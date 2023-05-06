Car mounts are a great way to use your smartphone while driving, especially in older cars without features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. They’re a convenient way to follow directions, skip songs, or receive calls without taking your eyes off the road. Most car mounts either attach to air conditioning vents or stick to dashboards, making them compatible with just about every vehicle. Buying a car mount for your smartphone is the safest way to view information while driving, but it’s important to choose the right one. We’ve curated a list of the best models out there, from MagSafe car mounts to those designed for thick cases.

Car mounts are generally compatible with many smartphones, but some are designed for specific models based on their size and weight. Flimsy car mounts can send heavy smartphones flying off the dash, which is the worst-case scenario. Luckily, most of these options are affordable and work with many of the best phones on the market.