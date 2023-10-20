Source: Best Buy My Best Buy Get free shipping, access to exclusive benefits and discounts, and tech support with My Best Buy memberships. See at Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a gaming sales event for the next three days, discounting some of the best gaming products like monitors, laptops, consoles, accessories, and more. While you can score some great deals, you can get even better ones by being a My Best Buy member.

When signing up for a My Best Buy membership, you'll not only unlock special pricing during these promotional events, but you'll also get added benefits like free two-day shipping, extended return periods, exclusive access to members only sales, and more.

Those that opt for the higher member plan will also gain access to Geek Squad tech support, extended coverage for products purchased at Best Buy, Apple Care, and a discount on repairs not covered under warranty. With that said, let's go ahead and take a look at some of the great deals during Best Buy's Gaming 3-day sale.

Laptops

Source: Best Buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $1200 $1600 Save $400 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch screen with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz. Furthermore, the laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 processor and comes paired with 16GB RAM. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 512GB of internal storage. For a limited time, you can save $400 on this laptop and get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. $1200 at Best Buy

Monitors

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 My Best Buy Plus and Total members save additional $100 $1400 $1800 Save $400 This is one of the best ultrawide monitors you can buy right now. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features brilliant colors, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and comes in priced $400 less for a limited time. My Best Buy members can save an extra $100 off the newly discounted price. $1400 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55” LED Curved 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (Save $700 with My Best Buy Plus or Total membership)

Gaming headsets

Source: Amazon Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset $130 $230 Save $100 The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is one of the best in the business whether you want to play games, or just want a comfortable everyday headphone. $130 at Best Buy

Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD $300 $478 Save $178 SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD combines fast speeds (up to 2,000MB/s) with an extra-rugged design for a device that you can truly take anywhere. The aluminum chassis is designed to withstand drops up to two meters and it has IP55 water and dust resistance. $300 at Best Buy

SSD

Source: Samsung Samsung 980 $60 $90 Save $30 If you don't need the highest PCIe 4.0 speeds and want to save money, the regular Samsung 980 is still a fantastic option with solid performance. $60 at Best Buy

Cases, PSU, AIO