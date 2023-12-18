Things are getting down to the wire during this holiday shopping season, which means you only have a limited time to shop deals and save big. With Best Buy's last-minute sales event, you'll have plenty of items to choose from and can take advantage of the retailer's same-day delivery or in-store pick-up options. The retailer is also offering contactless curbside pick-up, along with the option to pick up orders from alternate trusted locations like UPS stores, Walgreens, CVS, and more.
Furthermore, you'll still be able to take advantage of financing options when using the retailer's credit card and will have an extended return policy until January 13, 2024. Of course, My Best Buy members will be able to take advantage of added perks as well during this period, like additional savings on popular products. Of course, all of this will end soon, so be sure to take advantage of these last-minute deals while you still can.
Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5$1500 $1800 Save $300
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement of the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone features a large 7.6-inch main screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5$850 $1000 Save $150
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$1050 $1200 Save $150
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1.
TVs
Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$2000 $3600 Save $1600
SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
Pioneer 43-inch 4K Class LED Smart Xumo TV$170 $270 Save $100
Laptops
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X$800 $1400 Save $600
The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is a laptop aimed at content creators, with powerful AMD processors and a sleek chassis.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360$750 $1250 Save $500
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great.
HP Omen 16 (2023)$750 $1250 Save $500
A sleek gaming laptop powered by Intel's Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and GeForce RTX 4050.
In addition to the products above, Best Buy is also discounting some of the most popular products of the year, like the Asus ROG Ally, Apple AirPods Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. You can now score big discounts with limited-time deals that can save you up to $100 off.
ASUS ROG Ally$600 $700 Save $100
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows, and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)$200 $250 Save $50
Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 packs plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), spatial audio, and wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic$330 $400 Save $70
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life.