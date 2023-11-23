Best Buy's Black Friday sale is in full swing right now, offering tons of discounts on various products. You'll also find some exclusive deals at Best Buy that you won't get at any other retailer, so you better grab them while you can. It's offering these exclusive deals for all kinds of items, but we'll focus specifically on some TV deals in this post. So if you are in the market to buy a new TV for your home this Black Friday, then I highly suggest you check out Best Buy's exclusive TV deals below.

LG 55-inch UQ70 LED 4K TV Best affordable 4K LED TV $300 $500 Save $200 The LG UQ70 is among the most affordable 55-inch 4K LED TVs you can buy this Black Friday. It's down to just $300 right now, which is a great price for all the features it brings to the table. $300 at Best Buy

Best Buy exclusive TV deals

This particular section highlights some of the best TV deals that you'll only find at Best Buy during this year's Black Friday sale. The list is in no particular order, and it highlights some of the best TVs you'll find right now. These deals stand out from the rest either because of the rarity of the deal, or because of the size of the discount. Either way, these Best Buy exclusive deals are worth considering this year, so don't let them fly under your radar.

The TV deals highlighted above are some of the best I've seen this year so far, and it's going to be pretty hard for other retailers to match those prices. You can get as much as $500 off your purchase depending on the TV you buy, so there's a ton of money to be saved while shopping for your new TV this year. There are plenty of other Black Friday TV deals out there, so keep your eyes peeled for more options before making a purchase decision.