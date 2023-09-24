When it's time to hit the road for your next trip, you'll want to ensure that your iPhone 15 series device remains charged — after all, where would you be on a road trip without GPS and your favorite tunes? You have two primary options for powering up an iPhone 15 in your car: snazzy wireless charging or a wired USB-C cable.
That's right, Apple has ditched the Lightning port on iPhone 15 series devices and opted, with some prodding from the European Union, for USB-C. Toss those old Lightning connectors out at the next rest stop as we select the best car chargers for the iPhone 15 series.
Spigen's ArcStation USB-C Car Charger is our editor's choice pick for the top iPhone 15 series car charger. Wireless charging is nice, but wired charging is still the king, and this dual 65W charger proves it. Charge up to two devices, such as your iPhone 15 series smartphone and an iPad, thanks to a primary 45W USB-C charging port and a secondary 20W USB-C charging port. With a slim design, it won't take up much room either.
LISEN 2-Pack USB-C Car ChargerBest value$10 $15 Save $5
There's a good chance that more than one passenger will need to charge their iPhone 15 series device or other smartphone. This LISEN 2-Pack USB-C Car Charging bundle offers two chargers with up to 48W of power, so no one needs to fight; plug one charger into your front auto auxiliary port and the other in the rear, providing everyone with a spot to charge. Or, split the deal and give the second charger to a friend.
Baseus 160W USB PD 3.0 car chargerPremium pick
If you're looking for a premium option to charge your iPhone 15 series smartphone in your vehicle, look no further than the Baseus 160W USB-C Car Charger. What makes this device premium extends beyond its metal construction and focuses on its ability to deliver up to 100W of power to a single device. A singular USB-C port provides high-speed charging, while two supplementary 30W ports (USB-C and USB-A) are included for extra devices.
Ugreen Tri-Ports Super Fast Car ChargerTriple port
UGREEN provides a solid offering for travelers on the road with its 69W charging adapter; it features the ability to charge up to three devices at once, including two iPhone 15 series smartphones with USB-C to USB-C cables — a third can be charged with a USB-C to USB-A cable. The adapter offers high-speed 69W charging through one of its USB-C ports, with ~20W charging on its other USB-C and USB-A ports.
JOYROOM 72W multi port chargerBackseat charging$20 $33 Save $13
If you want to charge up your devices but are worried about forgetting the people in your backseat, JOYROOM has a solution with its 5-in-1 multi-port car charger. The device features five ports, up to 78W of power delivery, and a wired charging hub that routes to your backseat with USB-C and USB-A ports. Charge your iPhone 15 series device in the front seat or back — no worries.
EloBeth Retractable Car ChargerRetractable$25 $40 Save $15
Power up your iPhone 15 series smartphone, even from the rear seat, without needing to tangle up your car's interior by running charging wires. From EloBeth, this Retractable Car Charger features two built-in ports, USB-A and USB-C, and two retractable charging cables for USB-C and Lightning with up to 60W of power. Keep the charging station up front and reel the charging cable when needed — great for families with iPhones and other electronics.
Anker 323 compact car chargerCompact
In some vehicles, space is a premium; Anker addresses that concern with the 323 USB-C Car Charger. Featuring dual ports, you can charge up your iPhone 15 series device quickly with Fast Charging. The two ports can be used simultaneously, with the USB-C port supporting up to 30W and the USB-A port supporting up to 22.5W. Barely the size of a keyfob, the Anker 323 is perfect for compact vehicles.
LISEN MagSafe Car Mount ChargerMagSafe$27 $40 Save $13
iPhone 15 series devices offer Apple's MagSafe charging capability, which allows you to charge your smartphone wirelessly and dismiss messy cables. LISEN delivers a MagSafe Car Mount Charger that works with any MagSafe-compatible iPhone device and quickly mounts onto your car's vents. Charge at up to 15W by bringing your iPhone near and allowing it to attach magnetically. Note that the charger itself is not wireless and does need to be plugged into a car auxiliary port.
Our picks for the best car chargers for iPhone 15 series in 2023
Keeping your iPhone 15 series device powered up during a car journey is critical; you might as well turn around and go home if you can't play that Apple Music road trip playlist you spent nights creating. If you want to grab a competent car charger without diving into the details, our editor's choice, the Spigen 65W ArcStation, is a safe bet with its dual USB-C ports and fast charging capabilities.
If you're concerned about the price, our best value pick, the LISEN 2-Pack USB-C Car Charger, will keep you powered up x2. Otherwise, if money isn't a concern, I recommend the Baseus 160W USB PD 3.0 Car Charger — that's right, you read that right, 160W. With dual USB-C ports (one can deliver up to 100W) and a USB-A port, you can quickly charge many devices on your next road-bound adventure.
Spigen ArcStation 65W
