Best Buy's having its Labor Day weekend sale, knocking hundreds and even thousands off some of its most popular products. In addition, My Best Buy members are getting exclusive access to special discounts on top of the current promotional pricing.

If you're not familiar, My Best Buy members get exclusive access to special sales events throughout the year, along with additional discounts on everday sale prices too. Furthermore, My Best Buy members can also take advantage of additional perks like tech support for the computing products, free shipping when ordering online, and Apple Care on Apple products purchased through Best Buy.

If you've been itching to get yourself a new laptop, right now is the perfect time. Best Buy is discounting some exciting laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and other for a limited time. Whether you're looking for something slim and light or just need a desktop replacement, Best Buy's got the perfect options for you.

Laptops

HP ENVY 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop $550 $850 Save $300 A versatile HP laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. $550 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 $900 $1100 Save $200 A versatile Dell laptop with a 16-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. $900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1100 $1350 Save $250 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a 15-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. $1100 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 (2023) $1300 $1500 Save $200 The Dell XPS 15 is a power gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. $1300 at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 $700 $980 Save $280 The Lenovo ThinkPad L12 Yoga Gen 3 is a sleek and compact convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch touchscreen, Intel 12th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. $700 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook 14 $159 $299 Save $140 The HP Chromebook 14 is an affordable laptop running ChromeOS featuring a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal SSD storage. $159 at Best Buy

TVs

LG G3 OLED evo 85-inch model $5800 $6500 Save $700 The LG G3 is one of the best OLED TV models available with excellent colors and deep black levels. $5800 at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L $3000 $3600 Save $600 The Sony Bravia XR A80L is a fantastic OLED TV with excellent colors and deep black levels with Google TV. $3000 at Best Buy

TCL S4 Smart TV $530 $750 Save $220 A large and affordable smart TV that comes priced at just a little over $500 for a limited time. $530 at Best Buy

Headphones and earbuds

Sennheiser HD 458BT Save additional $20 with Plus or Total membership $100 $200 Save $100 The Sennheiser 458BT headphones offer great sound, superb active noise-canceling, and up to 30 hours of battery life. $100 at Best Buy

Source: Shokz SHOKZ OpenRun $100 $130 Save $30 The OpenRun features impressive battery life, water resistance, and excellent sound transmitted through bone conduction. $100 at Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro $250 $350 Save $100 The Beats Studio Pro are impressive over-ear headphones that feature provide great sounds, have superb active noise cancelation, and also support spatial and lossless audio. $250 at Best Buy

Gaming PCs

Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC $2300 $2900 Save $600 The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is an absolute force packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700KF processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. $2300 at Best Buy

