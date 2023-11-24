The turkey is digesting now, the last football game of the day is in progress, and Black Friday is only a few hours away. The time-limited deals have been running all week, making this the best time to invest in high-end tech, especially Apple products. With Best Buy having a large Apple section in every store, it's a no-brainer to check out their deals during this shopping event. Don't forget the extended holiday returns period, just in case you change your mind. And almost every MacBook that the retail chain carries is on sale for Black Friday, with anywhere between $150 and $400 off. Here are the MacBooks you should be looking at.

MacBook Air M1

There are many great options on the Mac range, but the MacBook Air is still the best option for most people. It's the most affordable MacBook for a start, especially at deeply slashed prices, like for Black Friday, where you can find it for $749 at Best Buy. For that price, you get the powerful M1 processor, which is more than enough for general productivity tasks like office document creation and web browsing.

It's also super stylish, with a modern design that was years ahead of its time at launch. The chassis is hewn from aluminum, and every piece of it feels premium to the touch. Apple's M-series processors are in their third generation now, but the first gen, like in this MacBook Air, is still a powerful beast with an eight-core CPU, seven-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina screen for a vibrant viewing experience, 256GB of internal SSD storage, and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Just make sure to grab it while it's still on sale, as this is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $1000 Save $250 The M1 MacBook Air is still a great computer, with the powerful M1 chip chewing through almost any task you set it to. It's got a 13.3-inch Retinal display, excellent battery life, and is $250 off right now. $750 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 M3

Apple's new M3-powered MacBook Pros got released on the night before Halloween, and in atypical style, as Apple didn't usher them in with the usual fanfare. That's a shame because there is a lot to shout about inside them. We've tested the 16-inch M3 Max version of this MacBook Pro, and considered it "almost complete overkill for most people." That model is currently $200 off at Best Buy, but we want to talk about the slightly more sensible MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M3 chip.

You get up to 22 hours of battery life, for a start, which is an impressive statistic when you consider the amount of power in the eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU that powers it. You also get 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an impressive 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. While Black Friday (and stocks) last, you can save $150 off this powerful MacBook Pro, in either Space Gray or Silver. It seems that Space Black was too popular because it's currently out of stock on this model, but you can get the M3 Max or M3 Pro versions if you want that color and don't want to wait.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) $1449 $1599 Save $150 The new MacBook Pro 14-inch is powered by the powerful M3 chip, has a 20% brighter display, and comes in an all-new Space Black finish option. This is the first significant discount since it launched, saving you $150 while Black Friday sales are in effect. $1449 at Best Buy (14-inch M3)

MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch has power, grace, and battery life for days. We reviewed its bigger sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max, which could handle any tasks thrown at it during a workday and still has juice left in the tank. The M2 Pro chip isn't quite as powerful, and the battery in the 14-inch isn't quite as large, so that should work out around similar battery life, and it'll still handle most tasks without blinking. The M2 Pro chip has a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, for plenty of power for all your tasks.

This model has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is plenty for most users. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display isn't quite as bright as the one on the new MacBook Pro, but it's still plenty bright and vibrant, and with a 254 PPI, looks sharp. For Black Friday, this model is a huge $400 off its usual price, a 20% discount that is rare in Apple devices. We don't usually see anything over 10 or 15 percent, so this is a rare deal, and won't last for long.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro $1599 $1999 Save $400 The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip and 16GB of memory is a whopping $400 off on Black Friday, but only at Best Buy. You'll want to move fast, as the stock won't last at this price. $1599 at Best Buy

MacBook Air M2 15-inch

Some people prefer to have a larger screen on their laptop, and that's where the MacBook Air M2 15-inch comes in. Apple fans wanted this particular model for years, and finally Apple relented and gave them what they wanted. It's just as capable as the 13-inch MacBook Air, with a larger screen. It's the best way to get a larger Liquid Retina display without paying MacBook Pro prices and is one of the best 15-inch laptops for basic productivity tasks.

This particular model gets you 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which is on the low side, but then again, it's more than enough for web browsing on that vibrant screen, or creating office documents. It's still as sleek and modern looking as any other MacBook Air, with the same complement of two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports, MagSafe 3 for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. And the best thing is, you can save $250 right now on Black Friday.

MacBook Air (M2) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch) is a great 15-inch laptop with a slim form factor. It's perfect for productivity use or if you want the portability of the MacBook Air, but with a larger screen for easier-to-see document creation and other tasks. It's not been out for long and is currently $250 cheaper for Black Friday. $1049 at Best Buy (15 inches)

Best Buy is the best place to buy Apple products for Black Friday

There are some stellar deals on Apple MacBooks at Best Buy this Black Friday, including the new MacBook Pro with the M3 chip. While we expected to see the M1 and M2 powered MacBooks on sale to clear out inventory, we didn't really expect the M3 models to be on sale quite this early. With discounts between $150 and $400 depending on the model you choose, this is the best time to buy a MacBook if you've been waiting. And that's not all you can find with deeply slashed prices at Best Buy, as the retail chain has some of the best TV deals as well.