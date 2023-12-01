Cyber Monday and Black Friday are certainly chaotic, and it's easy to miss out on a lot of great deals. If you're one of the many people who couldn't take advantage of all the discounts, Best Buy is giving you another chance. They're running a weekend flash sale right now and there are a lot of great products on sale.

The best part is that most of the discounts are available to everyone, regardless of whether you're a My Best Buy member or not. However, if you are a My Best Buy member, you'll also get access to a ton of exclusive deals. If you're shopping around for an Apple Watch, headphones, speakers, gaming laptops, or even TVs, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Apple Watches

While the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 doesn't lag far behind. It's comfortable to wear, has great health-tracking features, and costs less than the Series 9. The only thing missing here is an always-on display and an official IP rating. Still, it's a great smartwatch for most people, and makes for an excellent gift for your loved ones. All the Apple Watch SE 2 models are $50 off right now on Best Buy.

Apple Watch SE 2 $200 $249 Save $49 The Apple Watch SE 2 might be missing a few features seen on the higher-end Series 9, but it's the perfect wearable for those on a budget. It's well-designed, comfortable, and features great health-tracking features. All the models (including cellular) are $50 off on Best Buy right now. $200 at Best Buy

The deal above is for the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch SE 2. However, the 44mm version and the cellular models are on sale as well. Here are all the deals:

Laptops and Desktops

If you've been itching for a new desktop PC or a laptop, Best Buy has some exciting discounts from HP, ASUS, and iBuyPower. Whether you're looking for a portable workhorse or just need a desktop replacement, these deals have got you covered.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition $780 $1200 Save $420 A gorgeous 1080p 165Hz display, all-day battery life, and enough power to handle all your favorite games — all for $780. The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 was already a great gaming laptop with a reasonable price, but this Best Buy deal makes it even tougher to ignore. $780 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 27" All-in-One $1100 $1400 Save $300 If you need a sophisticated desktop PC that doesn't take up much space on your desk, this is an excellent choice. This HP Pavilion 27-inch Al-in-One features a large 27-inch 1080p display, a Core i7 13700T, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Get it while it's $300 off. $1100 at Best Buy

iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming PC $700 $900 Save $200 The TraceMesh is an excellent pre-built gaming PC that can handle the latest games. It's equipped with a Core i7 13400F, an RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 500GB NVMe SSD. Get it for $700 at Best Buy right now. $700 at Best Buy

HP Envy Desktop (2023) $580 $800 Save $220 If you need a simple, affordable, yet capable desktop PC for everyday use, look no further. The HP Envy Desktop is equipped with 12GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Core i5 13400. For $580, this is a great everyday computer that you can rely on for years to come. $580 at Best Buy

TVs

The best time to buy a TV is during a big sale season, and it looks like Best Buy certainly agrees. They have some incredible deals on 4K TVs from Roku and Pioneer right now, meaning you can grab a fantastic 50-inch 4K TV for just $200!

Roku 50" Class Select Series 4K Smart TV $200 $300 Save $100 If you're looking for a decent 4K TV that won't break the bank, this Roku display is a great option. It features a large 50-inch screen, a 4K resolution, and a fast and intuitive UI. For $200 on Best Buy, this is an absolute steal. $200 at Best Buy

Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K $230 $330 Save $100 If you need a smaller TV for the bedroom or office and don't want to compromise on image quality, this is a great choice. The Samsung TU690T offers respectable image quality, an intuitive OS, and excellent value. Get it for $230 from Best Buy $230 at Best Buy

Headphones

BestBuy has some incredible deals right now on truly wireless earbuds, over-ear wireless headphones, and even gaming headsets. Here are the best deals we could find.

JBL Reflect Mini $70 $150 Save $80 There are a lot of earbuds options out there, but if you're looking for a pair that offers a secure fit while you're working out, the JBL Reflect Mini are a great option. They offer some serious bass, a waterproof design, and a lot of bass. Get them while they're $80 off on Best Buy. $70 at Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 458BT $70 $200 Save $130 Sennheiser is known for delivering excellent sound quality, and the HD458BT are no different. They offer 24 hours of battery life, decent active noise canceling, and rich sound signature that offers plenty of detail. At $70, this deal is hard to beat. $70 at Best Buy

EPOS H6Pro Wired Headset $169 $180 Save $11 The EPOS H6 Pro is a fantastic gaming headset. It delivers exceptional sound quality, a very comfortable design for long sessions, and top-notch build quality. Get it for $170 on Best Buy right now. $169 at Best Buy

Speakers

If you're looking for a great wireless speaker for your outdoor adventures, or a Bluetooth soundbar for your TV, these Best Buy deals are certainly worth considering.

JBL Clip 3 $40 $70 Save $30 If you're looking for a compact speaker for your outdoor adventures, the JBL Clip 3 is a great option. It features a water-resistant design, a built-in carabiner, 10 hours of battery life, and surprisingly good sound quality despite its small size. $40 at Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 $600 $750 Save $150 The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features a sleek design, great audio quality with a wide soundstage, and support for Dolby Atmos. It's a great addition to any home theater setup, and at $150 off, it's very tempting. $600 at Best Buy

iPad Cases

If you own a 10th Gen iPad and are looking for a good protective case, Best Buy has a lot of great options for you. You can grab a fantastic smart folio or a hard-shell snap-on case for as low as $10. Here are some of the best options.

That pretty much covers all the best that Best Buy has to offer with their Weekend Flash Sale. There are a lot of great opportunities to grab some gifts here for the holidays, so make sure that you don't miss out.