Amazon Prime Day is typically for Prime members to enjoy discounts across multiple product categories and has turned into quite the annual event. Best Buy and other retail competitors aren't planning to sit around and miss out on all the fun. In fact, Best Buy has just launched its own early Black Friday event. That's right, we're now experiencing Black Friday in July, but on the plus side, this does mean there are even more ways to save money.

We're going to round up some of the best mobile and PC-related deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July event right here. As an added bonus, Best Buy is offering exclusive discounts to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, so it's worth checking the site for additional deals.

Best Black Friday in July deals

Source: Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed $95 $180 Save $85 We've not seen the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini this affordable in some time. Best Buy is even undercutting the savings over at Amazon, which makes this a great deal for gamers looking for a compact mechanical keyboard. $95 at Best Buy

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $140 $200 Save $60 Best Buy has matched Amazon's discounted pricing for this 2TB drive with an included heatsink. Whether you need rapid storage for your PlayStation console or desktop PC, this is a great deal for plenty of free space. $140 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive $50 $130 Save $80 Western Digital's Black 1TB SSD is an affordable NVMe SSD for running not only the operating system but all your favorite apps and games. It's not the fastest drive out there but can still hit speeds of more than 5,000MB/s. $50 at Best Buy

Source: Nest Google Nest Learning Thermostat $190 $250 Save $60 Want to replace that aging old thermostat inside the home? Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is about as smart as they come with full connectivity, mobile app support, and a wider ecosystem of products. $190 at Best Buy

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is an excellent mechanical keyboard. It's more compact than traditional keyboards, hence the name, but it offers the same Razer switches found in the full-size BlackWidow, as well as top-class wireless capabilities. You can expect to pay more than $100 for this keyboard even when on sale throughout the year, which makes the $95 price at Best Buy a great deal. Samsung's 980 Pro is one of the better performing PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that's designed with console gaming in mind thanks to the included heatsink. $140 isn't bad for one of the best SSDs.

Should things heat up too quickly with these deals, Google's Nest Learning thermostat can help maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the home. If you'd like to save some money and enjoy a home that knows when you're in or out and set the temperature accordingly, Best Buy is offering a full $60 off the MSRP of the Nest Thermostat for its savings event. That's just a taste of what Best Buy has to offer. We've included some more deals below but rest assured there are countless more on Best Buy's website.

