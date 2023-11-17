Key Takeaways Best Buy's Black Friday sales event starts now and offers massive discounts on popular products. Shop now and take advantage of the savings.

Best Buy is offering extended return periods until January 13, 2024, for items purchased now through December 30. Don't hesitate to start shopping.

Best Buy urges customers to shop now as the deals won't get any better closer to Black Friday. Take advantage of their price matching policy for extra confidence in your purchases.

We're in exciting times as the holiday shopping season is now fully underway. Best Buy's Black Friday sales event officially starts today, bringing massive discounts on thousands of popular products. While sales are site wide, you can also head into a physical location to shop as well.

The retailer is offering plenty of different ways to save this year, and also has plenty of financing options too. In addition to the savings, Best Buy is also offering extended return periods until January 13, 2024, for items purchased now through December 30. So if you've been waiting to shop, right now's the perfect time to start.

While you might be tempted to wait it out, the retailer is urging folks to shop now, as the deals won't get any better the closer we get to Black Friday. The retailer wants its customers to shop with confidence with its price matching policy that can be used to match other retailers and also its own deals as well. If the price of products changes over the holiday season, you can just price match to get the difference back.

Source: Best Buy My Best Buy Get free shipping, access to exclusive benefits and discounts, and tech support with My Best Buy memberships. See at Best Buy

Best Buy has marked its calendar with Black Friday deals taking place now until November 27. Best Buy will also hold its Cyber Monday sales event on November 26 and 27. Of course, if you want even more savings on the already discounted prices, you can enroll and become a My Best Buy member.

While there is a free tier, Plus members can take advantage of exclusive benefits like promotional pricing and free two-day shipping, while Total members get access to extended warranty coverage, Apple Care, Geek Squad tech support, and more. Regardless of how you choose to shop, be sure to grab the items that fit your needs because there's only a limited supply of some items during this sales period.