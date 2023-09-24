When it's time to hit the road for your next trip, you'll want to ensure that your iPhone 15 series device remains charged — after all, where would you be on a road trip without GPS and your favorite tunes? You have two primary options for powering up an iPhone 15 in your car: snazzy wireless charging or a wired USB-C cable.

That's right, Apple has ditched the Lightning port on iPhone 15 series devices and opted, with some prodding from the European Union, for USB-C. Toss those old Lightning connectors out at the next rest stop as we select the best car chargers for the iPhone 15 series.