Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to buy a laptop. There are so many stores that offer sales on these big-ticket items, so you're sure to find whichever one you're looking for. Many retailers began their sales early, but the main event has only just begun. Best Buy is one store that started early, and there are already tons of Best Buy Black Friday deals currently available for all kinds of items. If you're wondering specifically about laptop deals, you'll find a wide selection below.

Black Friday MacBook deals

If you're looking for a new MacBook, Best Buy has a lot of sales right now on Apple computers. You can even get discounts on the brand new MacBook Pro M3 lineup. If you want to save even more, you can also find deals on the older M2 and M1 chip options.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) $1449 $1599 Save $150 The new MacBook Pro offers Apple's M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in 14-inch and 16-inch designs. They all feature a 20% brighter display and an all-new Space Black finish option. Even though they were just released, you can get some discounts on them at Best Buy right now. $1449 at Best Buy (14-inch M3) $2999 at Best Buy (14-inch M3 Max) $2699 at Best Buy (16-inch M3 Pro)

Apple MacBook Air (2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 Launched earlier this year, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the fastest, thinnest, and most efficient laptops in its category. It is also available in a number of color options, including Silver, Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight. $1049 at Best Buy

MacBook Air (M2) $949 $1099 Save $150 This MacBook Air offers the M2 chip with MagSafe 3 support. It's powerful and handles all kinds of work despite the existence of the newer M3 chips. You can get one of the best deals on this 13-inch model, which can be had for under $1,000. $949 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $1000 Save $250 The M1 MacBook Air remains a great device even three years after its launch, thanks to the powerful M1 chip, great battery life, and a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display. And it's a great option for those on a budget, especially around Black Friday. $750 at Best Buy

Black Friday Surface laptop deals

If you're a fan of Windows, Microsoft has a ton of laptops on sale at Best Buy from its Surface line.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1225 $1300 Save $75 The Surface Pro 9 comes in new colors and offers multiple processor options. You can choose a Wi-Fi model or one that can be connected to 5G. $1225 at Best Buy (5G model)

Surface Laptop Studio 2 $2500 $2800 Save $300 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet, with a 14-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also has a 14.4-inch touchscreen with pen support, a new aluminum construction, and a more accessible touchpad. $2500 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $1100 $1300 Save $200 The Surface Laptop 5 features a sleek design, runs Windows 11, and has a touchscreen. For the money, it's one of the best laptops around right now, and for the 15-inch model, it's one of the lightest. $1100 at Best Buy (15 inches)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1000 $1200 Save $200 The Surface Laptop 4 packs fast AMD or Intel processors, and it comes in either 13.5- or 15-inch models. $1000 at Best Buy

More Best Buy Black Friday Windows laptop deals

Of course, Windows is not exclusive to Microsoft laptops. There are tons of other deals on Lenovo, Samsung, Dell, HP, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 $750 $1000 Save $250 The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is a great option if you're a fan of the more classic 16:9 aspect ratio. It still has a Full HD pane, but it makes some compromises to get a lower price tag. $750 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 $1300 $1900 Save $600 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop with a stunning AMOLED display and 13th-generation Intel Core processors. A 5G model is also on the way. $1300 at Best Buy

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Slim Pro 7 $900 $1200 Save $300 The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 is a sleek creator laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It also has a 14.5-inch 2.5K display with rounded corners. $900 at Best Buy

HP ENVY 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop $500 $850 Save $350 The HP Envy is a great 2-in-1 laptop that comes with either an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. Regardless of which model you pick, you can get a great deal this Black Friday. $500 at Best Buy (Intel Core i5) $750 at Best Buy (Intel Core i7)

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) $550 $850 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) is a great plus-sized convertible. It has a massive 16-inch screen that's excellent for multitasking, which you'll want to do thanks to its great specs. $550 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a convertible laptop with a 13th--generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus a sharp Full HD+ touch display. $499 at Best Buy

