Samsung’s latest Android tablets are available at attractive discounts on Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering some great deals on Samsung’s latest Android tablets, with up to $160 off on the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. You can also save up to $70 on the affordable Galaxy Tab A8, which is one of the best affordable Android tablets available on the market right now.

The flagship Galaxy Tab S8 is available at a discounted price of $580 (originally $700) for the base 128GB Wi-Fi-only model, while the 256GB storage variant can be yours for $620 (originally $780). Both models come with an S-Pen in the box and are available in three cool colorways — Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver. Follow the link below to order yours right away.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Galaxy Tab S8 is an 11-inch Android tablet featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and S Pen support. Buy from Best Buy

The slightly more premium Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a larger 12.4-inch display is down to $800 (originally $900) for the base 128GB Wi-Fi-only model, while the 256GB variant is currently available for $850 (originally $980). Like the Galaxy Tab S8, the Plus variant also comes with an S Pen in the box and it’s available in three color options — Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Galaxy Tab S8 a 12.4-inch Android tablet featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and S Pen support. Buy from Best Buy

The 128GB variant of the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be yours for $1000 ($100 off its original price), while you can get the 256GB variant for just $80 extra. The tablet is also available in a 512GB storage variant, which is currently available for $1,250 (originally $1,400). Follow the link below to order yours from Best Buy.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the highest-end tablet in Samsung's flagship Android tablet lineup, featuring a 14.6-inch display. Buy from Best Buy

Lastly, the affordable Galaxy Tab A8 with its 10.5-inch display, Unisoc T618 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage is going for $180 on Best Buy right now ($50 off). It’s also available in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations with 4GB RAM for $220 and $260, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is a great buy for students and kids, especially at its discounted price of $180. Buy from Best Buy

What do you think of the Best Buy deals on Samsung’s latest Android tablet lineup? Will you purchase the tablets at these prices or will you wait until next month for Black Friday deals? Let us know in the comments section below.