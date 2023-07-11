The Google Pixel 7 is a great smartphone that launched at the end of last year. It packs Google's Tensor G2 chipset, formidable cameras, five years of software updates, and a unique design that really stands out when compared to the rest. If you want to pick one up today for Prime Day, you can actually get it cheaper at Best Buy than at Amazon... so long as you're happy to activate a new line, that is.

Google Pixel 7 $400 $599 Save $199 The Google Pixel 7 is a refinement of the already excellent Pixel 6, making for a very polished phone with a great camera. $400 at Best Buy $500 at Amazon

If you don't want to activate a new line, then you can still get the Pixel 7 from Best Buy at $500, but that puts it in line with Amazon's pricing. However, what you get might just make it worth it. You get a 90Hz HD AMOLED screen, a pair of capable cameras, Google's Tensor G2 with a number of improvements over its predecessor, and software updates that will last a total of five years.

If you find that the Google Pixel 7 is too steep at a $500 price (or you simply don't want to activate a new line), the Google Pixel 6a is also insanely discounted right now at $250 and is nearly as good as the Pixel 7 in a lot of ways. Google Pixel phones are great, and we loved the Pixel 7 in our review.

At $599, we were already calling the Google Pixel 7 one of the best value options in smartphones right now, and this only solidifies that.