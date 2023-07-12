HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) $900 $1500 Save $600 The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors in a sleek and stylish design. It also has a great 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it optimal for productivity. $900 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x 360 is one of the best laptops on the market, and you can snag it at a $600 discount with this limited-time deal on Best Buy. For just $900, you get a powerful machine packing Intel's 13th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a fantastic 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touch-screen display with a rare 3:2 aspect ratio and pen input support. On top of that, it's a convertible with a 360-degree folding hinge (hence the name), which lets you use it in tablet mode for drawing or in tent mode for content consumption.

The HP Spectre x360 is a great buy at $900

The HP Spectre x360 performed wonderfully in our review, and XDA's Rich Woods recommended the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 model for its best-in-class webcam, productivity-focused 3:2 display, and impressive keyboard with dedicated keys for a camera shutter and biometric authentication. The model you get with this Prime Day deal is an upgraded version with Intel's 13th-gen Core i7 chip that retains all the goodness from the older variant while offering a significant performance boost. It usually retails for $1,500, so you can be sure you're getting a steal deal.

However, the HP Spectre x360 might not be the best option for everyone, as it doesn't feature dedicated graphics and the pen support is lackluster. If you plan on editing videos or playing games on your laptop, check out some of the other Prime Day laptop deals for a better alternative with a dedicated GPU. And if great pen support is one of your top priorities, you'd be better off buying a cheap laptop and using the savings on this Prime Day deal on the iPad Mini 6. The combo will serve you better than the HP Spectre x360 alone, especially if you're an artist or simply want the best pen input experience money can buy.