If you've been looking to buy a new laptop, chances are, you've seen the sheer number of options available. While it can be a little overwhelming to find what you're looking for, having the freedom to choose from so many different options means you'll be able to find one that suits your needs and also fits your budget. So, whether you're looking to buy one of the best laptops out right now, or are just browsing for laptops that are affordable, this weekend's going to be the perfect time to shop, with great deals on some of our favorites from HP, Asus, Apple, and more.

LG Gram SuperSlim Save $800 $1000 $1800 Save $800 The LG Gram SuperSlim is light, thin, and powerful. It has a vibrant 15-inch OLED display, Intel 13th Gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This is going to be the perfect laptop for someone who wants to get work done on the go. $1000 at Best Buy

HP Omen 16 (2023) Save $750 $1100 $1850 Save $750 The HP Omen 16 is a fantastic laptop if you're looking for size and power. It has a beautiful 16-inch 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. In addition, the laptop has an Nvidia RTX 4070, which is great for games and can also handle pretty much anything else that you can throw at it. $1100 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) Save $750 $1100 $1850 Save $750 The Asus ROG Flow X13 is a powerful and compact 2-in-1 laptop with a 13-inch 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Thanks to its form factor, you get versatility and its touchscreen display brings another dimension during everyday use. $1100 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Save $450 $900 $1350 Save $450 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a fantastic laptop with a beautiful and vibrant 15.6-inch AMOLED display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The laptop is slim and lightweight, making it perfect for someone who travels, and its 2-in-1 form factor provides versatility thanks to its touchscreen and stylus support. $900 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 14 (2023) Save $400 $2000 $2400 Save $400 The Razer Blade 14 delivers with its 14-inch 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, the laptop packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card which is great for gaming, photo and video editing, and so much more. $2000 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) Save $300 $999 $1299 Save $300 The MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops that you can buy right now, thanks to its sleek look, powerful processor, and lightweight design. The laptop is powered by Apple's M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, you get fantastic battery life with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. $999 at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) Save $300 $1180 $1480 Save $300 The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 has a fantastic 14.5-inch OLED display, and excellent performance thanks to its Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. The laptop also has 1TB of internal storage, along with a wide range of ports, making it a great desktop replacement. $1180 at Best Buy

Why is it a great time to shop for a laptop?

Despite the holiday shopping season recently coming to a close, there are still plenty of great deals to be had as we head into February. Unlike other products, laptops are frequently discounted throughout the year, which means, there's never really a bad time to shop. Of course, you're going to get times when the discounts are pushed a little further, like during this weekend sale, but for the most part, you're going to get great savings no matter when you buy.

With that said, the laptops listed here are some of the better options from Best Buy, with discounts knocking off up to $800 off. These are some of the latest and greatest models from top brands, but that doesn't mean there aren't other great deals available as well, so if you don't see something that you love, it's a good idea to check out the full selection where you'll find laptops starting at $159.99. Of course, these discounts are only for a limited time, so grab them while you can before they're gone.