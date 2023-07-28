So far throughout the year, we've seen some excellent deals. But if you're looking for some of the best, you'll want to check out the amazing discounts being offered by Best Buy during its members-only event this weekend. The company is offering fantastic pricing on laptops, TVs, desktops, and more. So if you're not a member yet, you're going to want to join to get in on these promotions while they last.

Now, if you're not currently a My Best Buy member, you can always join by signing up. There are currently three tiers, each offering unique perks. The base membership is free and provides free shipping from the Best Buy website. The My Best Buy Plus and Total tiers offer exclusive member prices and free 2-day shipping. The latter also provides additional benefits like Geek Squad tech support, protection plans on products purchased, and even includes AppleCare+.

If you're signed up with the Plus or Total tiers, you'll be able to take advantage of some targeted and unique deals that are on offer this weekend. Furthermore, if you sign up and become a Plus or Total member and spend $150, you'll receive a $20 reward certificate for joining. So if you want to catch hot deals on some of the best products, be sure to sign up and save, as this exclusive members-only event will only take place from July 28 to July 30.

Best TV deals

Hisense A6 Series Smart TV 55-inch model $280 $320 Save $40 A fantastic TV with plenty of features, all priced at just $280 in this limited-time deal. $280 at Best Buy

The Hisense A6HX series is the perfect blend when it comes to quality, features, and affordability. This 55-inch model features a 4K panel with excellent colors and contrast, with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Furthermore, the menu interface makes it easy to navigate and find all your favorite shows from streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and more. In addition to paid streaming apps, users will also have access to 300+ streaming channels that can provide hours of entertainment for free. Best of all, you can use your voice to navigate menus, and even find movies and TV shows.

Sony X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV $450 $500 Save $50 An impressive 4K LED model powered by Google TV, giving users easy access to all their favorite streaming services. $450 at Best Buy

The Sony X75K 4K LED Google TV features impressive color and contrast thanks to Sony's 4K Processor X1 with support for HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Furthermore, the TV also provides immersive audio with support for Dolby Audio. Also, if you love enjoying older TV shows and movies, Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO can upscale content to near 4K quality. For the most part, this is an excellent TV, and it's now just $450 for a limited time.

Best laptops deals

Lenovo LOQ 15 $680 $950 Save $270 A powerful laptop that's perfect for creators featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and 1TB SSD. $680 at Best Buy

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops on the market, and if you're looking for a good mix of power and price, the Lenovo LOQ is going to be the perfect choice for you. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, packs 8GB RAM, and has a 1TB SSD. As far as its graphics card, the laptop features an Nvidia RTX 3050 with 6GB GDDR6 memory and has a wealth of ports when it comes to connectivity. With such a large screen, as you can imagine the laptop does come in on the heftier side, weighing in at 5.28lbs and measuring in at .99 inches thin. Luckily, with this latest promotion, you're getting a massive $270 discount.

Acer Aspire 3 Plus or Total save an additional $70 $450 $600 Save $150 A fantastic laptop with plenty of power under the hood with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. $450 at Best Buy

This Acer laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop offers a thin and light design, coming in at just 3.92lbs, and 0.74 inches thick. Best of all, you're going to get excellent battery life, with the laptop rated for up to 11 hours of use on a single charge. During this limited-time promotion, you're going to be saving a whopping $220. So if you're in the market for a laptop that's great for general work, web browsing, and watching videos — this is going to be the perfect laptop for you.

Best PC and monitor deals

HP 27" Touch-Screen All-In-One Plus or Total save an additional $100 $900 $1100 Save $200 A phenomenal AIO PC that offers plenty of power with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB Memory, and 1TB SSD. It's now $200 off during this limited-time sale. $900 at Best Buy

If you're pressed for space in your home or office, an all-in-one (AIO) PC is a great option. With this HP model, you get a beautiful 27-inch screen, and it's powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB memory, and comes with 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an HP Wide Vision FHD IR camera for web conferences, and if you're worried about your privacy, the camera can even be retracted. This is the complete package, and at $250 off this is an absolute deal.