Amazon Prime Day deals are now long gone, but Best Buy made our weekend interesting with a 3-day sales event that will get you massive savings on several laptops, desktops, and more. Options start at $150 if you can settle for an HP 14 laptop with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space, thanks to a $50 discount, but savings get better with higher-end products that will also arrive with more power under the hood.

Best Buy’s new Microsoft sales event will make tons of customers happy, as there’s something for everyone and every budget. One of the best deals comes with the Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 laptop, which now sells for just $950 after receiving a very compelling $600 discount. This laptop comes packed with a 13th-generation Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB ARM, 1TB SSD storage, and a practical 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen display. It normally sells for $1,550, making it a very compelling option. The best part is that you can also choose to get your laptop for $80/mo with 12-month financing.

Best Buy’s Trade-in and Save promos are also available for these products, making them even more affordable. And to make this deal even more attractive, Best Buy is also giving you one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Norton 360 Deluxe with your purchase. Or get 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 when you purchase a qualifying computer, tablet, monitor, and more.

Other excellent options will get you $450 savings on the HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop, as it now sells for just $700. Or get Microsoft’s stunning Surface Pro 9 for $1,200 and $400 in instant savings. This is one of the more potent and portable devices you can get, and it’s perfect for those interested in creativity on the go.

You will also find outstanding deals on gaming desktops, Xbox consoles, controllers, monitors, up to 40% savings on select Microsoft accessories, and more. Just head over to Best Buy and see the vast selection of deals waiting for you. These offers will be live until Sunday, so hurry up and pick up your new laptop and other great gear with outstanding savings. In select cases, My Best Buy members will be able to save even more, so be sure to check all the offers out now.