gaming desktop with an Intel Core i7-12700F, 16GB memory, RTX 3060Ti graphics, a 1TB HDD, and 500GB SSD

    Save $300 on the Samsung Odyssey CRG9 series 49-inch curved gaming monitor.

Best wearable deals

Save big on a wide range of wearables from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.

    Save $70 on a new Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) and get four months of Apple Fitness+ for free

    Save $40 on the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bluetooth-only model.

    Get $120 off on the Fitbit Sense advanced fitness tracker and kickstart your fitness journey.

Best tablet deals

Save big on these tablets from Samsung, Apple, and more, during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale!

    Get the 4th-gen 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air for just $450 and get six months of free Apple Music and three months of Apple TV+.

    Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi + 128GB) on Best Buy.

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (Wi-Fi + 128GB) can be yours for just $600 during the Black Friday in July sale.

Spotted a good deal on a product you want? Don’t worry if you didn’t. Amazon’s Prime Day sale starts tomorrow and there will definitely be some amazing deals to be had during the two-day sale event.

Tags Best BuyDealdeals

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments