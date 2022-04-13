These are the best cases for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)
Buying a new laptop is always exciting, and the feeling of having a new laptop that’s better and faster than your old one is one you want to preserve. Or maybe I just have a weird affinity for technology – but even if you’re not into computers as much, you want yours to last as long as possible, and that means keeping it safe. If you want to protect your new Acer Swift 3 (2022), buying a case for it is one of the first things you’ll want to do.
In addition to protecting your laptop, a case can make it easier to carry or give you space to store accessories more conveniently. It can also add a more personal touch when you’re carrying the laptop around, so you don’t have to feel like you’re carrying something that’s not really your style. No matter what your motivation is, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the Acer Swift 3.
This simple Bevegekos case offers a good level of protection for your Acer Swift 3 with a soft lining interior and an extra pouch for accessories. It has a handle, too, so it's easier to carry your laptop around.
If you want protection from those harder bumps and drops, this Smatree case may be for you. It has a hard shell that's not easily deformed, and a soft interior to prevent scratches. It comes in a few colors, too.
This Inateck sleeve comes with a water resistant exterior and extra soft interior to keep your laptop safe from everyday life. The 14-inch model only comes in black, but you can choose a bigger size if you want a different style.
The Nillkin sleeve can keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and scratches, but that's not the only reason why it's great. It can also double as a laptop stand to give you more comfortable viewing experience, and the closing flap doubles as a mouse pad too.
Want to protect your laptop and store your accessories separately? This case offers basic protection for the Acer Swift 3, but it also includes a nice pouch for the charger and anything else you want to carry with you. It also comes in a ton of colors to choose from.
If you're taking a longer trip and you need to carry a lot of stuff with you, you might like this backpack. It's from Acer's Predator brand, and it's designed for laptops up to 15.6 inches, but it looks super clean and it has a ton of space for accessories or anything else.
If, for whatever reason, you want a laptop case without a handle, this is a good option. It has a relatively clean design and it comes in a couple of classy colors or some more lively ones, plus it has space for accessories.
The Kinmac 360 is one of my personal favorite laptop sleeves. It comes in a wide range of fun styles to choose from and it offers fantastic protection with a lot of cushioning and a 360-degree shockproof enclosure.
Another backpack option from Acer, this modern bag still gives you plenty of space and it comes in a more subdued look that won't draw as much attention. Plus, it's easier to keep it looking clean thanks to the darker color.
And that’s it for the best cases we’d recommend for the Acer Swift 3. If I were choosing one for myself, I would probably go with the Kinmac 360, which is almost always my recommendation. I love that there are so many styles to choose from and it has so many layers of protection to keep your laptop safe. If you want something sleeker, though, the Nillkin sleeve is also quite nice and I like that it has some extra features you wouldn’t expect.
If you haven’t yet, you can check out the Acer Swift 3 on Acer’s website below. This is a promising laptop featuring Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors, up to a Quad HD display, and a premium-feeling design. At writing time, it’s not yet available to buy, but it should launch sometime soon. In the meantime, you can check out the best Acer laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops in general if you’re interested in other brands.
The Acer Swift 3 is a premium-looking laptop with Intel Alder Lake processors and up to a Quad HD display.