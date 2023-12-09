The Raspberry Pi has found widespread use in hobbyist projects, educational endeavors, and even industrial applications. Adding a camera to your Raspberry Pi opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to explore photography, video streaming, security systems, and more applications. However, with so many options for Raspberry Pi cameras, users are often confused, especially about considerations like compatibility, resolution, and specific project requirements. To make it easy, I’ve narrowed down some of the best cameras for Raspberry Pi. The options are quite distinctive, so that there’s something for everyone, from beginners to pros.

If you are looking for a more beginner-friendly option, this would be my recommendation. The included flat ribbon cable simplifies wiring, and it is compatible with all Raspberry Pi versions. One unique aspect about this one is the inclusion of an e-book that provides essential guidance for easy setup and usage. As for the camera, it comes with a 5MP lens and 1080p video recording capabilities. Its IR filter ensures great images in both low and bright light conditions.

The Arducam Day-Night Vision camera is a standout choice for low-light and night vision projects since it comes with an LED light. With automatic IR-Cut switching and an IR LED illuminator, it ensures clear videos and images. It offers better low-light performance with an IR-corrected lens. As for the compatibility, you can use it with Raspberry Pi Zero, Pi 4, 3 b+, Pi 3, and Pi B as well.

If you are seeking high-performance mono imaging, The InnoMaker GS Camera Module is an excellent choice. It is compatible with numerous models including Raspberry Pi 4B, 3B+, 3B, 3A+, CM4, CM3+, CM3, and Pi Zero W. It features an IMX296LLR-C Mono sensor with a global shutter CMOS, offering 1.58 MP pixels. For video recording, it supports resolution of 1456 x 1088 pixels at up to 60fps. Also, It is equipped with a Fish-Eye Wide Angle Lens and a simple command control.

The Arducam camera is an excellent wide-angle choice for Raspberry Pi users. It is compatible with all Raspberry Pi boards, including Pi 4B/3B and Pi Zero W/2 W. The camera specs are pretty impressive as it is packed with a 12MP IMX708 HDR image sensor and a 120° wide-angle M12 lens. The maximum resolution is 4608 x 2592 pixels which is pretty great for detailed images. Extra features include manual focus capability and the included 15cm 15-22pin cable.

I’m always vouching for official picks, and for Raspberry Pi cameras, this is the one. It is compatible with Raspberry Pi 2b, 3b+, 3, and 4. As for the technical specs, it features an IMX219 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus lens. With a maximum resolution of 3280x2464 for still pictures and support for 1080p@30fps, it excels in HD imaging. The absence of an infrared filter enables night vision, but you’ll have to purchase a separate LED light.

The Dorhea Camera Module for Raspberry Pi offers excellent value with its high-quality construction and impressive performance. It features a 5MP OV5647 sensor that captures sharp 2592 x 1944 pixel images and supports video recording up to 1080p at 30fps. One really unique part about this one is the built-in IR-CUT which automatically switches between day and night mode for clearer images. Best part? It is compatible with various Raspberry Pi models.

For those who don't have an issue with the budget, get this camera module. With a 16MP lens and a resolution of 4656x3496 pixels, you can expect distortion-free 4K video results. Plus, the 1/2.8 inch IMX298 color CMOS sensor guarantees crystal-clear imaging as well. The viewing angle is 118 degrees, which isn't that wide, but still sufficient enough. Best part? It can work with the already pre-installed camera software for Raspberry Pi.

If you are looking for just-the-right-one, this is it. This camera module features a high-resolution 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor. You can expect a top-notch HD result, but keep in mind that it offers manual focus. Other than that, it allows for a wide-angle view thanks to the 140° M12 lens. With a compact size (25x24mm), it becomes perfect for drones, or even RC cars. As for videos, you have the option of 1080p@30fps and 720p@60fps.

Which Raspberry Pi camera should you get?

Of the 8 options I talked about, the one that’s suitable for most users would be the Arducam for Raspberry Pi Camera. Why? Well, it comes with a 16MP sensor, which is pretty great. Plus, there’s HD 1080p video recording capability as well. On top of that, it boasts a 140-degree M12 lens for expansive viewing. There’s really everything that you would want in your camera module.

However, other options aren't bad either. For example, if you are a beginner who could benefit from a helpful e-book guide, the AZDelivery Camera for Raspberry Pi is your to-go choice. In case you have a limited budget, pick the Dorhea camera since it costs you less than $20. Plus, it is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4, P5 and a few other variants as well.

Consider the use-case of your camera module as well as the importance of your project to make the right choice. Be sure to check out the special deals on Raspberry Pi 5 essentials.