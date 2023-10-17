Key Takeaways My Best Buy members get early access to deals starting on October 27, while non-members can shop promotions early starting on October 30.

Best Buy has outlined its holiday plans, including a Black Friday Early Access event for members and week-long sales from November 17 to November 25.

Best Buy's extended holiday shopping hours will begin on November 6, and their holiday return and exchange policy allows items purchased between October 27 and December 30 to be returned until January 13.

We might still be in October, but it's never too early to start thinking about the upcoming holiday season. While we're still a little over a month away from Black Friday, Best Buy is starting things early, providing My Best Buy members early access to deals starting on October 27. Those that don't hold a membership will still be able to shop promotions early, with sales starting on October 30.

My Best Buy members get exclusive access to deals and shopping events. The membership also grants free two-day shipping, and higher tiers include Geek Squad Tech Support and Apple Care.

As far as other details go, Best Buy has laid out its plans in full on its website, sharing that My Best Buy members will gain access to a Black Friday Early Access sales event starting on October 27 and running to October 29. On October 30, early Black Friday deals will go live online and in-store for all shoppers. The retailer will then hold its Black Friday week long sales even starting on November 17 through November 25. And of course, we can't forget about Cyber Monday, which will take place on November 26 and 27.

In addition to the holiday roll out, Best Buy will begin extended holiday shopping hours starting on November 6, with stores opening at 9am and closing at 9pm, Monday through Saturday, and closing at 8pm on Sundays. Best Buy is also introducing its holiday return and exchange policy with most items purchased between October 27 and December 30 able to be returned until January 13.

While we aren't sure what kind of deals will go live during this period, there's a good chance that we'll be covering all the best deals so check back soon.