If you’re anything like me, your phone is one of your most used tools. Today’s best phones take amazing pictures, offer instant access to news, help you communicate with others, and provide a way to navigate the world. And all that technology fits into your pocket and goes with you everywhere.

You can get more out of your phone by decking it out with a few tools. Accessories like MagSafe chargers and Qi wireless chargers keep your battery topped off at home, and they can do the same in the car on vacation or grinding through a work commute. If you're ready for a few upgrades, this list of the best car accessories for your smartphone can help.