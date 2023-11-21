Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to buy a laptop. There are so many stores that offer sales on these big-ticket items, so you're sure to find whichever one you're looking for. Many retailers began their sales early, but the main event has only just begun. Best Buy is one store that started early, and there are already tons of Best Buy Black Friday deals currently available for all kinds of items. If you're wondering specifically about laptop deals, you'll find a wide selection below.
Black Friday MacBook deals
If you're looking for a new MacBook, Best Buy has a lot of sales right now on Apple computers. You can even get discounts on the brand new MacBook Pro M3 lineup. If you want to save even more, you can also find deals on the older M2 and M1 chip options.
-
MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)$1449 $1599 Save $150
The new MacBook Pro offers Apple's M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in 14-inch and 16-inch designs. They all feature a 20% brighter display and an all-new Space Black finish option. Even though they were just released, you can get some discounts on them at Best Buy right now.
-
Apple MacBook Air (2023)$1049 $1299 Save $250
Launched earlier this year, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the fastest, thinnest, and most efficient laptops in its category. It is also available in a number of color options, including Silver, Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight.
-
MacBook Air (M2)$949 $1099 Save $150
This MacBook Air offers the M2 chip with MagSafe 3 support. It's powerful and handles all kinds of work despite the existence of the newer M3 chips. You can get one of the best deals on this 13-inch model, which can be had for under $1,000.
-
Apple MacBook Air M1$750 $1000 Save $250
The M1 MacBook Air remains a great device even three years after its launch, thanks to the powerful M1 chip, great battery life, and a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display. And it's a great option for those on a budget, especially around Black Friday.
- MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro - 18GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 - 8GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $150)
- MacBook Air 15-inch M2 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $250)
- MacBook Air 15-inch M2 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $250)
- MacBook Air 13-inch M2 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $150)
Black Friday Surface laptop deals
If you're a fan of Windows, Microsoft has a ton of laptops on sale at Best Buy from its Surface line.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$1225 $1300 Save $75
The Surface Pro 9 comes in new colors and offers multiple processor options. You can choose a Wi-Fi model or one that can be connected to 5G.
-
Surface Laptop Studio 2$2500 $2800 Save $300
The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet, with a 14-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also has a 14.4-inch touchscreen with pen support, a new aluminum construction, and a more accessible touchpad.
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5$1100 $1300 Save $200
The Surface Laptop 5 features a sleek design, runs Windows 11, and has a touchscreen. For the money, it's one of the best laptops around right now, and for the 15-inch model, it's one of the lightest.
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4$1000 $1200 Save $200
The Surface Laptop 4 packs fast AMD or Intel processors, and it comes in either 13.5- or 15-inch models.
- Surface Pro 7+ - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD (Save $330)
- Surface Laptop Go 3 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $200)
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $200)
- Surface Pro 9 - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $800)
- Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $400)
More Best Buy Black Friday Windows laptop deals
Of course, Windows is not exclusive to Microsoft laptops. There are tons of other deals on Lenovo, Samsung, Dell, HP, and more.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3$750 $1000 Save $250
The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is a great option if you're a fan of the more classic 16:9 aspect ratio. It still has a Full HD pane, but it makes some compromises to get a lower price tag.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360$1300 $1900 Save $600
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop with a stunning AMOLED display and 13th-generation Intel Core processors. A 5G model is also on the way.
- Source: Lenovo
Lenovo Slim Pro 7$900 $1200 Save $300
The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 is a sleek creator laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It also has a 14.5-inch 2.5K display with rounded corners.
-
HP ENVY 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop$500 $850 Save $350
The HP Envy is a great 2-in-1 laptop that comes with either an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. Regardless of which model you pick, you can get a great deal this Black Friday.
-
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023)$550 $850 Save $300
The Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) is a great plus-sized convertible. It has a massive 16-inch screen that's excellent for multitasking, which you'll want to do thanks to its great specs.
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a convertible laptop with a 13th--generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus a sharp Full HD+ touch display.
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $220)
- HP 15.6-inch FHD - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $230)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $550)
- HP 17.3-inch HD+ - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $230)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $220)
More Black Friday laptop deals
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 - 8GB Memory - 128GB UFS (Save $130)
- Alienware m16 QHD+ Gaming Laptop - 16 GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $600)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Save $450)
- HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Save $450)
- ASUS 15.6-inch Touchscreen Cloud Gaming Chromebook - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $200)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $230)