Best Buy is holding a gaming sales event for the next three days, discounting some of the best gaming products like monitors, laptops, consoles, accessories, and more. While you can score some great deals, you can get even better ones by being a My Best Buy member.
When signing up for a My Best Buy membership, you'll not only unlock special pricing during these promotional events, but you'll also get added benefits like free two-day shipping, extended return periods, exclusive access to members only sales, and more.
Those that opt for the higher member plan will also gain access to Geek Squad tech support, extended coverage for products purchased at Best Buy, Apple Care, and a discount on repairs not covered under warranty. With that said, let's go ahead and take a look at some of the great deals during Best Buy's Gaming 3-day sale.
Laptops
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch screen with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz. Furthermore, the laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 processor and comes paired with 16GB RAM. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 512GB of internal storage. For a limited time, you can save $400 on this laptop and get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
- Dell G15 - 15.6" FHD 120Hz - Intel Core i7 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 - 1TB SSD (Save $300)
- HP OMEN - 16.1" FHD 144Hz - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 - 512GB SSD (Save $450)
- MSI Cyborg - 15.6" FHD 144hz - Intel Core i7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - 512GB SSD (Save $300)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 - 16" FHD 165Hz - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - 512GB SSD (Save $350)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" FHD - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti - 512GB SSD (Save $250)
- ASUS 15.6" Chromebook - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Save $300)
Monitors
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
This is one of the best ultrawide monitors you can buy right now. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features brilliant colors, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and comes in priced $400 less for a limited time. My Best Buy members can save an extra $100 off the newly discounted price.
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55” LED Curved 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (Save $700 with My Best Buy Plus or Total membership)
Gaming headsets
Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is one of the best in the business whether you want to play games, or just want a comfortable everyday headphone.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset (Save $19)
- Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset (Save $67)
- Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset (Save $110)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset (Save $20)
- Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset (Save $45)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset (Save $50)
- EPOS H6PRO Closed Acoustic Wired Gaming Headset (Save $80)
Portable SSD
SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD
SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD combines fast speeds (up to 2,000MB/s) with an extra-rugged design for a device that you can truly take anywhere. The aluminum chassis is designed to withstand drops up to two meters and it has IP55 water and dust resistance.
- WD easystore 1TB External Portable SSD (Save $65)
- Crucial X6 SE 1TB External Portable SSD (Save $5)
- WD BLACK P40 External Portable SSD (Save $75)
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB External Portable SSD (Save $60)
- Samsung T7 2TB External Portable SSD (Save $40)
SSD
Samsung 980
If you don't need the highest PCIe 4.0 speeds and want to save money, the regular Samsung 980 is still a fantastic option with solid performance.
- Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD (Save $60)
- Crucial MX500 1TB Internal SSD SATA (Save $10)
- PNY CS900 1TB Internal SSD SATA (Save $3)
- WD BLACK SN770 1TB Internal SSD (Save $65)
- WD Blue SA510 1TB Internal SSD SATA (Save $53)
- Samsung 870 EVO 1TB Internal SSD SATA (Save $30)
Cases, PSU, AIO
- Source: Corsair
Corsair iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow$140 $200 Save $60
Corsair's iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow is a small form factor case that's compatible with mini-ITX motherboards. In order to maximize cooling and space efficiency, the 2000D is tall and can support up to a 360mm radiator.
-
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler$255 $300 Save $45
Gain impressive cooling thanks to the 360mm radiator and check out the status of your PC with the included LCD display. This Corsair iCur H510i Elite is now $45 for a limited time.
- CORSAIR 2000D AIRFLOW Mini-ITX Case (Save $35)
- CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW ATX Mid-Tower Case (Save $40)
- CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 120mm Fans + 360mm Radiator Liquid Cooling System (Save $42)
- CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE LCD XT 120mm Fans + 240mm Radiator Liquid Cooling System with IPS LCD Screen (Save $40)
- CORSAIR iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm White PWM Dual Fan Kit with iCUE Lighting Node CORE (Save $10)
- CORSAIR - SF-L Series SF850L 80 Plus Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply (Save $20)
- CORSAIR - RMx Series RM1000x 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply (Save $20)