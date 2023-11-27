Cyber Monday is finally here, bringing some truly delectable PC gaming deals for this shopping season. Black Friday might have ended, but there still are some genuine Best Buy Cyber Monday deals to be had if you're hunting for a pre-built desktop for gaming. This is one of the best times of the year to shop for desktop gaming PCs as manufacturers prepare to pull out all the stops — offering powerful current-gen configurations at fantastic prices.

I've put together a few of the best gaming PCs you can currently shop from Best Buy, based primarily on the price-to-performance they offer, while also keeping in mind factors such as looks and brand reputation.

Alienware Aurora R16 - Core i7-13700F & RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

Dell Alienware Aurora R16 $1300 $1600 Save $300 The Alienware Aurora R16 offers configurations up to the Core i9-14900KF and the RTX 4090, but one of the best value products they have comes with Intel's powerful Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. It all comes enclosed in a compact and stylish chassis. $1300 at Best Buy

If you're one to keep things simple and want a gaming PC with a solid CPU and a decent mid-range graphics card, Dell's Alienware Aurora R16 is the answer. Thanks to a fantastic Cyber Monday price, this all-rounder offers great 1080p gaming performance and solid multicore chops for some productivity workloads. Dell also offers 16GB of fast DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, along with liquid cooling, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in a chassis that's as stylish as it's compact. You also get a Dell keyboard and mouse to get things started.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i - Core i7-13700F and RTX 4070

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8) $1550 $2000 Save $450 The Legion Tower 5i is one of Lenovo's best prebuilds, featuring powerful components, a great design, and tasteful RGB lighting. You're getting Intel's Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4070 in a truly beefy gaming rig at a price that's hard to beat. $1550 at Best Buy

If you want a little more oomph from your gaming PC — in terms of both performance and looks — then the Legion Tower 5i from Lenovo definitely fits the bill. Featuring the Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4070 with 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, this machine steps up your experience to 1440p high-refresh gaming. You're also getting a decent CPU cooler, RGB case fans, and a case that looks, as well as performs, great for gaming. A keyboard and a mouse are also bundled with the PC to help you get set up.

MSI Aegis R - Core i7-13700F & RTX 4070

MSI Aegis R Gaming Desktop $1500 $1700 Save $200 iBUYPOWER's Y40 Gaming Desktop features the familiar combination of Intel Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4070 but adds 32GB of DDR5 RAM along with a 1TB NVMe SSD to further sweeten the deal. The case here is commanding yet sleek, and has plenty of RGB — which extends to the keyboard and mouse too. $1500 at Best Buy

The iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop features the Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4070 in a case that seems tailored toward those preferring an aggressive gamer aesthetic. But it's not just all looks — there are as many as 4 RGB fans along with an RGB air cooler here. Airflow is plenty and the case is not too big. 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD round up the offering here, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and a bundled keyboard and mouse.

iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop - Core i7-13700KF and RTX 4070

iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop $1550 $1850 Save $300 iBUYPOWER's Y40 Gaming Desktop features the familiar combination of Intel Core i7-13700F and the RTX 4070 but adds 32GB of DDR5 RAM along with a 1TB NVMe SSD to further sweeten the deal. The case here is commanding yet sleek, and has plenty of RGB — which extends to the RAM, keyboard, and mouse too. $1550 at Best Buy

By now, you probably know what to expect at the $1,500 price point, but iBUYPOWER's Y40 Gaming Desktop offers surprisingly more at the same price. The i7-13700KF gives you the freedom to overclock and, combined with the RTX 4070, powers the bulk of your gaming performance. But you also get a whopping 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM with the expected 1TB NVMe SSD, and RGB gaming keyboard and mouse. The case used here is spacious, thoughtfully chosen, and has an RGB exhaust fan — even the liquid cooler and RAM have RGB to boost your machine's looks to the next level.

Cyber Monday desktop gaming deals

While these pre-built desktop gaming PCs offer great value, if you're looking to build your own custom gaming PC, there are a lot of Cyber Monday CPU deals and GPU deals for you to get excited about. Many of these deals are expected to last another week, but you should act fast as stocks running out is a real problem during these sale events. The early bird catches the worm, I guess.