Best Buy's weekend sales event delivers big savings on Samsung laptops, TVs, smartphones, and more.

Starting today, Best Buy is having a special sale that will knock prices down on popular Samsung products. That means if you've been on the lookout for a new TV, laptop, tablet, smartphone or other products from the brand, you're going to find some stellar deals. Of course, you'll want to be quick because this sales event won't last long, ending on October 8. With that said, let's dive into some of the best deals this sale has to offer.

TVs

These are going to the cream of the crop when it comes to TVs, offering the highest resolution possible. You'll get beautiful colors and contrast, along with impressively sharp 8K resolution. Although 8K source material is scarce, the Samsung TVs offering impressive upscaling features that will allow users to enjoy all their favorite shows and moves in the best quality possible. In addition, you're going to get access to smart features like Samsung's Gaming Hub, bringing instant and easy access to some of the top game streaming services available. While these are pricey TVs, you're going to be able to score some great deals.

Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV 85-inch model $6000 $8000 Save $2000 The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is one of the best 8K TVs in 2023. It has a sleek look thanks to its bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. $6000 at Best Buy

Samsung QN800C 65-inch model $3000 $3500 Save $500 The Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K smart TV delivers beautiful visuals thanks to its 8K panel and features a sleek look thanks to its bezel-less design. You get additional perks with this model like 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. $3000 at Best Buy

Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 55-inch model $1000 $1600 Save $600 The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K smart TV delivers beautiful visuals thanks to its 8K panel and features a sleek look thanks to its bezel-less design. You get a smaller size coming in at 55 inches but get excellent features that bring the visuals and audio to new heights. $1000 at Best Buy

These are some of the best TVs on the market right now, offering the best visual quality thanks to the TVs OLED panels that offer vibrant colors and fantastic contrast. While you can opt for the S95C, which is the absolute best TV when it comes to OLED, the S90C isn't going to be that far behind in terms of overall quality with just a slightly thicker overall presence and duller illumination. Again, both of these models are fantastic TVs, so you really can't go wrong with which ever you choose.

Samsung S95C 4K OLED 55-inch model $4000 $4500 Save $500 Samsung's S95C is currently the best TV you can buy on the market. It's available to purchase with either a 55, 65 or 77-inch OLED panel, with Quantum HDR support for a fantastic viewing experience. $4000 at Best Buy

Samsung Class OLED 4K S90C Series 55-inch model $1900 $2500 Save $600 Samsung's S90C is also an excellent choice if you're in the market for an OLED TV. It's available to purchase in 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes and features an OLED panel, with support for Quantum HDR. $1900 at Best Buy

Laptops

Samsung is best known for its smartphones and TVs, but the brand also produces some excellent laptops and computing products too. The Galaxy Book 3 is considered one of the best laptops out right now, and for good reasons. Samsung utilizes the best of the best here, with Intel's 13th Gen processor, impressive AMOLED displays, and melding it with fantastic designs.

Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers a fantastic experience and are some of the best Android smartphones out right now. The trio of phones are powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and feature beautiful AMOLED displays. In addition, you get powerful cameras that can shoot excellent photos and videos in the day and night.

For this weekend deal, Best Buy isn't discounting any of the phones, but it is offering up gift cards when purchasing the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. So if you've been thinking about buying a new phone, this could be a great time to shop, esecially with gift cards as an added bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Free $100 gift card The Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone. The S23 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and more. $800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Free $150 gift card The Galaxy S23+ is a great option if you want a phone with a larger display. The device features a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 50MP main camera. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Free $200 gift card The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones out right now. It has a large 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 200MP main camera sensor. $1200 at Best Buy

Foldable smartphones are still quite expensive but offer a phone experience like no other. While you'll normally be spending quite a bit on these devices. But during this weekend sale, the Z Fold 5 is seeing a $300 discount, while the Z Flip 5 comes in for $100 less. These are some very good prices for these flagship tier handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery. $1500 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more. $900 at Best Buy

Storage

Samsung has great storage options available like M.2 drives that are perfect for modern laptops, PCs, and the PlayStation 5. Those that need a great portable solution will be plenty happy with the T7 Shield, offering a robust and durable exterior with plenty of storage space and great transfer speeds.