Car mounts are a great way to use your smartphone while driving, especially in older cars without features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. They’re a convenient way to follow directions, skip songs, or receive calls without taking your eyes off the road. Most car mounts either attach to air conditioning vents or stick to dashboards, making them compatible with just about every vehicle. Buying a car mount for your smartphone is the safest way to view information while driving, but it’s important to choose the right one. We’ve curated a list of the best models out there, from MagSafe car mounts to those designed for thick cases.
Car mounts are generally compatible with many smartphones, but some are designed for specific models based on their size and weight. Flimsy car mounts can send heavy smartphones flying off the dash, which is the worst-case scenario. Luckily, most of these options are affordable and work with many of the best phones on the market.
-
Belkin Car Vent Mount ProEditor's choice
-
iOttie Easy One Touch 5Best dashboard mount
-
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerPremium pick
-
Best Buy Essentials Magnetic Car Vent MountBest value
-
Bracketron OneClick Clamp MountFor thick cases
-
Belkin Car Vent Mount ProEditor's choice
For a premium feel at a reasonable price point, consider this mount. Belkin has been making Apple accessories for a while, and the Car Vent Mount Pro is sturdy, modern, and convenient, sliding into most air conditioning vent slats. But the grips are short, which may be incompatible with longer slats. Also, this model will only work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones or cases.
-
iOttie Easy One Touch 5Best dashboard mount$25 $33 Save $8
The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is a simple car mount that accommodates almost any smartphone. It can be adjusted horizontally to fit various screen sizes, and its clamp-style design provides a secure hold. Best of all, one touch automatically releases the spring-loaded clamps when it's time to go.
-
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerPremium pick
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger takes the already-great Car Vent Mount Pro and adds a Qi-compatible charger. In fact, it’s the first MagSafe-certified car charging mount on the market. It’s a premium buy, but users will appreciate the one-touch mounting and charging on this accessory.
-
Best Buy Essentials Magnetic Car Vent MountBest value$10 $15 Save $5
If you’re searching for an affordable MagSafe car mount, look no further than this Best Buy Essentials option. It’s priced reasonably and comes from Best Buy's in-house essentials line. It attaches to a car’s air conditioning vents, and despite the low price point, it has a premium black and silver style.
-
Bracketron OneClick Clamp MountFor thick cases$17 $30 Save $13
For thicker devices — or ones with a large protective case attached — the Bracketron OneClick Clamp Vent Mount has large, rubberized arms that will anchor most smartphones. It’ll fit smartphones or cases up to 3.25 inches wide. This model isn't too hard on the wallet either and can sometimes be found on sale (which makes the price point even easier to handle).
-
Belkin universal car vent mountFor small phones
Smaller phones will fit nicely in Belkin’s original Car Vent Mount, which was designed for the iPhone 6 series. Phones smaller than 5.5 inches will sit securely in the mount. It’s made out of premium materials, including aluminum arms, and is affordable. Like most mounts, it attaches to a car’s air conditioning vents.
-
Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) 613 Car Charging MountFor fast charging
The Anker MagGo wireless car charger brings the MagSafe experience to the dashboard. Instead of attaching to air conditioning vents, Anker’s option uses a suction cup or an adhesive pad to securely sit on a flat surface. It’ll also bring 35W charging in your phone's battery needs a little pick-me-up. And it’s worth noting that MagGo is not officially MagSafe certified.
-
Samsung Wireless Car Charger Vent Mount Holder for Galaxy Qi DevicesFor Samsung phones
Samsung users, especially those with foldables, will appreciate the brand's charging mount. It can extend to fit an opened Galaxy Z Fold device, so you know it's not messing around regarding adjustability. However, the mount’s clamps are short, so thick cases won’t work well. This model also keeps tabs on power with the standard Qi charger (also compatible with non-Samsung devices).
MagSafe car mounts
If you’re looking for a low-cost car mount for a newer iPhone, the Best Buy Essentials Magnetic Car Vent Mount is a simple, reliable, and affordable option. It securely attaches to a car’s air conditioning vents, and it’s made out of quality materials, all for a modest price point. Since it connects to smartphones via MagSafe, it only works with the iPhone 12 or later — unless you use a MagSafe case or magnet ring.
For a more reliable MagSafe mount, look to Belkin’s Car Vent Mount Pro. It’s MagSafe certified, unlike options from Anker and Best Buy that simply use the same magnetic alignments. Plus, it’s made out of high-quality metal, silicon, and rubber that contorts to fit any air conditioning vents.
For wireless charging capabilities, Belkin offers a similar version at a higher price point. Like with other MagSafe car chargers, compatibility is limited to the iPhone 12 or later. But if you buy this model, you won’t have to pick up a standalone car charger for your smartphone.
Mounts for iPhone and Android devices
Android users should consider Samsung’s Wireless Car Charger Vent Mount Holder, which provides immense compatibility and Qi wireless charging functionality. Though the mount is made by Samsung, it is compatible with all the best Android phones out there.
There are also two options from Peak Design for Samsung and Apple devices: a car mount and a car mount with wireless charging. iPhones 12 or later can attach to the stands out-of-the-box, but Samsung devices will need a Peak Design case to magnetically connect to the mounts.