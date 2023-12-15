We're heading into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season and Best Buy is pulling out all the stops with its last-minute shopping event. While the retailer is knocking down prices on some of its most popular products like laptops, PCs, TVs, and more, you can also save big on some important accessories with major discounts on Blue Yeti microphones that are now up to $80 off.

My Best Buy Get free shipping, access to exclusive benefits and discounts, and tech support with My Best Buy memberships. See at Best Buy

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your microphone setup or just wanted to buy something new, these great deals are going to be for you. Also be sure to check out the other great deals available from Best Buy during its 20 Days of Deals sale event. Per usual, if you're a My Best Buy member, you're going to get even bigger discounts here with additional perks like an extended return period, free two-day shipping, and more.

Blue Snowball Ice $40 $50 Save $10 The Blue Snowball Ice microphone is an affordable alternative to the Blue Yeti. It's great for a budget studio setup and now comes priced at just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Best Buy

Blue Yeti Nano $80 $100 Save $20 Blue's smaller condenser microphone is on sale for $79.99, a savings of $20 from the usual price. It has two pickup modes and USB connectivity. $80 at Best Buy

Blue Yeti Pro $90 $130 Save $40 If you're looking to go for one of the best microphones Blue offers, you can't go wrong with the Yeti Pro. This microphone delivers premium sound with a tri-capsule array, gain controls, and 24-bit/192KHz recording quality. $90 at Best Buy

In addition to the above, there are also plenty of other deals on Blue products. If you're looking to revamp your entire streaming setup, you can also grab the Blue microphone / Logitech C922 webcam bundle that's going to be discounted by $80. Or if you want a more refined experience, you can grab the Yeti Game Streaming Kit and save $40.

Pioneer 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $320 $500 Save $180 $320 at Best Buy

Pioneer 43-inch 4K Class LED Smart Xumo TV $170 $270 Save $100 $170 at Best Buy

Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a really good product. If these streaming products are not up your alley, you can also save big on an Xbox Series X or grab a new Pioneer TV. You can score some amazing deals on Pioneer smart TVs, with prices coming in at their lowest yet. Those looking for something larger can grab the 65-inch model for $320, while the 43-inch model is just $170.

Apple AirPods Max $450 $550 Save $100 Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups. $450 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 $230 $350 Save $120 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $228, they're a fantastic deal. $230 at Best Buy

In addition to the above, Best Buy is also offering some great discount on some excellent headphones like ones from Apple and Sony. If you've been itching to take your personal audio experience to another level, then you're going to be more than happy with either the Apple AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM4. Both headphones offer amazing sound and fantastic ANC, so you really can't go wrong with either.

Of course, these deals aren't going to be around forever, so pick them up while you still can. And remember, you're getting special perks during the holidays like great financing options when using the Best Buy credit card and an extended return policy that allows returns until January 13.