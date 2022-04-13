These are the best cases for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)

Buying a new laptop is always exciting, and the feeling of having a new laptop that’s better and faster than your old one is one you want to preserve. Or maybe I just have a weird affinity for technology – but even if you’re not into computers as much, you want yours to last as long as possible, and that means keeping it safe. If you want to protect your new Acer Swift 3 (2022), buying a case for it is one of the first things you’ll want to do.

In addition to protecting your laptop, a case can make it easier to carry or give you space to store accessories more conveniently. It can also add a more personal touch when you’re carrying the laptop around, so you don’t have to feel like you’re carrying something that’s not really your style. No matter what your motivation is, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the Acer Swift 3.

And that’s it for the best cases we’d recommend for the Acer Swift 3. If I were choosing one for myself, I would probably go with the Kinmac 360, which is almost always my recommendation. I love that there are so many styles to choose from and it has so many layers of protection to keep your laptop safe. If you want something sleeker, though, the Nillkin sleeve is also quite nice and I like that it has some extra features you wouldn’t expect.

If you haven’t yet, you can check out the Acer Swift 3 on Acer’s website below. This is a promising laptop featuring Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors, up to a Quad HD display, and a premium-feeling design. At writing time, it’s not yet available to buy, but it should launch sometime soon. In the meantime, you can check out the best Acer laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops in general if you’re interested in other brands.