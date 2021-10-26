These are the Best Car Chargers for Phones and Laptops: Anker, Spigen, Ugreen, and more!

While many modern cars and other vehicles come with built-in USB ports for charging your phones and tablets, they often don’t provide the fastest charging speeds. So it’s a good idea to invest a few bucks and get a dedicated car charger that can fast charge your smartphone. These chargers are plugged into a 12-volt/24-volt port (or a cigarette lighter) and can also be used to top off your tablets and laptops. A dedicated car charger for your phone is also helpful if your ride is older and doesn’t come with a USB port.

How to pick a Car Charger for your electronic device

Before buying a car charger for your phone or laptop, it’s a good idea to check which fast charging standard your device supports. On phones, it could be Qualcomm Quick Charge, USB Power Delivery (PD), USB PD 3.0 Programmable Power Supply (PPS), Adaptive Fast Charging, and more. However, on laptops, you would typically get USB PD. You have to make sure the car charger you are buying supports the fast charging standard of your device. Otherwise, while your device may still charge, it will not get the fastest charging speed. And if you are using your phone in the car for navigation or other tasks, you may end up using more power than what the slow charger is providing.

Another thing to check is the maximum wattage supported by your device for the fastest charging speed. For example, some phones can only support 18W fast charging, whereas others can support 25W fast charging or more. So pick a car charger based on the fast charging standard and maximum wattage supported by your device.

Lastly, the USB cable you are using to charge your phone or laptop is equally important. If your cable can’t support the fast charging speeds, your phone won’t charge quickly, even with a fast charger. So, make sure to pick a compatible USB cable. To help, we have selected the best USB cables you can buy right now. You can also check out our guide on how to check if your phone supports fast charging to know more about fast charging in general.

Best Car Chargers for your phone and laptop

Our recommendations for the best car chargers are divided based on which fast charging standard they support. Notably, some of the fast charging standards provide cross-compatibility. For example, Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0, 4+, and 5 are compatible with the USB PD specification. Similarly, Huawei and Samsung’s fast charging standards also work with USB PD. So if you have a device with QuickCharge 4 or Huawei SuperCharge support, it can be charged faster with USB PD chargers as well.

Best Car Chargers with support for multiple fast charging standards

Ugreen 2-Port Fast Car Charger Broad compatibility The Ugreen fast car charger features an aluminum shell and packs two ports: Type-A and Type-C. It supports USB PD on the Type-C port, and Quick Charge 3.0, Huawei Fast Charge Protocol (FCP), Huawei Super Charge Protocol (SCP), and Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging (AFP) on the Type-A port. The charger can deliver up to 20W power using USB PD protocol and up to 22.5W using Quick Charge. View at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo 30W fast charging Anker’s PowerDrive+ III Duo is a good option if you want to charge two Type-C devices simultaneously. It supports various fast charging standards, including USB PD, Quick Charge, and Samsung AFP. However, while one of the Type-C ports on the charger can deliver up to 30W of power, the other is limited to 18W. View at Amazon

Baseus Car Charger PPS support The Baseus Car Charger is one of the few reputable car chargers on the market supporting USB PD 3.0 PPS. In addition, it also works with Quick Charge 4.0 and older fast charging protocols. In terms of ports, there are two ports --one Type-C and one Type-A. However, while the Type-C port can deliver up to 65W of power, the Type-A port is limited to 30W. View at Amazon

Ugreen Tri-Ports Super Fast Car Charger Great for laptops The Ugreen Tri-Ports charger comes with three USB ports — one Type-A and two Type-C — and the second Type-C port can offer up to 60W charging if only one port is being used, making it excellent for charging for USB PD-compatible laptops. In addition, the charger supports Quick Charge 3.0, PPS, SCP, AFC, and FCP. View at Amazon

Baseus 120W USB Car Charger Backseat charging The Baseus USB car charger features four ports, of which three are a part of an extension hub meant for backseat passengers. Each of the ports can provide up to 30W charging. While the Type-A port supports Quick Charge 3.0, the Type-C ports are compatible with USB PD 3.0 and PPS. View at Amazon

Spigen SteadiBoost with QC 3.0 Compact Spigen SteadiBoost with QC 3.0 charger supports both USB PD and Quick Charge 3.0 standards. It can provide 27W of power via the Type-C port and 18W via the Type-A port. In addition, the car charger carries a compact form factor and fits pretty much flush with the dash. View at Amazon

