Best Buy's having its Labor Day weekend sale, knocking hundreds and even thousands off some of its most popular products. In addition, My Best Buy members are getting exclusive access to special discounts on top of the current promotional pricing.
If you're not familiar, My Best Buy members get exclusive access to special sales events throughout the year, along with additional discounts on everday sale prices too. Furthermore, My Best Buy members can also take advantage of additional perks like tech support for the computing products, free shipping when ordering online, and Apple Care on Apple products purchased through Best Buy.
My Best Buy
Get free shipping, access to exclusive benefits and discounts, and tech support with My Best Buy memberships.
If you've been itching to get yourself a new laptop, right now is the perfect time. Best Buy is discounting some exciting laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and other for a limited time. Whether you're looking for something slim and light or just need a desktop replacement, Best Buy's got the perfect options for you.
Laptops
-
HP ENVY 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop$550 $850 Save $300
A versatile HP laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage.
-
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1$900 $1100 Save $200
A versatile Dell laptop with a 16-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360$1100 $1350 Save $250
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a 15-inch touchscreen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage.
-
Dell XPS 15 (2023)$1300 $1500 Save $200
The Dell XPS 15 is a power gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3$700 $980 Save $280
The Lenovo ThinkPad L12 Yoga Gen 3 is a sleek and compact convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch touchscreen, Intel 12th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage.
-
HP Chromebook 14$159 $299 Save $140
The HP Chromebook 14 is an affordable laptop running ChromeOS featuring a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal SSD storage.
- MacBook Air 13.6" laptop - Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD : $899.99 (Save $200)
- MacBook Air 15" laptop - Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD : $1299.99 (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 14" laptop - Apple M2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD : $1799.99 (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 16" laptop - Apple M2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD : $2499.99 (Save $200)
TVs
-
LG G3 OLED evo85-inch model$5800 $6500 Save $700
The LG G3 is one of the best OLED TV models available with excellent colors and deep black levels.
-
Sony BRAVIA XR A80L$3000 $3600 Save $600
The Sony Bravia XR A80L is a fantastic OLED TV with excellent colors and deep black levels with Google TV.
-
TCL S4 Smart TV$530 $750 Save $220
A large and affordable smart TV that comes priced at just a little over $500 for a limited time.
- Samsung 65” Class CU7000 4K TV : $479.99 (Save $20)
- Samsung 75” Class QN85C 4K TV : $2199.99 (Save $200)
- TCL 65" Class Q7 4K TV : $699.99 (Save $300)
- LG 86” Class UQ75 4K TV : $1099.99 (Save $150)
- Insignia 50" Class F30 4K TV : $220 (Save $130)
Headphones and earbuds
-
Sennheiser HD 458BTSave additional $20 with Plus or Total membership$100 $200 Save $100
The Sennheiser 458BT headphones offer great sound, superb active noise-canceling, and up to 30 hours of battery life.
-
SHOKZ OpenRun$100 $130 Save $30
The OpenRun features impressive battery life, water resistance, and excellent sound transmitted through bone conduction.
-
Beats Studio Pro$250 $350 Save $100
The Beats Studio Pro are impressive over-ear headphones that feature provide great sounds, have superb active noise cancelation, and also support spatial and lossless audio.
- Sony WH-XB910N headphones : $149.99 (Save $100)
- Beats Studio Buds earbuds : $129.99 (Save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds : $179.99 (Save $50)
- JBL Reflect Mini earbuds : $99.99 (Save $50)
Gaming PCs
Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is an absolute force packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700KF processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.
- iBUYPOWER Intel Core i3-13100F, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 : $649.99 (Save $150)
- CyberPowerPC Intel Core i5-12600KF, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 : $949.99 (Save $150)
Tablets
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)
With the powerful A13 chip, the iPad 9th Generation packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. This affordable iPad will be a great addition if you're already in the Apple ecosystem. However, the thick bezels may make it look a little outdated.
- Apple iPad Air 64GB : $499.99 (Save $100)
- Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro 128GB : $1059 (Save $40)
- Apple iPad mini 64GB : $399.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB : $1199.99 (Save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" 32GB : $179.99 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB : $119.99 (Save $40)