If you're into gaming or streaming, a good capture card is a must-have. It's all about picking the right one to make sure your streams look top-notch. For those rocking a Nintendo Switch, you'll want a capture card that can handle 1080p at 60 fps, since that's what the Switch dishes out. We've put in the legwork to find the best capture cards that not only hit that mark but also bring some extras to the table like low latency, easy setup, and compatibility with popular streaming software.

Many of you might own a Nintendo Switch as well as other gaming devices, and this would be the most suitable choice for such users because of its versatile compatibility. You can easily record long footage directly to your storage. The build quality is solid, and you won’t face any lags or latency issues with this one. Elgato also backs it with a 60-day return policy, which gives us further assurance about the quality.

Lastly, if you travel a lot, this one’s just perfect because of its portable design. With its 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-C interface, it's compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The plug-and-play design makes it easy to use without the need for drivers or external power. Plus, its ultra-low latency ensures seamless screen sharing and streaming. Compatible with popular software like OBS and XSplit, it's a pretty neat choice for gamers and streamers alike.

If you are on a tight budget but still want an AVerMedia capture card, consider going for this one. It lets you capture and record your gameplay in FHD 1080p at 60fps with low latency. With uncompressed video for top-notch quality and compressed video to save bandwidth, you get a 2-in-1 benefit. You can even use up to four cards in one PC, perfect for serious streamers. Plus, it comes with RECentral 4 software for live editing and customizing.

If you’re looking for something midrange, take a look at this capture card by Razer offering full HD 1080p@60fps. It supports HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0, so you get super clear video with no delay. Plus, it has a 3.5mm audio cable for easy setup without needing extra software. You can mix your audio easily, too. One cool part about this capture card is that it's Broadcaster Certified which would be helpful if you are just starting out your streaming journey.

If you’re feeling confused about spending a hefty sum of money on a capture card, choose this one because it comes with a 3-year warranty. It's perfect for the Nintendo Switch and has an easy plug-and-play setup so you won't need to install any drivers. The card also features customizable RGB LEDs and a built-in audio mixer, making your streaming setup look and sound great. Plus, it's certified for OBS, ensuring smooth streaming.

AVerMedia Ultra 2.1 is among the finest capture cards for Nintendo Switch gamers since it comes with a fancy RGB and also allows you to integrate your headset for live party chat, managing game and chat volume easily. You can use it to stream on Twitch, YT, FB Live and numerous other platforms as well. Also, this one’s an outstanding option in terms of quality, and you won’t face any troubles in the long run either.

If budget’s a concern, go for this one since it provides the same 1080p@60fps quality, but comes at a fraction of the cost of the more expensive options. It comes with an HDMI cable, USB-A and USB-C 2-in-1 cable, and a support mic-in as well. UGREEN has focused on the cooling mechanism too, which is a must for someone that streams for hours. With ABS+PC casing, you get the benefits of durability and heatsink side by side.

The Elgato HD60 X is a top-notch capture card with easy plug-and-play setup on Windows and Mac. It offers brilliant 1080p@60fps quality, perfect for the Nintendo Switch streamers. With ultra-low latency under 100ms, your game and audio stay in sync. It's great for streaming on platforms like Twitch or YouTube using OBS or Streamlabs. Plus, there are no annoying watermarks or time limits. Best part? You can use it for other devices also since it's capable of 4K@60fps.

Which capture card is best for your Nintendo Switch?

The best capture card for your Nintendo Switch is the Elgato HD60 X. It's our top pick because it perfectly matches the Switch's 1080p@60fps output and offers a driverless setup, making it super easy to use. Plus, its ultra-low latency ensures your game and audio stay in sync.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the UGREEN Video Capture Card is a fantastic choice. It provides the same 1080p@60fps quality but at a much lower price. It's also very versatile, with HDMI and USB-C/USB-A cables included, and a cooling mechanism to keep it running smoothly during long streaming sessions.