Best Car Chargers with USB PD support

NekTeck USB Car Charger Cable included The NekTeck USB Car Charger is an excellent option if you primarily want to charge a USB PD-compatible device. There is an additional USB Type-A port available, but that only supports up to 12W charging. When just the Type-C port is being used, the charger can deliver up to 45W power. Unfortunately, there is no PPS support. View at Amazon

Scosche PowerVolt PD40 Two Type-C ports The Scosche PowerVolt PD40 is another excellent car charger for USB PD-compatible devices. It comes with two Type-C ports that can simultaneously charge two devices at up to 20W each. It’s best for devices like iPhones, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a, and more. View at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo 30W power delivery The Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo charger comes with one Type-C port and one Type-A. While the Type-C port support USB PD and can deliver up to 30W power, the Type-A port can only charge up to 12W. View at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation 65W PD charger Charge your iPhone and MacBook Air This Spigen ArcStation car charger is an excellent option if you want to charge your MacBook Air and iPhone quickly. It supports USB Power Delivery and can provide up to 45W charging through one of the Type-C ports, whereas the other port can deliver 20W. View at Amazon

NekTeck 32W PD car charger The budget pick The NeckTeck 32W PD car charger is a good option if you want to charge your phone primarily. It has two ports —one Type-C and one Type-A. While the Type-C port can offer up to 27W of power, the Type-A port is limited to just 5W. View at Amazon

NekTeck USB C Car Charger Three-in-one If you are looking for multiple ports on your car charger, this NekTeck charger has two Type-A and one Type-C port. You can use the Type-C port to charge your PD-compatible smartphones at up to 18W, whereas the Type-A ports can deliver up to 12W of power to other devices. View at Amazon

Best Car Chargers with Quick Charge support

ZMI PowerCruise C2 Budget option If your smartphone supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 or older fast charge protocols, the ZMI PowerCruise C2 is a great car charger. It packs two Type-A ports, both of which can simultaneously deliver up to 18W of power. View at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 with PowerIQ 2.0 Two-in-one Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 charger supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge fast charging standard via its Power IQ 2.0 technology. In addition, it has two USB Type-A ports, both of which can deliver up to 15W of power. View at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 19.5W of power The Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 is a similar charger to the PowerDrive Speed 2 with PowerIQ 2.0. However, each of its two Quick Charge 3.0-compatible ports can deliver up to 19.5W of power simultaneously. View at Amazon

Best Car Chargers for phones with no fast charging

If you are using a budget smartphone, there is a good chance your phone doesn’t support a fast-charging standard. In that case, you can pick one of the following car chargers. Unfortunately, these chargers won’t work with your laptop.

Belkin BoostCharge Dual USB-A Car Charger Two-year warranty This Belkin USB-A car charger comes with two ports, each of which can deliver up to 12W of power to your phone. In addition, it has decent built quality and features an LED indicator. View at Amazon

Ugreen 4.8A car charger Affordable The Ugreen car charger is similar to the one from Belkin. But it’s a lot cheaper and features a metal shell. In addition, the charger features two Type-A ports, each of which can deliver up to 12W of power. View at Amazon

Baseus Dual USB Car charger With voltage monitor The Baseus Dual USB Car Charger is one of the most affordable car chargers from a reputable brand. The highlight of the charger is its built-in voltage monitor that can alternately display car voltage and current on the screen. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics USB-C Car Charger Four ports in one The AmazonBasics car charger is a good option if you’re looking to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It features three Type-A ports and one Type-C port. However, while the Type-C port can deliver up to 18W charging, the Type-A ports are limited to 12W. View at Amazon

Belkin Road Rockstar Backseat charging The Belkin Road Rockstar is an interesting car charger with an extension hub to allow the back seat passengers to charge their devices easily. There are a total of four Type-A ports, including the two on the extension hub. View at Amazon

Scosche Revolt Compact and cheap The Scosche Revolt car charger sports a compact form factor, making it one of the smaller dual-port chargers on the market. It has two Type-A ports capable of delivering 12W charging. In addition, you get a three-year warranty. View at Amazon

These are the best car chargers for phones and laptops on the market right now. If you are looking for an excellent charger with multiple ports and support for various fast charging standards, the Ugreen Tri-Ports Charger is a good option. However, if you only want a charger with USB PD or Quick Charge-compatible ports, you can’t go wrong with Spigen ArcStation 65W PD Charger and Anker PowerDrive Speed 2, respectively. Finally, Scosche Revolt is a good option for phones with no fast charging.

Which car charger are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. If you are also looking for a USB-PD compatible wall charger, we have selected the best USB PD chargers for phones and laptops.